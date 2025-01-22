STEVE FINAN: Free youth bus travel has created thugs on tour culture in Dundee

I recently heard of a pensioner unable to get off a Dundee bus because a youth with his feet up, sprawled across the aisle, refused to move.

The lout was so aggressive, claiming he carried a knife, the OAP sat down again.

That man now doesn’t travel on a bus after dark.

I heard of a bingo player continually squirted with a water pistol on a bus, who was so frightened she got off several stops early and struggled the mile home with her bad hip.

She also now avoids buses.

I heard of a student subjected to verbal sexual abuse from those taking advantage of the Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel Scheme.

She now looks anxiously to see who is aboard before she’ll get on a bus.

Bad bus behaviour is ignored

All anecdotal accounts, from a frustrated and angry bus driver.

Anecdotal sources appear to be the only method of gathering information on the negatives of free under-22s bus travel – not just in Dundee but across Scotland.

As far as I know, there is no governmental or local effort to collate information on the problems free bus travel created for the wider community.

The problem is ignored.

Just call the police? Aye right! No use at all.

Now, I know, don’t tell me again – free bus travel is fantastic.

Young citizens expand their horizons by visiting St Andrews Cathedral, Glamis Castle and Scone Palace.

This wonderful initiative has broadened the outlook of questing young minds and added to their appreciation of culture, history, and sense of place.

Yes, all of that is true. That’s the good side, the side which benefits good kids.

But what is equally true is that free bus travel has endangered bus drivers, created a culture of thugs on tour, expanded the number of targets for vandals, and widened the battlefields of inter-scheme warfare.

Not every day, not every bus. But would anyone have the gall to claim it doesn’t happen?

There’s an alternative I think is at least worth a trial.

Replace free buses for under-22s with unlimited travel for them at £2 per day.

Eager minds won’t be put off by two quid to enhance their cultural development. But £2 might deter at least some of the thugs misusing the scheme.

Another option would be to end free travel at 6pm. That might reduce the use of buses as mobile gang huts after dark.

Good ideas? Perhaps not. Perhaps there are better solutions.

What would you suggest to protect vulnerable bus users?

Free bus travel was a nice idea. But in practice it also created another platform where the nation’s social ills play out.

People who come up with these grand plans never seem to consider, or follow up on, unintended consequences.

It needs another look, that’s all I ask. With equal weight given to the views and experiences of all passengers.

Will it take a tragedy before this is confronted?

What is not acceptable is for politicians, or anyone, to pretend difficulties don’t exist.

When a problem arises with any new initiative it should be met head on and a solution found.

And there is, it is undeniable, a problem on buses.