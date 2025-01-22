More than 3,000 van drivers caught speeding on A9 and A90 last year

More than 3,000 van drivers were caught speeding on the A9 and A90 last year.

New figures show a total of 1,174 van drivers went over the limit on the A9 – between Dunblane and Inverness – with the highest offence recorded at 93mph.

Meanwhile, 2,003 vans were clocked above 60mph on the A90 – which runs through Perthshire, Dundee, Angus and Aberdeenshire – with one driver caught going 30mph over the limit.

Police Scotland says speeding is particularly prevalent on both roads.

Vans speeding on A9 and A90 ‘completely unacceptable’

Van speed limits are 10mph less than standard cars on single-carriageways and dual-carriageways unless otherwise stated.

This means vans should not exceed 60mph on dual-carriageways and 50mph on single-carriageways.

Commercial vehicles were previously targeted on the A9 during a major police crackdown in 2023.

One courier firm admitted at the time that its staff routinely went over the limit on the road – which is notorious for crashes.

Eric Dunion, manager of Police Scotland’s Safety Camera Unit, said of the latest figures: “We enforce along the A9 and A90 using both average speed cameras and mobile enforcement vans.

“It is disappointing to see the number of vans detected on these dual carriageways, and the high speeds recorded which are completely unacceptable.

“Many of the offenders are professional drivers and require their driving licence for their employment, we routinely receive calls to the office where drivers state they didn’t know about the reduced speed limits for this type of vehicle.”

Inspector Gordon Dickson from Tayside road policing said: “Along with our safety camera unit we routinely patrol along these dual carriageways to make the roads safer for all road users.”