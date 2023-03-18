58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel scheme launched last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel scheme launched last year

By Graham Brown
March 18 2023, 5.55am
The Angus scheme is a Scottish first. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Angus scheme is a Scottish first. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A flagship £150,000 free travel scheme to help Angus folk through the cost-of-living crisis has seen just £50 spent since its December launch.

Angus Council’s SNP administration said the bus pass project would be a lifeline for struggling local families and a Scottish first when they brought the scheme forward last year.

It was part of a £1.6 million package of measures using Scottish Government Covid recovery cash.

But it’s come under fire after council chiefs revealed just 58 passes have been issued in three months.

And they admitted the project hasn’t been promoted because they didn’t want it to become too popular.

It has led to one active travel advocate branding the authority a “hard to reach council”.

Who is the travel scheme aimed at?

Angus Council received £1.667m of Local Authority Covid-19 Economic Recovery (LACER) funding in 2021/22.

Six-figure sums have been allocated to tackling child poverty, fuel poverty and supporting Angus town centres.

The bus scheme was designed to provide free passes for jobseekers, foodbank users and folk travelling to benefits appointments.

Council director Alison Smith said uptake had been lower than hoped for.

She said that was down to a range of factors including:

  • Allocations limited to existing referral pathways
  • Not publicly promoted due to concerns of over subscription
  • Reduced travel during festive period

It has helped people travelling to hospital visits and young families in difficult situations including separation and domestic abuse.

But the council is now slashing the available cash by redirecting £100k to a fuel poverty programme.

“The pilot has told us that while the numbers are not high compared to some of the other projects, this is making a significant difference to people who have been issued a pass,” said the director.

“Low uptake is a result of our approach to target eligible people through existing referral pathways, balancing risk

“We anticipate by opening up new referral routes through Angus Council vibrant communities teams and (social enterprise) Scarf, we will see an increase in bus passes issued.”

Councillors’ concern over low figures

Councillors at a full meeting of the authority were shocked by the low uptake and lack of promotion.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “I’m concerned by these figures.

“I directed a constituent towards this through family support and they weren’t even aware of it.

“They then got a bus pass and the bus driver had no idea what it was.”

Arbroath member Lois Speed, a keen advocate of active travel, questioned the cautious approach to highlighting the scheme.

“This is the first of its kind in Scotland,” she said.

“I would have thought it would have been aspirational to want it to be oversubscribed.

“We really should be shouting about this from the rooftops.

Councillor Lois Speed.

“It speaks about trying to support hard to reach people.

“I think we’re in danger of being a hard to reach council.”

Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig said the cash could be more effectively spent through the Heat Well fuel poverty project

“It’s well known pubic transport in Angus is a sore point for many,” he said.

“The people in rural areas don’t have a great public transport service so this isn’t going to be much use to them.”

‘Picking up pace’

Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “This was a brand new initiative and pilot projects do take a while to bed in.”

She said the scheme had already attracted interest from support organisations such as the Poverty Alliance.

“I think it’s picking up pace and we’ll see it expanding as time goes on.”

