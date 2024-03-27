Full list of Tayside pharmacies open over Easter as locals warned of GP surgery closures

Several pharmacies across Tayside will open over Easter for patients needing urgent healthcare.
Most GP practices will be shut on April 1 but locals can still use certain pharmacies across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.
The full list of pharmacies opening during the Easter period is as follows.
Pharmacies open on Easter Sunday in Tayside
Dundee
- Boots, 49-53 High Street, Dundee – 10.30am-5pm
- Boots, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – noon-4pm
Perth and Kinross
- Bertha Park Pharmacy, Unit 3 Adamson Avenue, Perth – 10am-4pm
- Boots The Chemist, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 11am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Road, Perth – 9am-6pm
Angus
- Boots, 63-65 High Street, Montrose – noon-4pm
Pharmacies open on Easter Monday in Tayside
Dundee
- Boots, 225-227 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm
- Boots, 108 Lochee High Street, Dundee – 9am-5pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 55 Lochee High Street – 9am-1pm/2pm-5.30pm
- Colin Lowe Pharmacy, 205 Perth Road, Dundee – 9am-5pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 92 Clepington Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 142 Lawers Drive, Dundee – 9am-6pm
- Gallagher Pharmacy, 8 Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm
- Rightdose Pharmacy, 13-19 Haldane Avenue, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
- Boots, 146 Strathmartine Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
- Boots, 323 Strathmartine Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
- Boots, 79 Macapline Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm
- Boots, Unit 6 Happyhillock Road, Dundee – 9am-6pm
- Boots, 49-53 High Street, Dundee – 9am-6pm
- Boots, 94 Albert Steet, Dundee – 9am-6pm
- Superdrug, Overgate Centre, Dundee – 8.30am-5.30pm
Angus
- Ashludie Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Monifieth – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 59 Keptie Street, Arbroath – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 98 East High Street, Forfar – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, The Cross, Coupar Angus – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 9-11 The Roods, Kirriemuir – 9am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 117 Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead – 9am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 26B Blairs Road, Letham – 9am-5.30pm
- Dickies Pharmacy, 44-48 Castle Street, Forfar – 8.45am-5.30pm
- Edzell Pharmacy, 42 High Street, Edzell – 9am-6pm
Perth and Kinross
- Davidsons Chemists, 112 Atholl Road, Pitlochry – 9am-5.30am
- Davidsons Chemists, 7 Bank Street, Aberfeldy – 9am-5.30am
- Davidsons Chemists, 73-75 Airlie Street, Alyth – 9am-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 56 High Street, Auchterarder – 9am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 141 High Street, Auchterarder – 9am-1pm/2pm-5.30pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 21-24 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie – 8.30am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 8-10 New Road, Milnathort – 9am-6pm
- Davidsons Chemists, 11-13 Angus Road, Scone – 9am-5.30pm
- Strathearn Pharmacy, 68 King Street, Crieff – 9am-6pm
- Boots, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 9am-5.30pm
- Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Road, Perth – 10am-4pm
More than 90 pharmacies are open in Tayside on Good Friday.
The majority of GP surgeries are also shut on Monday April 8, but a larger number of pharmacies will remain open on that date.
All vaccination centres are closed on Easter Monday but will be open as normal on April 8.
Dundee Dental Hospital is also closed on Easter Monday and in a dental emergency, patients should contact their practice for instructions.