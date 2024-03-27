More Fifers looking to shop sustainably says refill shop owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

More Fifers looking to shop sustainably says refill shop owner

Fiona Bracegirdle started selling on stalls but now has permanent premises in Cupar.

By Terri Simpson
Fiona Bracegirdle is hoping to help people learn why they should choose sustainable shopping. Image: Zeco Refills & More
Fiona Bracegirdle is hoping to help people learn why they should choose sustainable shopping. Image: Zeco Refills & More

A Fife businesswoman who operates a refill shop says increasing numbers of Fifers are looking to shop sustainably.

Fiona Bracegirdle started her refill business in Cupar in 2020. Since then, she has gone from hosting stalls to having her own shop at 58 Bonnygate.

Zeco Refills & More, specialises in providing shoppers with plastic-free and eco-friendly products.

Shopping at Zeco involves customers bringing their empty packaging and filling it up with soaps, foods or drinks. This aims to reduce the plastic waste generated by supermarket shopping.

Fiona has noticed a rise in people wanting to shop sustainably, and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Few refill shops close to Cupar

Zeco is Fiona’s second business venture. Her first is owning her own sports massage business. However, her initial career was put on hold during lockdown.

She explained: “The nature of my job meant close contact with people which was impossible during that time. So there was four months of just nothing.

“I liked the idea of no-plastic and zero-waste shops but there was never anything that close to Cupar, you would have to drive at least 20 minutes.”

Inside the Cupar refill store. Image: Zeco Refills & More

She started selling at market stalls. Then, two years ago, Fiona made the move to 58 Bonnygate, a co-working and community hub where small businesses work in a shared space.

Misconceptions about sustainable shopping

Fiona says she may have higher prices than a supermarket, but the nature of the business means shoppers can still save money.

She said: “Some of our products are pricier than supermarkets because we just don’t have the buying power.

“But shopping sustainably allows people to come in and get exactly how much they need of that product, which means that people are reducing food waste.

“It can help people budget better as well, because they can only spend a certain amount on each product if they need to.”

Fiona has seen a rise in customers. Image: Zeco Refills & More

Although Fiona has quite a few refill regulars that have been with her since the beginning. However, she is noticing a rise in new customers that come in from Cupar.

“I think people want to be more conscious about what they’re putting into the world,” she said.

“A few years ago people were a bit in denial about the damage that plastic does to the environment.

“But now, with microplastics being found in waters and other places, I get a lot of people coming in looking to try and limit their consumption and contribution to plastic pollution.

“Shops like this provide an easy way for people to limit their plastic usage, and to actively see the difference that buying sustainably can make.”

