Protesters target Dundee letting agent in row over ‘mouldy’ flat

A Dundee tenant has led a protest outside a city letting agent in a row over a “mouldy” flat.

Rowan Heggie, 30, was joined by protesters holding placards outside Tay Letting on the city’s Bell Street on Monday.

The firm has asked Rowan to leave the flat on Parker Street – near the Dudhope Roundabout – while it carries out work on the property, following complaints about mould growing in the bathroom.

Tay Lettings says it has offered Rowan support, but the tenant claims not to have been given somewhere else to live.

Rowan also says the issue has led to poor mental health – and that it highlights wider issues with rented accommodation.

The Dundee and Angus College worker told The Courier: “I have fought for three years to get the mould in my bathroom repaired.

“Over that time it has got worse and worse. I have constantly been in touch with Tay Letting asking them to carry out repairs but so far little or nothing has been done and the mould has got unbearable.

“After I refused to pay a rent increase I received an eviction notice.

“Part of the reason we are here today is to get them to cancel the eviction and agree to a timeline to address outstanding repairs in the flat.”

Rowan was backed at the protest by members of Living Rent Dundee, a tenants’ union.

“Conditions in the flat are disgusting and I can’t live like that any longer,” Rowan added.

“It has seriously affected my mental health.”

‘The tenant has not accepted our support’

Tay Letting insists it has been working to help Rowan.

A spokesman said: “The landlord provided the requisite notice to recover the property in order to begin work on a full refurbishment, and to improve its energy efficiency.

“The tenant has not accepted our offer of support in finding an alternative property.

“We reached out to the tenant again today and will continue to offer support.”

Kerri Gallacher of Living Rent Dundee said: “These issues come amid increasing pressure to address the state of Scotland’s private renting sector, where tenants face several issues including spiralling rents – up 12.5% last year in Dundee.

“In April, Living Rent made a submission to the Scottish Government which, among other things, included a demand for ‘greater and clearer penalties for landlords who refuse to make repairs’ and ‘security of tenure’ to protect tenants from eviction.”

The protest came on the day it was revealed house prices in Dundee have rise by £17,500 in just two years.