Fife Council to look at free swimming lessons in primary schools as part of PE

By Claire Warrender
March 18 2023, 5.54am
Swimming lessons could be introduced in Fife schools
School swimming provision varies from council to council. Image: DC Thomson.

Fife Council is to consider reintroducing swimming lessons as part of the primary school curriculum.

Councillors want swimming to become part of PE lessons offered across the region.

But rather than diving straight in to agree to the proposal, members have asked for a report outlining the costs involved and other practicalities.

Unlike in England, swimming lessons are not a compulsory part of the curriculum in Scotland.

Instead, school lesson provision varies from council to council.

In Fife, lessons stopped some time ago amid complaints it was taking too long to travel to and from pools and get children changed.

Meanwhile, there are 18-month waiting lists for private swimming instruction in some parts of the region.

‘All children should have the chance to learn to swim’

Liberal Democrat councillor Aud Boubaker-Calder splashed the idea of school lessons at a full Fife Council meeting this week.

She said: “In Fife we have incredible coastlines by the Firth of Forth, the Tay and the North Sea.

Aude Boubaker-Calder.
Aude Boubaker-Calder called for swimming lessons in Fife schools. Image: Supplied.

“Yet children are not taught to swim in PE and some are making tragic headlines during the summer months.

“I am appalled at this and believe that all children should have the opportunity to learn to swim.

“Not everyone can afford to wait either 18 months for swimming or private classes.”

The Dunfermline councillor called for the Labour administration to join with other local authorities and press the Scottish Government for funding.

‘I won’t rest until action is taken’

In a rare moment of political unity, all parties on Fife Council agreed to look at the option.

However, rather than going straight to Holyrood, they will ask council officers for a report on the issue.

It will look at the current position and options for supporting swimming for children, including school swimming.

And funding options will also be included in the report.

Labour leader David Ross said: “We need to do the scrutiny before we take it to other authorities and the Scottish Government to ensure we have a firm position.”

SNP councillor Craig Walker added: “We all agree swimming is a life-saving skill.

“And we all agree it’s good for physical and mental health.”

However, Ms Boubaker-Calder added: “It’s important that after reports are brought back action is taken.

“I won’t rest until action is taken.”

