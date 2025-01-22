St Johnstone appoint Scottish Women’s Football chief Aileen Campbell to board

St Johnstone have appointed Scottish Women’s Football chief executive – and former MSP – Aileen Campbell to their board of directors.

Lifelong Saints fan Campbell, who was born and brought up in Perthshire, oversees women’s football in Scotland in her current role, which she took on in 2021.

Prior to her move into the football sector, she served as an MSP for 14 years, accruing stints as Minister for Children and Young People and Minister for Public Health and Sport, before her promotion to Cabinet as Secretary for Community and Local Government in 2018.

On her new role at McDiarmid Park, she said: “It is a real honour and privilege to be asked to join the board of a football club that I have supported since I was a wee girl growing up in Perthshire.

“Back then, I would never have dreamt that this would be something open to me. It is really exciting and I want to contribute as much as I can to this special club.

“There is importance in solidifying – and building – our connection with the city and the region of Perthshire. We want to make sure that connection inspires new generations of fans to support, get behind and be proud to be part of St Johnstone Football Club.”

Saints chief executive Fran Smith added: “We are all delighted to welcome Aileen onto the board of directors of St Johnstone Football Club.

“Aileen has a wealth of governmental and business experience behind her and is passionate about helping us drive the club forward.

“As well as being a lifelong supporter, Aileen is proud to be from the local area and understands the significant impact that we can have within our community.”

Campbell’s appointment takes the number of directors at the club to eight, those being Adam Webb, Matt Klase, Alisdair Dewar, Daniel Lamb, Roddy Grant, David Beaton and Fran Smith.