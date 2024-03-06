Dundee property agents Tay Letting to rebrand after acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee property agents Tay Letting to rebrand after acquisition

The purchase shows the "vibrancy" of the market in Tayside and beyond says the new owner.

By Paul Malik
Tay Letting will undergo a rebrand, becoming DJ Alexander. Image: Google
Tay Letting will become part of the DJ Alexander brand following the acquisition of the company by Lomond.

Tay Letting has been based in the city since 2009, and has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

DJ Alexander operates across Scotland, and currently has a branch in St Andrews.

The company is part of the Lomond group of letting agencies.

They manage more than 10,000 properties Scotland-wide.

The company’s chief executive David Alexander said the purchase of Tay Letting shows the “vibrancy” of the market in Tayside and beyond.

Tay Letting is an excellent business with a great reputation for delivering quality service to landlords and tenants,” he said.

“This acquisition will expand our presence in Glasgow and grows our business in Dundee and the surrounding area and complements our existing office in St Andrews.

“The lettings market in Scotland has proved to be particularly vibrant and dynamic, and we anticipate that this will continue for many years to come.”

Former Lickley Proctor

Tay Letting acquired Dundee letting agency Lickley Proctor in 2020, gaining around 300 properties in the city at the time.

Lomond Group have bought more than 50 agencies since 2021, and are a UK-wide company.

David Alexander, CEO of DJ Alexander. Image: Lomond

Ed Phillips, group chief executive of Lomond, said: “This acquisition highlights our continued commitment to the Scottish market and our determination to grow our network in the UK building a progressive group of national lettings and sales agencies.”

“Scotland is an important part of our business, and we are determined to further build on our base in the coming months and years.

“We are always open to more opportunities among businesses wishing to sell in Scotland and elsewhere.

“We are keen to expand our footprint in Scotland as we develop our innovative, modern lettings and sales business, providing a seamless service for our clients across all parts of the country.

“The DJ Alexander brand is a well-respected and renowned brand across Scotland and growing this part of our business is an important factor in the growth of Lomond.”

Marc Taylor, who founded Tay Letting in 2009, said: “We are delighted to hand over the firm to Lomond to operate under the DJ Alexander brand which has an excellent reputation in the market, and I am confident our landlords and tenants are in safe hands.”

