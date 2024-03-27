Stagecoach bus cuts will add to overflowing car parks at Tayside hospitals, fears NHS boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach bus cuts will add to overflowing car parks at Tayside hospitals, fears NHS boss

The health board's chief executive has written to Stagecoach highlighting fears staff and patients will struggle to access Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary.

By Sean O'Neil
NHS Tayside Chief Executive Professor Caroline Hiscox. Image: NHS Tayside
NHS Tayside Chief Executive Professor Caroline Hiscox. Image: NHS Tayside

The chief executive of NHS Tayside has “significant concerns” that Stagecoach’s planned bus cuts in Perthshire will cause additional parking pressures at hospitals.

Professor Caroline Hiscox has written to Stagecoach saying plans to axe the X7 and 16 services will affect hospital staff travelling to work and patients’ ability to attend appointments.

She also fears the cuts will most negatively impact those already struggling financially within the affected communities.

The X7 route connects Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with Perth Royal Infirmary while the 16 runs through the Carse of Gowrie.

Professor Hiscox said: “The withdrawal of these routes will have significant implications and negative ramifications for the local citizens in these areas.

“The removal of the X7 and Route 16 service would lead to an increase in our staff using their own vehicles for business travel, thereby increasing our carbon footprint and create additional carparking pressures.

The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat. Image: Supplied

“NHS Tayside is currently experiencing ongoing parking issues on both the Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary sites and work is ongoing to reduce this through active travel initiatives.

“Any removal of public transport to these sites will amplify current issues experienced as increased numbers of citizens will have to resort to car travel to attend work and for
treatment.”

Cuts will affect elderly and poverty stricken

The chief executive also outlined her concerns over the impact the cuts would have on national requirements for all health boards to reduce CO2 emissions.

“With the planned reduction in the NHS pool fleet in 2024, the requirement for staff to use the connection between Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary will increase,” said the healthcare boss.

“If the X7 and Route 16 service is not available this will impact on staff’s ability to access their place of work.”

Professor Hiscox believes the cuts would impact the most on the elderly within the affected communities and those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Courier has also spoken to residents who fear they will be cut off from their GP is the proposals come to fruition.

Elaine Whyley fears she won’t be able to get to GP. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Professor Hiscox said: “In Tayside, we have diverse rural and urban communities with an aging population who rely on the use of public transport, and it is essential that transport providers are cognisant of the need to ensure connectivity between hospital sites and to healthcare settings in order to support the optimal delivery of healthcare.

“Any reduction in public transport services to our hospital sites and rural locations will unfortunately further increase local health inequalities impacting on the health and wellbeing of those most in need of our support at this time.”

Stagecoach backtrack on delay promise

Stagecoach have come in for widespread criticism since they first announced their proposal earlier this year to axe services with the new routes originally scheduled for the end of April.

Following pressure from residents, politicians and The Courier, the bus company agreed to delay implementing their new timetable until May 27.

Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, The Courier revealed last week that Stagecoach has already backtracked on that promise and will now begin their new timetable on May 13.

It is still unknown what routes will be saved or cut as talks between the bus company Perth and Kinross Council continue.

Stagecoach say they are removing and reducing routes as a result of “of “significantly reduced passenger numbers”.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bell's Sports Centre sign pointing to venue
Bell's Sports Centre gym moving to Dewars Centre after 'catastrophic' Perth flood
Councillor Alasdair Bailey and local residents Jim and Ann Balneaves hosted a birthday party for the road work
'Birthday party' held for A90 bridge traffic lights as frustration grows in Carse of…
White Horse Inn exterior showing building in advances stages of dereliction
Perth eyesore hotel set for demolition after 10 years of ruin
Armed police in Tulloch Hill
Arrests of three males in Perth linked to 'shootings' in Bolton
Samuel Nobel appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee passenger accused Stagecoach driver of 'touching children' during nasty tirade in Perth
Shows Perth High Street with a chart showing the changing vacancy rates of different shopping streets.
Perth high streets: How has vacancy changed so far this year?
Fraudsters Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right).
Fraudsters hit Perth hotels for £17k with chip and PIN refund scam
Invergowrie community council chairman Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Invergowrie man with far-right links remains in community council post
Pat Scotland, Geoff Brown and Jennifer Valentine laughing as they cut the cake at the Riding for the Disabled Perthshire celebration
Ex-Saints boss Geoff Brown helps Perthshire Riding for the Disabled volunteers mark 55th anniversary
North Methven Street, Perth
Man, 19, charged in connection with alleged robbery at Perth shop

Conversation