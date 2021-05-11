KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Gwyneth Paltrow is on the pasta, we’re all a bit squishier and at this point in the pandemic we deserve to cut ourselves some slack

I met a friend for breakfast this week. It’s going to take time to adjust to doing normal things again.

I’m still at the Alien on a daytrip from Jupiter stage. ‘’The shine on that cutlery!’’ “A caramel latte, you say? What a concept!’’

Getting dressed for Outside Adventures is the hardest part. If my daughter goes too long between snacks she gets hungry and angry. Hangry.

If I wear something that I have to adjust, fix, or be in any way conscious of while wearing, then I suffer from a bad case of uncomf-gry.

That’s why, in a masochistic sort of way, I enjoyed the first lockdown.

Only right at the beginning, mind – when we didn’t know how long it would go on for and staying at home felt like a novelty.

Pre-covid, our household rule was: bath, pyjamas and bedtime story at 6pm. For me, that is. Not my seven-year old.

So imagine my delight when that schedule was mandated in law.

Instead of focusing on the fun stuff to come, we’re being made to feel like failures for how we coped when life as we knew it changed beyond recognition

Nicola Sturgeon all but told us that underwired bras were banned. At least, that’s what I took from the daily briefings.

Lockdown meant daytime pyjamas and night-time pyjamas and I was only too happy to play my part in stopping the spread of the virus.

Next week, restrictions will be eased further. Our return to the Before Times has never been closer. But instead of focusing on the fun stuff to come, we’re being made to feel like failures for how we coped when life as we knew it changed beyond recognition.

Right now, women’s magazines are full of ‘’inspirational’’ tales of how women have successfully lost the ‘’lockdown stone’’ or – as your Uncle puts it – ‘’the Covid 19…pounds, haha’’.

Inside ‘We Hate Women Weekly’, wee Donna from Manchester confesses to moving less and eating more last year.

These magazines make half of their revenue from zoomed-in photos of celebrity cellulite. When women are feeling sufficiently bad about themselves, they then earn the other half by offering a diet plan that will help you ‘’get your body back’’.

I’ve put on weight this last year. I don’t know how much. Enough for my daughter to remark how lovely and squishy my tummy is whenever she’s cooried in

They say this will happen in 21 days. The ‘plan’ usually involves eating a lot of cottage cheese and shouting ‘’HAS ANYBODY SEEN MY BODY?’’ while doing squats.

Pre-Covid, it was toxic. Now, it’s obscene. They are peddling the nonsense idea that we’ve got to shrink ourselves to be acceptable to the outside world again.

I’ve put on weight this last year. I don’t know how much. Enough for my daughter to remark how lovely and squishy my tummy is whenever she’s cooried in.

Most people I know have put on weight. My neighbour’s German Shepherd has put on weight.

And what does ‘’get your body back’’ even mean?

Our bodies have been here this whole time. Sitting on the couch. Walking to the kitchen. Curled up against tiny wee humans who love everything about them.

The way we speak about weight fluctuation you’d think that it was some terrible curse and not a totally normal part of life.

Life’s too short for half measures

I don’t want to go all Jason Leitch here but… we are in the middle of global pandemic.

When folk on sci-fi programmes survive a zombie apocalypse you don’t see them at the end discussing how ‘’naughty’’ they were for eating a family-sized bag of Doritos during the trek to the bunker.

We’ve been through a lot. Life is short. Eat the muffin.

Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines this week. When she’s not extracting her divine essence to flog a few candles, she’s got a part-time job as a lifestyle guru.

But for Gwyneth, lockdown meant a departure from her usual schedule of green juices and naked goat yoga.

‘’I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,’’ she said.

PASTA? BREAD?? It’s a slippery slope. Next thing you know she’ll be on the Lurpak.

Gwyneth Paltrow broke down and ate bread during quarantine. What was your lowest point? https://t.co/ZoEBq6IsXG — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) May 10, 2021

Gwyneth needs to cut herself some slack. We all do, actually. We’ve been through a lot.

On that first occasion when we get to cuddle a loved one we haven’t seen for a long time they won’t be thinking about whether our bodies are bigger or smaller than they were before.

And to all those singletons who have been following the rules for the last 415 days (who’s counting?) then your body – whatever size, shape or consistency it is – will be just fine whenever you are ready to reactivate that Tinder account.

Slowly but surely, we’re getting back to normal. But that doesn’t mean we need to ditch everything that has brought us comfort or pleasure over this last year.

Elasticated trousers are lovely to wear. As a garment, they make complete sense. So, to use one of Gwyneth’s phrases, I have decided to consciously uncouple from my skinny jeans.

And if we work hard over the next 21 days then we can ensure that those big, joyful clown trousers become the hot sartorial trend of the summer of freedom.