Dundee property agents Tay Letting to rebrand after acquisition

Tay Letting will become part of the DJ Alexander brand following the acquisition of the company by Lomond.

Tay Letting has been based in the city since 2009, and has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

DJ Alexander operates across Scotland, and currently has a branch in St Andrews.

The company is part of the Lomond group of letting agencies.

They manage more than 10,000 properties Scotland-wide.

The company’s chief executive David Alexander said the purchase of Tay Letting shows the “vibrancy” of the market in Tayside and beyond.

“Tay Letting is an excellent business with a great reputation for delivering quality service to landlords and tenants,” he said.

“This acquisition will expand our presence in Glasgow and grows our business in Dundee and the surrounding area and complements our existing office in St Andrews.

“The lettings market in Scotland has proved to be particularly vibrant and dynamic, and we anticipate that this will continue for many years to come.”

Former Lickley Proctor

Tay Letting acquired Dundee letting agency Lickley Proctor in 2020, gaining around 300 properties in the city at the time.

Lomond Group have bought more than 50 agencies since 2021, and are a UK-wide company.

Ed Phillips, group chief executive of Lomond, said: “This acquisition highlights our continued commitment to the Scottish market and our determination to grow our network in the UK building a progressive group of national lettings and sales agencies.”

“Scotland is an important part of our business, and we are determined to further build on our base in the coming months and years.

“We are always open to more opportunities among businesses wishing to sell in Scotland and elsewhere.

“We are keen to expand our footprint in Scotland as we develop our innovative, modern lettings and sales business, providing a seamless service for our clients across all parts of the country.

“The DJ Alexander brand is a well-respected and renowned brand across Scotland and growing this part of our business is an important factor in the growth of Lomond.”

Marc Taylor, who founded Tay Letting in 2009, said: “We are delighted to hand over the firm to Lomond to operate under the DJ Alexander brand which has an excellent reputation in the market, and I am confident our landlords and tenants are in safe hands.”