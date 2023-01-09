£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new £400,000 scheme to support Angus businesses recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched.

The Angus independent retailer programme is being delivered by Angus Council with Scottish Government funding.

The scheme, open to independent retailers within Angus, aims to increase footfall and spend in the local economy.

Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “Our town centres have been significantly impacted following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many independent retailers are struggling to sustain their businesses long-term.

“This programme will help equip eligible independent retailers with the tools they need to recover and grow by learning how to adapt to the changing markets and improve their resilience.”

The programme is being funded by £400,000 of local authority Covid-19 economic recovery money.

It will also be combined with a small grant scheme for eligible businesses to support business development.

Providing tailored advice for Angus firms

Elevator has been appointed to deliver the programme.

It will give advice on everything from marketing and business planning to stock control and social media.

Professor Gary McEwan, Elevator chief executive, said: “Our team is committed to ensuring that independent retailers in Angus are provided with the resources, skills, and expertise they require to sustain and grow their businesses.

“Our team and partners will be providing them with all the necessary tools which are beneficial to further the growth of their retail business.

“We are looking forward to providing Angus businesses with expert advice that is 100% tailored to their individual needs.”

In February 2022, the Scottish Government announced a £80 million Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery (LACER) Fund for businesses and communities.

Angus Council received £1.672m to be directed at key areas of concern.

The funding covers tackling child poverty; fuel poverty and cost of living; food poverty; climate change and transport poverty; as well as seeking to support town centre economic growth.