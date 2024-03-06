5 people charged as drugs worth over £15k found in vehicles in Dunfermline

Five people have been charged after two separate drug seizures involving vehicles in Dunfermline.

One vehicle was stopped in the city on Saturday and a separate search was carried out on a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Substances including cocaine and LSD have been seized.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers had cause to stop a vehicle on Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, around 7.40pm on Tuesday.

Pair reported to prosecutors after cannabis found in Dunfermline vehicle

“A quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £1,200 was recovered from the vehicle.

“A man and a woman, both 20, were arrested and charged in connection. They will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

It comes after more than £14,000 worth of drugs were seized from a vehicle that was stopped on Whimbrel Place in Dunfermline on Saturday.

Class A drugs including cocaine and LSD with an estimated street value of more than £10,000 were recovered.

Class B drugs ketamine and cannabis, worth about £4,400, were also found, along with more than £800 in cash.

Two youths aged 17 and man, 19, charged

Two youths – a male and a female both aged 17 – and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged.

They will appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Fraser Simpson, of Dunfermline Community Team, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.