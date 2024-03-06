5 people charged as drugs worth over £15k found in vehicles in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

5 people charged as drugs worth over £15k found in vehicles in Dunfermline

Two 17-year-olds are among those arrested by police.

By Neil Henderson
Police stopped the vehicle on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline.
Police stopped a vehicle on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline on Tuesday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Five people have been charged after two separate drug seizures involving vehicles in Dunfermline.

One vehicle was stopped in the city on Saturday and a separate search was carried out on a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Substances including cocaine and LSD have been seized.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers had cause to stop a vehicle on Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, around 7.40pm on Tuesday.

Pair reported to prosecutors after cannabis found in Dunfermline vehicle

“A quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £1,200 was recovered from the vehicle.

“A man and a woman, both 20, were arrested and charged in connection. They will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

It comes after more than £14,000 worth of drugs were seized from a vehicle that was stopped on Whimbrel Place in Dunfermline on Saturday.

Class A drugs including cocaine and LSD with an estimated street value of more than £10,000 were recovered.

Class B drugs ketamine and cannabis, worth about £4,400, were also found, along with more than £800 in cash.

Two youths aged 17 and man, 19, charged

Two youths – a male and a female both aged 17 – and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged.

They will appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Fraser Simpson, of Dunfermline Community Team, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Fife

Hillside School in Aberdour.
Children and staff injured during use of 'high-risk restraint techniques' at Fife school
Some councillors want to introduce swimming lessons in Fife primary schools
Is £2.2m price tag for Fife primary school swimming lessons money down the drain?
Jones was refused bail at the High Court in Edinburgh.
St Andrews man behind bars after child rape bid confession
Alan Scott with his late wife Clare Reaney.
'My terminally ill wife had to travel from Fife to Switzerland to die'
Ewan McLean at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife plumber's £7.5k compensation for stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar
The crash on the A92 near Glenrothes.
A92 reopens southbound after crash near Glenrothes
Kate Frame was Police Investigations and Review Commissioner in 2015, when Mr Bayoh died.
Police watchdog's former head concerned Sheku Bayoh post-mortem details shared with officers
Fred. Olson Cruise Lines have unveiled their 2025/26 programme
Cruise firm unveils Fife schedule for 2025 with trips to Mediterranean, Iceland and the…
A Holyrood reporter ruled Buzz Shisha Lounge must close.
Closure of unauthorised Dunfermline shisha bar backed by Scottish Government
Giedrius Ambrazevicius.
Property developer guilty of sex attack on 16-year-old girl in Dunfermline Wetherspoons