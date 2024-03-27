STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s council leader hiding from public damages the city’s reputation

I wrote recently that the way they deal with problems marks the difference between a career politician and a real-world worker.

As if to prove my point, John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, this week acted out an example.

John, at the Scotonomics Festival you made claims about Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures.

When challenged on your interpretation of these figures you refused to comment further, and chose that moment to decide to delete your X (Twitter) account.

Whether you were right or wrong on GERS figures is immaterial.

What is important is that you found yourself in a difficult situation and reverted to the professional politician’s way of dealing with it.

You said the decision to delete your X account was not due to the ensuing row over his remarks.

But I think you hid.

And that damages your reputation – and Dundee’s.

If you have a point to make, on any subject, stand up and make it. Then have the guts to deal with the consequences.

The way to do this is by directly answering questions. Don’t deflect, mitigate, or hide.

Let’s look at two other close-to-home examples I know you are aware of: Councillor Lynne Short’s conflation of trans issues and Auschwitz; and Councillor Siobhan Tolland calling the Pope a very rude name.

Both councillors attracted widespread negative comment, then weren’t articulate enough or politically skilled enough to talk their way through the issue.

These minor players in the council were ridiculed, and deservedly so. Their antics can be passed off as merely an example that not everyone is suitable for public office.

I heard tell that, at the time, council leaders weren’t pleased with these two bringing bad publicity to the city.

John, you’ve just done the same thing.

But you are leader of the council. You represent Dundee.

‘All that’s needed is an honest explanation’

This was a chance to show the higher quality of not just yourself, but your city and the way problems are dealt with here.

In the real world, an employee who has done something that might damage the company is asked to explain him or herself. Then the problem is tackled.

Innovative workers, clever managers – skilled politicians – solve problems. They get the machine working again. In doing so they inspire confidence among the wider workforce – or city.

John, you repeatedly claim you’re telling all the world Dundee is a wonderful place to invest.

But by failing to address an issue of your making you look like you can’t cope with difficult situations.

Can’t explain. Can’t negotiate. Can’t find answers.

You’ve made Dundee look like a place where, when difficulties arise, the city leaders can’t rise to the challenge.

However, there’s a way to fix this like a real-world worker would have to do.

Take control of the situation. Prove you have the political skills to navigate choppy waters.

Show that Dundee is a place where investors can expect straight talk, and any problem will be met head-on and solved.

All that’s needed is the simple matter of an honest explanation.

You damaged Dundee, now fix it.