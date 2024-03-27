Full list of Tayside pharmacies open over Easter as locals warned of GP surgery closures

Several pharmacies across Tayside will open over Easter for patients needing urgent healthcare.

Most GP practices will be shut on April 1 but locals can still use certain pharmacies across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening during the Easter period is as follows.

Pharmacies open on Easter Sunday in Tayside

Dundee

Boots, 49-53 High Street, Dundee – 10.30am-5pm

Boots, 94 Albert Street, Dundee – noon-4pm

Perth and Kinross

Bertha Park Pharmacy, Unit 3 Adamson Avenue, Perth – 10am-4pm

Boots The Chemist, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 11am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Road, Perth – 9am-6pm

Angus

Boots, 63-65 High Street, Montrose – noon-4pm

Pharmacies open on Easter Monday in Tayside

Dundee

Boots, 225-227 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm

Boots, 108 Lochee High Street, Dundee – 9am-5pm

Davidsons Chemists, 55 Lochee High Street – 9am-1pm/2pm-5.30pm

Colin Lowe Pharmacy, 205 Perth Road, Dundee – 9am-5pm

Davidsons Chemists, 92 Clepington Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 120 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 142 Lawers Drive, Dundee – 9am-6pm

Gallagher Pharmacy, 8 Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry – 9am-5.30pm

Rightdose Pharmacy, 13-19 Haldane Avenue, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm

Boots, 146 Strathmartine Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm

Boots, 323 Strathmartine Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm

Boots, 79 Macapline Road, Dundee – 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Unit 6 Happyhillock Road, Dundee – 9am-6pm

Boots, 49-53 High Street, Dundee – 9am-6pm

Boots, 94 Albert Steet, Dundee – 9am-6pm

Superdrug, Overgate Centre, Dundee – 8.30am-5.30pm

Angus

Ashludie Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Monifieth – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 59 Keptie Street, Arbroath – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 98 East High Street, Forfar – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, The Cross, Coupar Angus – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 9-11 The Roods, Kirriemuir – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 117 Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 26B Blairs Road, Letham – 9am-5.30pm

Dickies Pharmacy, 44-48 Castle Street, Forfar – 8.45am-5.30pm

Edzell Pharmacy, 42 High Street, Edzell – 9am-6pm

Perth and Kinross

Davidsons Chemists, 112 Atholl Road, Pitlochry – 9am-5.30am

Davidsons Chemists, 7 Bank Street, Aberfeldy – 9am-5.30am

Davidsons Chemists, 73-75 Airlie Street, Alyth – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 56 High Street, Auchterarder – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 141 High Street, Auchterarder – 9am-1pm/2pm-5.30pm

Davidsons Chemists, 21-24 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie – 8.30am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 8-10 New Road, Milnathort – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 11-13 Angus Road, Scone – 9am-5.30pm

Strathearn Pharmacy, 68 King Street, Crieff – 9am-6pm

Boots, 143-159 High Street, Perth – 9am-5.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, 89 Dunkeld Road, Perth – 10am-4pm

More than 90 pharmacies are open in Tayside on Good Friday.

The majority of GP surgeries are also shut on Monday April 8, but a larger number of pharmacies will remain open on that date.

All vaccination centres are closed on Easter Monday but will be open as normal on April 8.

Dundee Dental Hospital is also closed on Easter Monday and in a dental emergency, patients should contact their practice for instructions.