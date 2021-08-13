Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
OPINION: How mobile phones and lockdown whipped up a perfect storm in teenage mental health

By Marie Penman
August 13 2021, 7.45am Updated: August 13 2021, 6.16pm
Some fear lockdown has exacerbated problems caused by young people's over-reliance on mobile phones.
As we gradually re-emerge from the Covid pandemic, no one is assuming that everything is going to go back to how it was before.

But the follow-on problems of coronavirus don’t just relate to long Covid and chronic fatigue. The pandemic is also casting a huge shadow over the country’s mental health, most specifically, for teenagers and young people.

If lockdown at its height drove us all a bit stir crazy, the impact on youngsters has been much worse.

Kept away from their friends, unable to go to school and with no chance of socialising face to face, our teens and young adults missed out on key milestones and formative experiences, and relied instead on their phones for company.

Which is where it all starts to go wrong.

A recent report published in the Journal of Adolescence reveals there has been a big increase in loneliness and unhappiness among teenagers since 2012.

It is based on a survey of more than a million young people in 37 countries.

The report doesn’t definitively blame the use of mobiles for this downturn, but states clearly that “the psychological well-being of adolescents around the world began to decline after 2012, in conjunction with the rise of smartphone use”.

During the long months of lockdown, when young people turned to their phones for company, they only made things worse.

Or rather, the social media apps installed on their mobiles did.

While no academic study has pointed the finger of blame solely at sites like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, there is ample evidence to suggest these social media apps can be toxic.

Social media is real life for young people

An article in Psychology Today stated that young people’s use of social media ‘affects their sense of self and makes them more likely to feel envious of others and worse about themselves’.

So why don’t they just turn off their phones?

It’s sometimes hard for older generations to understand how all-consuming and pervasive social media is.

Young people’s friends, jobs, interests, shopping, and social lives are all run through these apps.

If all your friends are on Snapchat and Instagram, you’d better be, too, otherwise you won’t have any friends

If they want to exist and have a life, switching off or disconnecting is not really an option, nor a quick and easy fix.

Think of it as peer pressure on a massive scale.

If all your friends are on Snapchat and Instagram, you’d better be, too, otherwise you won’t have any friends.

The statistics on smartphone usage are alarming. By the age of 11, 90% of children own a mobile phone; by secondary school age, ownership is described as “universal”.

The obsession starts young – 53% of children have their own phone by the age of seven.

No phone might as well mean no friends for this generation.

There’s even a term used to describe the very real panic and fear felt when youngsters have their phones taken away from them – “nomophobia”, meaning no mobile phone phobia.

This reliance on technology encourages young people to turn away from the real world in favour of communicating via the gadget in their hand, leading to serious and damaging results.

A former colleague of mine now works with the DWP, where his team is specifically tasked with placing 18-25 year-olds in the workplace.

He shared his frustration over the difficulties this presents – young people who struggle to communicate face-to-face and who can’t make eye contact.

Some find it impossible to make small-talk with strangers and genuinely struggle when confronted with job interviews.

Mental health support must catch up

If their life till then has consisted of clicking a like button on an app and posting the occasional two-word comment under a photo, how on earth can they be expected to hold eloquent conversations in real life?

Even if we acknowledge how damaging smartphones can be, there’s no way to put this particular genie back in the bottle.

Society has changed drastically and as confusing as it may seem, this is how the world works now.

The system is so stretched right now, the average waiting time for an appointment is approximately six months

The detrimental effect of smartphone use on young people is often described as “the new frontier” in mental health.

But while the impact on youngsters’ mental health is recognised and acknowledged, the support network in place is far from sufficient.

Teens are entitled to free counselling and therapy sessions on the NHS, but the system is so stretched right now, the average waiting time for an appointment is approximately six months.

The Courier recently reported children and teenagers waiting to be seen in Fife were delayed by a combined 197,918 days between 2017 and 2020.

Tayside has previously had the longest waiting times in Scotland.

The Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) admits services are turning away teenagers each year.

They are victims of their own success, perhaps, as past campaigns have encouraged young people to be open about their mental health, and to speak out when they feel they are struggling.

SAMH recommend that at the very least, every secondary school in Scotland should have staff trained in mental health support, so young people can drop in any time they need help.

It feels like the very least we can do for this generation caught in this perfect storm.

Because as one youngster told me recently, “What’s the point in speaking out if there’s no one listening?”

 

Marie Penman is a journalist and former lecturer in journalism at Fife College. 

