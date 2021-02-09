READERS’ LETTERS: Vulnerable being left behind in Covid vaccine roll-out

Sir, – Saturday’s Courier showed a stream of people in their sixties receiving Covid vaccinations at Caird Hall.

Great, except thousands of over-70s are still waiting for theirs. As a person in my 70s I am one of those who feel let down by the broken promises of the Scottish Government.

While I wait to be contacted, my younger sisters, both in their 60s, received their jabs at the weekend. One lives in Angus, the other in Dundee.

When I contacted my GP surgery I was told they are struggling to vaccinate those between 75 and 79 as they have insufficient supplies.

They were unable to give me any idea of when I might receive my vaccination.

So, what has gone wrong?

Is it the case that, in an attempt to ramp up numbers, the government has diverted supplies to these large centres, leaving GP practices short?

And if so, why not ensure these mass vaccination centres begin with those over 70?

Most of us are perfectly fit and able to travel. But, because of our age, we are vulnerable.

While we wait, some of us will inevitably catch the virus and some will die.

The programme is a shambolic example of mismanagement and makes a mockery of the Scottish Government’s assertion they are following the recommendations of the JCVI.

Valerie Wright.

Panmure Terrace,

Broughty Ferry.

Impressive Covid operation in Angus

Sir, – A friendly phone call on Friday, somewhat earlier than I might have expected, led me to being one of 100 people in the 65-69-years-old tranche being given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Stracathro Hospital this Sunday afternoon.

The reception was welcoming, the staff were reassuring, the information comprehensive, everything was appropriately socially distanced and the process painless.

The administration and the logistics behind this operation are impressive, never mind the dedication of NHS and council staff who turn out to clear roads and roll out the vaccine in winter conditions on a Sunday.

It’s a shame that, rather than show the leadership that they are paid for, and thank and encourage the staff, some Angus councillors prefer to try to score political points in your columns by misinterpreting statistics.

Norman Mackenzie.

High Street,

Brechin.

Predicted Brexit calamity now real

Sir, – The UK Government knew from its own Yellowhammer report that Brexit would be detrimental to the economy.

As the Covid pandemic grew numerous commentators warned proceeding would invite calamity on top of catastrophe.

Predictably, these warnings either fell on deaf ears.

Data released over the weekend shows exports to the EU in January were a massive 68% less than in January 2020.

According to the Road Haulage Association, this has nothing to do with Covid.

They have accused ministers of ignoring repeated warnings that this type of scenario could likely materialise.

I look forward to hearing Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross explain how this dramatic slump came about and what the consequences are likely to be for Scottish firms.

Alan Woodcock.

Osborne Place,

Dundee.

Energy bills must fall for standards to rise

Sir, – Re the announcement of forthcoming energy bill rises of 9% by the chief executive of Ofgem, who recommends that consumers should shop around for a cheaper deal.

As wholesale costs only represent a third of a household bill, the scope for savings would be extremely limited.

The remaining two-thirds is made up of subsidies for renewable investors and other socialised costs that are constantly rising.

Ofgem is supposed to look after the public interest, its record is dismal.

Electricity bills have doubled over the last decade.

Only when energy bills fall can there be any prospect of living standards rising.

Derek G Birkett.

Cromdale,

Grandtully.