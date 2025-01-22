57-mile diversion for drivers due to A85 project near Crieff

Drivers have been warned that overnight road closures will result in a 57-mile diversion route through rural Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

The works will close the A85 west of Crieff between 7pm and 5am from Sunday February 16.

Road closures will last until February 28, with no works carried out on Fridays and Saturdays.

The A85 will be closed for a two-mile stretch between the Glenturret turn-off and Quoig.

This means trafffic will be diverted through Muthill, Braco, Doune and Callander via the A822, A823, A9, A820 and A84.

BEAR Scotland has estimated this will add an estimated 38 minutes on to journey times.

The full length of the diversion is 57 miles, which would take 91 minutes to cover, according to Google Maps.

A journey between Crieff and Comrie would be 54 miles, taking around an hour and 26 minutes.

However, hourly amnesties will be in place, with the first escort leaving at 9pm and the last leaving at 4am.

Vehicles will be led through the works in a 10mph convoy.

Diversion during work on A85 west of Crieff

A 30mph speed limit will be in place during the day due to a temporary road surface.

Emergency vehicles will be able to use the road at all times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: “This resurfacing work on the A85 will address road defects and enhance driving conditions.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the projects by carrying out the work during the night.

“We are grateful to the local community and road users for their patience.

“Please check the Traffic Scotland website for the latest travel updates before embarking on your journey.”

Drivers have also been warned to face widespread disruption this weekend amid a series of weather warnings being issued for snow and wind from Friday.