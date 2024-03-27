STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s council leader hiding from public damages the city’s reputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s council leader hiding from public damages the city’s reputation

"By failing to address an issue of your making you look like you can’t cope with difficult situations."

John Alexander Image: DC Thomson
John Alexander Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I wrote recently that the way they deal with problems marks the difference between a career politician and a real-world worker.

As if to prove my point, John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, this week acted out an example.

John, at the Scotonomics Festival you made claims about Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures.

When challenged on your interpretation of these figures you refused to comment further, and chose that moment to decide to delete your X (Twitter) account.

Whether you were right or wrong on GERS figures is immaterial.

What is important is that you found yourself in a difficult situation and reverted to the professional politician’s way of dealing with it.

You said the decision to delete your X account was not due to the ensuing row over his remarks.

But I think you hid.

And that damages your reputation – and Dundee’s.

Steve Finan.

If you have a point to make, on any subject, stand up and make it. Then have the guts to deal with the consequences.

The way to do this is by directly answering questions. Don’t deflect, mitigate, or hide.

Let’s look at two other close-to-home examples I know you are aware of: Councillor Lynne Short’s conflation of trans issues and Auschwitz; and Councillor Siobhan Tolland calling the Pope a very rude name.

Both councillors attracted widespread negative comment, then weren’t articulate enough or politically skilled enough to talk their way through the issue.

These minor players in the council were ridiculed, and deservedly so. Their antics can be passed off as merely an example that not everyone is suitable for public office.

I heard tell that, at the time, council leaders weren’t pleased with these two bringing bad publicity to the city.

John, you’ve just done the same thing.

But you are leader of the council. You represent Dundee.

‘All that’s needed is an honest explanation’

This was a chance to show the higher quality of not just yourself, but your city and the way problems are dealt with here.

In the real world, an employee who has done something that might damage the company is asked to explain him or herself. Then the problem is tackled.

Innovative workers, clever managers – skilled politicians – solve problems. They get the machine working again. In doing so they inspire confidence among the wider workforce – or city.

John, you repeatedly claim you’re telling all the world Dundee is a wonderful place to invest.

But by failing to address an issue of your making you look like you can’t cope with difficult situations.

Can’t explain. Can’t negotiate. Can’t find answers.

You’ve made Dundee look like a place where, when difficulties arise, the city leaders can’t rise to the challenge.

However, there’s a way to fix this like a real-world worker would have to do.

Take control of the situation. Prove you have the political skills to navigate choppy waters.

Show that Dundee is a place where investors can expect straight talk, and any problem will be met head-on and solved.

All that’s needed is the simple matter of an honest explanation.

You damaged Dundee, now fix it.

Conversation