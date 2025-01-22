More than 3,000 van drivers caught speeding on A9 and A90 last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

More than 3,000 van drivers caught speeding on A9 and A90 last year

One driver was clocked at 93mph.

By Andrew Robson
Average speed cameras on the A9 at Gleneagles.
Average speed cameras on the A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More than 3,000 van drivers were caught speeding on the A9 and A90 last year.

New figures show a total of 1,174 van drivers went over the limit on the A9 – between Dunblane and Inverness – with the highest offence recorded at 93mph.

Meanwhile, 2,003 vans were clocked above 60mph on the A90 – which runs through Perthshire, Dundee, Angus and Aberdeenshire – with one driver caught going 30mph over the limit.

Police Scotland says speeding is particularly prevalent on both roads.

Vans speeding on A9 and A90 ‘completely unacceptable’

Van speed limits are 10mph less than standard cars on single-carriageways and dual-carriageways unless otherwise stated.

This means vans should not exceed 60mph on dual-carriageways and 50mph on single-carriageways.

Commercial vehicles were previously targeted on the A9 during a major police crackdown in 2023.

One courier firm admitted at the time that its staff routinely went over the limit on the road – which is notorious for crashes.

Speed cameras on the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee.
Speed cameras on the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Eric Dunion, manager of Police Scotland’s Safety Camera Unit, said of the latest figures: “We enforce along the A9 and A90 using both average speed cameras and mobile enforcement vans.

“It is disappointing to see the number of vans detected on these dual carriageways, and the high speeds recorded which are completely unacceptable.

“Many of the offenders are professional drivers and require their driving licence for their employment, we routinely receive calls to the office where drivers state they didn’t know about the reduced speed limits for this type of vehicle.”

Inspector Gordon Dickson from Tayside road policing said: “Along with our safety camera unit we routinely patrol along these dual carriageways to make the roads safer for all road users.”

