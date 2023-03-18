How a ‘trailblazing’ gift card scheme has earned £500k for Perth businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Half a million pounds has been spent in Perth businesses thanks to a “trailblazing” gift card initiative.

More than 100 businesses are part of the Perth Gift Card, which has seen £500,000 spent in Fair City shops since it was launched.

Kisa’s is the number one place for people to spend their Perth Gift Card.

Beth Leonard, manager at Kisa’s, said: “We’re so fortunate to have many loyal customers.

“I think a lot of that is down to the ethos of the owners Sam and Kim Wightman, who are passionate about quality food paired with good customer service.

“Kisa’s is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner or cocktails, and caters for a vast range of ages, whether it’s friends out for cocktails, family brunch or a romantic dinner. That diversity makes Kisa’s a place where lots of people can spend their Perth Gift Card.

“The ease for customers and us as a business is a real plus point, it’s no fuss and brings huge benefits.”

Saving people money and promoting city

Karla Mason, manager at Craigdon Mountain Sports on Scott Street, aid the card offers customers choice and promotes the city.

“The beauty of the card is that it’s putting money back into Perth but it’s also giving choice,” she said.

“We’re pleased to be a part of an initiative that promotes our city and our businesses. It’s a card that people are familiar with and understand how to use.”

Meanwhile, the owner of fourth generation family-run butchers said the scheme has helped people save on food shopping.

Beaton Lindsay said: “We see lots of people spending their gift card on their staples. It means they can put the cash they would have spent on food to something else.

“We especially appreciate that local employers use the cards to give to their staff because it brings new people through our door.

“That’s one of the hardest things for any business to do.”

A ‘significant impact’ in Fair City

The Perth Gift Card, launched in 2015, was the first of its kind and is backed by tech firm Miconex.

There are now more than 24 towns and cities across Scotland with similar schemes.

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said it has had a “significant” impact on the Fair City.

He said: “Perth businesses have benefited not only from the initial sales of the gift card but from the overspend, new customers, and a stronger Perth economy.

“It’s fantastic to see that 94% of businesses have received spend through the card. That shows customers are fully embracing the choice on offer.”