John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis

John Swinney claims Dundee University’s financial black hole could be plugged if it was easier for international students to stay in Scotland when they graduate.

The first minister wants Holyrood to get stronger controls over immigration and says he is ready to work with the UK Government to make it happen.

The SNP leader wants a Scottish graduate visa so overseas students can remain in the country when their course finishes.

In November, we revealed Dundee University has a £30 million blackhole and planned to cut jobs due to a major fall in international students.

Staff were even warned the institution could close in two years if spending is not drastically reduced.

Under-fire Principal Iain Gillespie quit in December as the scale of the crisis engulfing the university dramatically escalated.

International vice-principal Wendy Alexander, responsible for bringing in students from abroad, also resigned.

The major difficulties facing Dundee have emphasised Scotland’s reliance on fee-paying international students to fund Scotland’s universities.

‘Tailored immigration policy’

But the SNP has repeatedly ruled out any possibility of reintroducing tuition fees domestically.

Mr Swinney told The Courier a “tailored” immigration policy focusing on overseas students could help.

He said: “I think it would be beneficial.

“It would provide another reason why an individual might choose to come to Dundee University as opposed to a university in a different jurisdiction, because they had the prospect or possibility of being able to stay here for longer if the Visa scheme was successful.”

But the UK Government has shown little indication it will agree to Mr Swinney’s proposals.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to bring down net migration numbers as the threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party grows.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra said the Scottish Government is right to consider how best to retain graduates in Scotland.

But he warned the crisis at Dundee University demands an immediate solution.

“I’m sure the first minister must be aware of how urgent this crisis is,” Mr Marra told The Courier.

“The admission of his ministers that the institution is too big to fail should be animating the government to think about what action they must take to ensure its survival.”