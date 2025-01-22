John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis

The first minister wants a ‘tailored’ policy which encourages international students to stay in Scotland when they graduate.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney claims Dundee University’s financial black hole could be plugged if it was easier for international students to stay in Scotland when they graduate.

The first minister wants Holyrood to get stronger controls over immigration and says he is ready to work with the UK Government to make it happen.

The SNP leader wants a Scottish graduate visa so overseas students can remain in the country when their course finishes.

In November, we revealed Dundee University has a £30 million blackhole and planned to cut jobs due to a major fall in international students.

Staff were even warned the institution could close in two years if spending is not drastically reduced.

Under-fire Principal Iain Gillespie quit in December as the scale of the crisis engulfing the university dramatically escalated.

International vice-principal Wendy Alexander, responsible for bringing in students from abroad, also resigned.

The major difficulties facing Dundee have emphasised Scotland’s reliance on fee-paying international students to fund Scotland’s universities.

‘Tailored immigration policy’

But the SNP has repeatedly ruled out any possibility of reintroducing tuition fees domestically.

Mr Swinney told The Courier a “tailored” immigration policy focusing on overseas students could help.

He said: “I think it would be beneficial.

“It would provide another reason why an individual might choose to come to Dundee University as opposed to a university in a different jurisdiction, because they had the prospect or possibility of being able to stay here for longer if the Visa scheme was successful.”

But the UK Government has shown little indication it will agree to Mr Swinney’s proposals.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to bring down net migration numbers as the threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party grows.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra.
Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra said the Scottish Government is right to consider how best to retain graduates in Scotland.

But he warned the crisis at Dundee University demands an immediate solution.

“I’m sure the first minister must be aware of how urgent this crisis is,” Mr Marra told The Courier.

“The admission of his ministers that the institution is too big to fail should be animating the government to think about what action they must take to ensure its survival.”

Conversation