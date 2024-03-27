Full list of Tayside pharmacies open over Easter as locals warned of GP surgery closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of Tayside pharmacies open over Easter as locals warned of GP surgery closures

Most GP practices in the region will be closed this Monday (April 1).

By Ellidh Aitken
A number of pharmacies will be open in Tayside over Easter. Image: Shutterstock
A number of pharmacies will be open in Tayside over Easter. Image: Shutterstock

Several pharmacies across Tayside will open over Easter for patients needing urgent healthcare.

Most GP practices will be shut on April 1 but locals can still use certain pharmacies across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening during the Easter period is as follows.

Pharmacies open on Easter Sunday in Tayside

Dundee

  • Boots, 49-53 High Street, Dundee – 10.30am-5pm
  • Boots, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – noon-4pm

Perth and Kinross

  • Bertha Park Pharmacy, Unit 3 Adamson Avenue, Perth – 10am-4pm
  • Boots The Chemist, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 11am-4pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Road, Perth – 9am-6pm

Angus

  • Boots, 63-65 High Street, Montrose – noon-4pm

Pharmacies open on Easter Monday in Tayside

Dundee

  • Boots, 225-227 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm
  • Boots, 108 Lochee High Street, Dundee – 9am-5pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 55 Lochee High Street – 9am-1pm/2pm-5.30pm
  • Colin Lowe Pharmacy, 205 Perth Road, Dundee – 9am-5pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 92 Clepington Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 142 Lawers Drive, Dundee – 9am-6pm
  • Gallagher Pharmacy, 8 Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm
  • Rightdose Pharmacy, 13-19 Haldane Avenue, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
  • Boots, 146 Strathmartine Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
  • Boots, 323 Strathmartine Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
  • Boots, 79 Macapline Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
  • Boots, Unit 6 Happyhillock Road, Dundee – 9am-6pm
  • Boots, 49-53 High Street, Dundee – 9am-6pm
  • Boots, 94 Albert Steet, Dundee – 9am-6pm
  • Superdrug, Overgate Centre, Dundee – 8.30am-5.30pm

Angus

  • Ashludie Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Monifieth – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 59 Keptie Street, Arbroath – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 98 East High Street, Forfar – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, The Cross, Coupar Angus – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 9-11 The Roods, Kirriemuir – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 117 Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 26B Blairs Road, Letham – 9am-5.30pm
  • Dickies Pharmacy, 44-48 Castle Street, Forfar – 8.45am-5.30pm
  • Edzell Pharmacy, 42 High Street, Edzell – 9am-6pm

Perth and Kinross

  • Davidsons Chemists, 112 Atholl Road, Pitlochry – 9am-5.30am
  • Davidsons Chemists, 7 Bank Street, Aberfeldy – 9am-5.30am
  • Davidsons Chemists, 73-75 Airlie Street, Alyth – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 56 High Street, Auchterarder – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 141 High Street, Auchterarder – 9am-1pm/2pm-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 21-24 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie – 8.30am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 8-10 New Road, Milnathort – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 11-13 Angus Road, Scone – 9am-5.30pm
  • Strathearn Pharmacy, 68 King Street, Crieff – 9am-6pm
  • Boots, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 9am-5.30pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Road, Perth – 10am-4pm

More than 90 pharmacies are open in Tayside on Good Friday.

The majority of GP surgeries are also shut on Monday April 8, but a larger number of pharmacies will remain open on that date.

All vaccination centres are closed on Easter Monday but will be open as normal on April 8.

Dundee Dental Hospital is also closed on Easter Monday and in a dental emergency, patients should contact their practice for instructions.

