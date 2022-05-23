Protesters target Dundee letting agent in row over ‘mouldy’ flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protesters target Dundee letting agent in row over ‘mouldy’ flat

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 23 2022, 6.22pm
Rowan Heggie protesting over mould in the Dundee flat.

A Dundee tenant has led a protest outside a city letting agent in a row over a “mouldy” flat.

Rowan Heggie, 30, was joined by protesters holding placards outside Tay Letting on the city’s Bell Street on Monday.

The firm has asked Rowan to leave the flat on Parker Street – near the Dudhope Roundabout – while it carries out work on the property, following complaints about mould growing in the bathroom.

Tay Lettings says it has offered Rowan support, but the tenant claims not to have been given somewhere else to live.

Protester Miranda Johnston showing off the housing conditions.

Rowan also says the issue has led to poor mental health – and that it highlights wider issues with rented accommodation.

The Dundee and Angus College worker told The Courier: “I have fought for three years to get the mould in my bathroom repaired.

“Over that time it has got worse and worse. I have constantly been in touch with Tay Letting asking them to carry out repairs but so far little or nothing has been done and the mould has got unbearable.

“After I refused to pay a rent increase I received an eviction notice.

Members of Living Rent Dundee at the protest.

“Part of the reason we are here today is to get them to cancel the eviction and agree to a timeline to address outstanding repairs in the flat.”

Rowan was backed at the protest by members of Living Rent Dundee, a tenants’ union.

“Conditions in the flat are disgusting and I can’t live like that any longer,” Rowan added.

“It has seriously affected my mental health.”

‘The tenant has not accepted our support’

Tay Letting insists it has been working to help Rowan.

A spokesman said: “The landlord provided the requisite notice to recover the property in order to begin work on a full refurbishment, and to improve its energy efficiency.

“The tenant has not accepted our offer of support in finding an alternative property.

“We reached out to the tenant again today and will continue to offer support.”

Kerri Gallacher of Living Rent Dundee said: “These issues come amid increasing pressure to address the state of Scotland’s private renting sector, where tenants face several issues including spiralling rents – up 12.5% last year in Dundee.

“In April, Living Rent made a submission to the Scottish Government which, among other things, included a demand for ‘greater and clearer penalties for landlords who refuse to make repairs’ and ‘security of tenure’ to protect tenants from eviction.”

The protest came on the day it was revealed house prices in Dundee have rise by £17,500 in just two years.

