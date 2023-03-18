How a ‘trailblazing’ gift card scheme has earned £500k for Perth businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How a ‘trailblazing’ gift card scheme has earned £500k for Perth businesses

By Gavin Harper
March 18 2023, 5.55am
Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex,
Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex,

Half a million pounds has been spent in Perth businesses thanks to a “trailblazing” gift card initiative.

More than 100 businesses are part of the Perth Gift Card, which has seen £500,000 spent in Fair City shops since it was launched.

Kisa’s is the number one place for people to spend their Perth Gift Card.

Beth Leonard, manager at Kisa’s, said: “We’re so fortunate to have many loyal customers.

Beth Leonard and Louise Walker at Kisa’s in Perth.

“I think a lot of that is down to the ethos of the owners Sam and Kim Wightman, who are passionate about quality food paired with good customer service.

“Kisa’s is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner or cocktails, and caters for a vast range of ages, whether it’s friends out for cocktails, family brunch or a romantic dinner. That diversity makes Kisa’s a place where lots of people can spend their Perth Gift Card.

“The ease for customers and us as a business is a real plus point, it’s no fuss and brings huge benefits.”

Saving people money and promoting city

Karla Mason, manager at Craigdon Mountain Sports on Scott Street, aid the card offers customers choice and promotes the city.

“The beauty of the card is that it’s putting money back into Perth but it’s also giving choice,” she said.

“We’re pleased to be a part of an initiative that promotes our city and our businesses. It’s a card that people are familiar with and understand how to use.”

Sean Mann and Beaton Lindsay at DG Lindsay.

Meanwhile, the owner of fourth generation family-run butchers said the scheme has helped people save on food shopping.

Beaton Lindsay said: “We see lots of people spending their gift card on their staples. It means they can put the cash they would have spent on food to something else.

“We especially appreciate that local employers use the cards to give to their staff because it brings new people through our door.

“That’s one of the hardest things for any business to do.”

A ‘significant impact’ in Fair City

The Perth Gift Card, launched in 2015, was the first of its kind and is backed by tech firm Miconex.

There are now more than 24 towns and cities across Scotland with similar schemes.

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said it has had a “significant” impact on the Fair City.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro. Image: Miconex.

He said: “Perth businesses have benefited not only from the initial sales of the gift card but from the overspend, new customers, and a stronger Perth economy.

“It’s fantastic to see that 94% of businesses have received spend through the card. That shows customers are fully embracing the choice on offer.”

