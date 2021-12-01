ALEX BELL: What matters most? Scottish independence or ending child poverty

An error occurred. Please try again.

The SNPs version of independence is dead. That’s not to say indy is over, or the SNP, but the party’s core policy is passed.

What failed under Salmond is failing under Sturgeon. There is no coherent SNP indy policy.

As this has been the case for more than 15 years of government it is time we mourned and moved on.

Lots of voters want a better Scotland and assume that this requires more powers. That is the desire which drives our politics.

But the nation has to recognise that the SNP have no intention of completing their half built vision for Scotland. It’s beyond them.

The brand known as SNP Indy existed as an abstract for decades, then flickered into shape between 2011, say, and 2021.

Ten years of almost being there, and then it wasn’t.

Which leaves the people with a vacuum. A space allocated for our national conversation in which nothing is happening.

With no details to discuss or refine, we are just killing time to the next election.

For a nation with such profound social and economic problems, that cannot be right.

It is as if we have been lured up a blind alley by peddlers selling every dream you ever had, only to find they are actually dealing in nothing.

Referendum re-runs are a risky business

Putting the failed version to the test in another referendum, or even a campaign for a referendum on that vision, risks making Scotland look stupid.

It could destroy the chances of any further powers, let alone independence, ever coming north.

Scotland will not stomach endless shots at the constitution game.

A lazy case patronises its supporters. True believers are taken for granted. They can go to the Alba party if they want, but come any referendum, they’ll be voting on the SNP vision, come what may.

Converts brought in by a vision of social justice and green future are taken for fools. There’s no plan to honour the promises.

By demonstrating its lack of preparedness, the SNP is telling younger voters they can be taken for granted by establishment parties.

Go hashtag woke, just don’t ask us for details.

SNP is thriving on devolution

The SNP is not dead. It has huge electoral support and latest polls show it dominating the political system.

This stems from a combination of its middle of the road policies, the lack of opposition, the toxicity of Boris Johnson and the desire for more powers.

We have long known the SNP as the most successful devolution party.

Only now is it obvious that they need devolution to survive.

Our latest Scotland poll, with @STVNews, out now. Read on for key findings and for more detail visit our website: https://t.co/6yuImChCVP (Poll conducted 22-29 November 2021 among 1,107 Scottish adults) (1/6) pic.twitter.com/LBeYmXM33c — Ipsos MORI Scotland (@IpsosMORIScot) December 1, 2021

The politics of “bad” UK, which sustains the SNP, can only function so long as the UK still matters.

The party leadership trade in the brand of indy, but depend on the market of devolution in the UK to sell their product.

Further, the indy alternative to devolution is literally something the SNP can’t construct.

It is beyond their wit to solve the currency issue, and others, therefore they cling to devolution for as long as possible.

“Wait and see what turns up” seems to be the strategy, while we enjoy the pomp of office.

Indy is not dead. It still commands very high support with latest polling showing around 55% of us want something called independence.

Of those, many still assume the SNP have a plan, but at the same time suspect they don’t.

It’s just a normal piece of contradictory thinking which underpins most of our hopes.

The SNP is a centrist social democratic force which uses the topic of indy to create a compelling contrast between Scotland and the Westminster to retain power in Holyrood.

And that’s it.

Child poverty must be the focus, not Scottish independence

The latest focus of the party is child poverty.

Nicola sturgeon said in her conference speech last weekend that “eradicating child poverty is essential if we are to build the strongest foundation for Scotland’s future”.

💛 Eradicating child poverty is essential if we are to build the strongest foundation for Scotland’s future. 📣 From April, we will double the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per child per week. #SNP21 pic.twitter.com/hkRv8eQVj8 — The SNP (@theSNP) November 29, 2021

Scotland has an awful record on alleviating, never mind eradicating, poverty and every year, decade and generation, about 20% of Scots children are borne into deprivation.

The First Minister’s sentiment is correct – it is essential to tackle this.

In her speech, Nicola Sturgeon said she’d raise child payments to £20 per child.

“Delivering it isn’t easy. It will involve hard choices elsewhere in our budget,” she warned.

Which just leaves the obvious question. If child poverty is essential but budgets are tight, why would you put those children’s futures at further risk by gambling on a currency plan for Scottish independence that you still can’t describe in detail?

What’s more essential – Scottish independence or ending child poverty?

Until the brand SNP Indy can satisfactorily answer that in terms of financial detail, the product is finished.

Until any indy vision can link major economic change to sustained social improvement, the whole topic may be dead.

A new national vision is needed, one which starts with helping poor children.

That will build the strongest foundation for Scotland’s future.

Alex Bell is former Head of Policy to Alex Salmond’s government and negotiator of the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012. He was named Columnist of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards in 2021.