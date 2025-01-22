57-mile diversion for drivers due to A85 project near Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
57-mile diversion for drivers due to A85 project near Crieff

The route would take around 91 minutes to drive.

By Finn Nixon
The A85 will be closed overnight between Glenturret and Quoig near Crieff for almost two weeks. Image: Google Maps
The A85 will be closed overnight between Glenturret and Quoig near Crieff for almost two weeks. Image: Google Maps

Drivers have been warned that overnight road closures will result in a 57-mile diversion route through rural Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

The works will close the A85 west of Crieff between 7pm and 5am from Sunday February 16.

Road closures will last until February 28, with no works carried out on Fridays and Saturdays.

The A85 will be closed for a two-mile stretch between the Glenturret turn-off and Quoig.

This means trafffic will be diverted through Muthill, Braco, Doune and Callander via the A822, A823, A9, A820 and A84.

Diversion route for roadworks near Crieff.
The full diversion route during two miles of roadworks near Crieff. Image: Google Maps

BEAR Scotland has estimated this will add an estimated 38 minutes on to journey times.

The full length of the diversion is 57 miles, which would take 91 minutes to cover, according to Google Maps.

A journey between Crieff and Comrie would be 54 miles, taking around an hour and 26 minutes.

However, hourly amnesties will be in place, with the first escort leaving at 9pm and the last leaving at 4am.

Vehicles will be led through the works in a 10mph convoy.

Diversion during work on A85 west of Crieff

A 30mph speed limit will be in place during the day due to a temporary road surface.

Emergency vehicles will be able to use the road at all times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: “This resurfacing work on the A85 will address road defects and enhance driving conditions.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the projects by carrying out the work during the night.

“We are grateful to the local community and road users for their patience.

“Please check the Traffic Scotland website for the latest travel updates before embarking on your journey.”

Drivers have also been warned to face widespread disruption this weekend amid a series of weather warnings being issued for snow and wind from Friday.

