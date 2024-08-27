MARTEL MAXWELL: Success of Ewan McGregor’s brother shows fame isn’t everything

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

MARTEL MAXWELL: Success of Ewan McGregor’s brother shows fame isn’t everything

"Seeing the boys grown with their own families, having achieved so much... if I was their mum, I think I’d combust with pride."

The McGregor brothers in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The McGregor brothers in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Martel Maxwell

“You didn’t tell me Ewan McGregor is your neighbour!?”

That was the text from my friend, who’d stayed with us the week before.

Like any Dundonian expat (Surrey, not Sydney) worth her salt, she has a Courier subscription to keep up to date with news from home.

She’d seen pictures from Crieff Highland Games of Ewan and his brother Colin and read how the Hollywood star had recently moved closer to family, buying a house to renovate in the Carse of Gowrie.

“YOU live in the Carse of blinking (she didn’t say ‘blinking’) Gowrie!

“Did you know about this? We could have gone on a walk – bumped into him accidentally. You should start jogging. Past his house.

“Did I mention EWAN MCGREGOR is your neighbour? I’m coming to see you again. When are you free?”

I explained the Carse of Gowrie is not a small area. It stretches for about 20 miles on the north shore of the Tay, between Dundee and Perth – and we’re on the other side, up the hills.

She replied with a heartbreak emoji.

I looked up the story and image.

And suddenly I remembered all the times I’d spoken to McGregor – not Ewan but his brother Colin.

Life whizzed by in such a blur of free bars as a showbiz reporter – in what seems another life – it took me seeing the elder brother to remember.

Working for short spell as a journalist in Glasgow, we possibly first met in New York for the annual Scotland or Tartan Week. Or it might have been a bar in Scotland.

I told you my memory is bad.

What I remember most about him – apart from an uncanny resemblance to his brother – was his passion to raise awareness and raise money for the charity Erskine, for veterans in Scotland.

Every time we spoke, he was razor sharp and of course, given his job as an RAF pilot, clearly determined and driven.

Colin and Ewan McGregor at Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Erskine supports veterans through care homes and a Veterans’ Village, helping nearly 800 residents and Colin was a dedicated advocate.

As I looked at the picture of these handsome brothers with hair silvering at the temples, I (even though a fraction younger) saw them through new eyes; those of a mother.

As a mum of three young boys, I could imagine how it would feel – looking at these strapping boys, towering over you, resplendent in their Highland dress and being overwhelmed by the love and pride of a mum.

Add into the equation, that one just happened to conquer Hollywood – a household name globally, from a household in the Perthshire market town of Crieff, with a population of less than 8,000.

Their parents were teachers – Carol, retired from Crieff High School and latterly deputy head at Kingspark School in Dundee; dad James – or Jim – was a PE teacher and careers master at the independent Morrison’s Academy.

It must be nothing short of surreal watching their younger boy in movies from Moulin Rouge to Star Wars.

Ewam McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.
McGregor is known for his role as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Image: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Celebrity (in spite of my friend’s reaction) is not, however, everything and far from it.

Carol and Jim would be as proud of Colin – of his grit and drive flying Tornado GR4s for the RAF.

But I’d wager the thing that makes them really proud is that both their boys are here, near home and that they are both clearly decent men. Ewan could be schmoozing full time in Los Angeles or basking in the Bahamas but home is where his heart is.

If I was their mum, I’d be thankful I’d done something right.

And Ewan too has dedicated himself to charity work. Perhaps he’s best known for his work with UNICEF but the list of causes he has supported is long.

Yes he’s privileged but he also just happens to count being an actor as a day job -something many obsess over.

To Ewan, I bet it’s the heart surgeons and possibly fighter pilots like his brother who he believes deserve the real adulation.

Ewan McGregor’s parents must be proud of both boys

And privilege, as history both modern and ancient shows us time and time again, does not always maketh the man.

There’s a saying that varies but goes along the lines of – “behind every successful man there stands a woman”.

But for all the Hollywood actors or pop stars out there, I wonder how many of them count a sibling, cousin, friend or parent as the real hero – the teachers who change lives, soldiers who fight for our freedoms, surgeons who save lives.

Martel Maxwell son penguins
Martel with her own sons.

As proud of Colin is of his wee brother’s success – that same brother he (if anything like any brothers I know) made fun of, stood up for, punched and loved in equal measure – I bet you Ewan is equally as proud of his big brother.

We want our kids to be happy and healthy. We want them to make their way in the world, carve out their own paths and follow their dreams.

In that respect the McGregor parents are no different to any of us.

But seeing their boys grown with their own families, having achieved so much… if I was their mum, I think I’d combust with pride.

More from Comment

How often does an ice cream van visit your street?
MARTEL MAXWELL: More ice cream vans in Dundee please - but candy cigarettes can…
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth visiting a school to discuss banning phones. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Letting teachers decide on phone ban is right call
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dirty Dundee column Picture shows; RB dirty Dundee column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Cleanliness of Dundee will ultimately be determined by us
6
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is stepping down. Image: DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: John Alexander wasn't perfect city leader but his love for Dundee is…
12
Martel with her three sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Holiday in Crieff reminded me how quickly kids grow up
A demonstration in Manchester after an incident involving police at Manchester Airport. Image: James Speakman/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Police must be held to highest standards, but they're only human
4
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots…
15
Chris Law (left) was elected for the SNP, but will the party learn from losses elsewhere? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election
3
Martel Maxwell and her sons enjoyed a day out in Broughty Ferry - but not the one they had planned. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: My trip to Broughty Ferry showed Dundee City Council must do better
18
Did Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak pay enough attention to women? Image: DC Thomson design
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: The election campaign that forgot about women

Conversation