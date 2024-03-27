More Fifers looking to shop sustainably says refill shop owner

A Fife businesswoman who operates a refill shop says increasing numbers of Fifers are looking to shop sustainably.

Fiona Bracegirdle started her refill business in Cupar in 2020. Since then, she has gone from hosting stalls to having her own shop at 58 Bonnygate.

Zeco Refills & More, specialises in providing shoppers with plastic-free and eco-friendly products.

Shopping at Zeco involves customers bringing their empty packaging and filling it up with soaps, foods or drinks. This aims to reduce the plastic waste generated by supermarket shopping.

Fiona has noticed a rise in people wanting to shop sustainably, and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Few refill shops close to Cupar

Zeco is Fiona’s second business venture. Her first is owning her own sports massage business. However, her initial career was put on hold during lockdown.

She explained: “The nature of my job meant close contact with people which was impossible during that time. So there was four months of just nothing.

“I liked the idea of no-plastic and zero-waste shops but there was never anything that close to Cupar, you would have to drive at least 20 minutes.”

She started selling at market stalls. Then, two years ago, Fiona made the move to 58 Bonnygate, a co-working and community hub where small businesses work in a shared space.

Misconceptions about sustainable shopping

Fiona says she may have higher prices than a supermarket, but the nature of the business means shoppers can still save money.

She said: “Some of our products are pricier than supermarkets because we just don’t have the buying power.

“But shopping sustainably allows people to come in and get exactly how much they need of that product, which means that people are reducing food waste.

“It can help people budget better as well, because they can only spend a certain amount on each product if they need to.”

Although Fiona has quite a few refill regulars that have been with her since the beginning. However, she is noticing a rise in new customers that come in from Cupar.

“I think people want to be more conscious about what they’re putting into the world,” she said.

“A few years ago people were a bit in denial about the damage that plastic does to the environment.

“But now, with microplastics being found in waters and other places, I get a lot of people coming in looking to try and limit their consumption and contribution to plastic pollution.

“Shops like this provide an easy way for people to limit their plastic usage, and to actively see the difference that buying sustainably can make.”