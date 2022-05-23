Price of a house in Dundee has risen by £17,000 in two years – but is a crash looming?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Price of a house in Dundee has risen by £17,000 in two years – but is a crash looming?

By Gavin Harper
May 23 2022, 4.24pm Updated: May 23 2022, 5.30pm
Average house prices in Dundee have risen by nearly 14% in the past two years.
New research shows Dundee house prices have risen by 14% since the  start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Average house prices have gone from £123,029 pre-pandemic to £140,218 according to data from property firm DJ Alexander.

But the £17,000 rise in typical house prices in Dundee lags behind the Scottish average.

The figures, between March 2020 and February this year, show prices across Scotland are up 20% from £150,625 to £180,822.

In Glasgow over the same period average house prices increased 24.3% rising from £133,368 to £165,805.

There was an increase in Edinburgh of 14.8% from £274,512 to £315,070.

Dundee homes have performed better than Aberdeen which saw a 2.4% increase in value to £143,591.

The average cost to rent a home in Dundee is now nearly level with Aberdeen.

The average figure to rent a property in the city is now £722, an all-time high, according to Citylets.

No surprise, but for how long?

At the start of the year, local estate agents said house prices would rise between 2% and 8% this year.

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander Scotland, commented: “While nobody will be surprised that these has been such a large jump in average house prices in Scotland since the pandemic began many are now questioning just how long this can go on.

“Brakes are being applied across the economy in terms of rising interest rates, higher utility bills, increased living costs, and rising inflation.

David Alexander, chief executive officer of DJ Alexander Scotland.

“It is clear that many of the elements which have contributed to this boom have, or are, rapidly disappearing.”

Before the pandemic, it took seven years for average house prices to increase by 20%.

House prices across Scotland rose 19.3% between May 2013 and February 2020.

Mr Alexander said that was “more in line with long-term growth in the housing market.”

He added: “What is of concern is that we have had this sudden demand which is now reducing.

“There are concerns about the degree of contraction likely to occur in the housing market both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.”

A ‘tipping point’ for housing market

Despite the increase in the past two years, Mr Alexander warned the market is at a “tipping point”.

He said there could be a controlled decline in prices, or a substantial fall if the economy does not pick up.

He said:”Whilst I think it is premature to think of a sudden fall in house prices recent months have seen a progressive softening of average prices.

“I would expect this to continue and increase levelling out at around an annual rate of two to three per cent in the next year or so.

Sharp increase in house prices
House prices across Scotland have increased.

“The plus points are that we have record low unemployment, so homeowners are likely to be reasonably secure in the short term.

“The key will be how well households cope with the substantial increases in utility bills this Winter coupled with the rising food prices due to the war in Ukraine.

“I think we may, at present, be on a tipping point between a controlled decline in house prices and some degree of them falling more substantially if the economy does not pick up and the domestic prices pressures continue to rise.”

