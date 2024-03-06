VIDEO: Fife MSP Willie Rennie told off for swearing in parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Fife MSP Willie Rennie told off for swearing in parliament

The North East Fife MSP said his mother "would not be impressed" with his contribution at Holyrood.

By Alasdair Clark

Fife MSP Willie Rennie received a telling off in Holyrood on Tuesday after he quoted someone who described a government deal with a Chinese investment firm as “b*llocks”

Mr Rennie was speaking in a debate on the Scottish Government’s latest independence paper focussing on Scotland’s “place in the world”.

Admitting he hadn’t read the paper, the North East Fife MSP said he could “imagine” it was a grand assertion of “just how brilliant the SNP and the Greens have been on the international stage”.

But he pointed to a 2015 deal with a Chinese investment vehicle signed by Nicola Sturgeon, which was described by the deal’s chief fixer as “b*llocks”.

Willie Rennie apologised. Image: PA

He was immediately interrupted by the deputy presiding officer, who said even if MSPs are quoting someone he would expect them to use parliamentary language.

“I am sorry, Deputy Presiding Officer—and I am sure that my mother would not be impressed with that either,” Mr Rennie said.

MSPs were debating the later SNP government paper in the “Building a new Scotland” series.

It included recommendations that, after independence, Scotland would apply for membership of the United Nations, European Union and Nato as soon as possible.

Mr Rennie used his contributions to criticise the record of SNP figures on the international stage.

This included former first minister Alex Salmond, who he said “kowtowed” to China by refusing to meet the Dalai Lama during a visit to Scotland.

He also accused current First Minister Humza Yousaf of “flirting” with the Turkish regime.

Mr Rennie said “He courted President Erdogan, inviting him to Scotland despite concerns, including from members of his own party, about civil liberties and human rights abuses.”

Mr Yousaf later said Turkey was on a “journey” towards better Human Rights.

Conversation