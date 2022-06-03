In pictures: Travel back in time 40 years and catch the last train to Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: Travel back in time 40 years and catch the last train to Forfar

It is now hard to believe a railway ever existed in Forfar but 40 years ago a passenger train made its final journey to the Angus town.
By Graeme Strachan
June 3 2022, 12.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
An amazing image taken by Dick Gresley as the special train pulls up at the Ardler level crossing in Dundee.
An amazing image taken by Dick Gresley as the special train pulls up at the Ardler level crossing in Dundee.

It is now hard to believe a railway ever existed in Forfar but 40 years ago a passenger train made its final journey to the Angus town.

The ‘Forfar Farewell’ was organised by the Angus Railway Group on June 5 1982.

The line was only being used by goods trains after passenger travel ceased in September 1967 but some of the track further north had already been lifted.

In due course British Railway would dispose of the land for development.

Some people came from as far as England.

A photo taken by Tom Mahoney shows the Forfar Farewell train during a stop at the station at Burrelton.
A photo taken by Tom Mahoney shows the Forfar Farewell during a stop at the station at Burrelton.

The final journey was a very sad day but also a celebration of a service that had been running since January 1839, when Queen Victoria was on the throne.

At one time the Strathmore main line, which was opened by the Scottish Midland Junction Railway in 1848, carried the fastest scheduled trains in the country.

Adding to the party-like atmosphere and feeling of stepping back in time, many of the passengers were dressed in Victorian period costume.

Weeds growing through the platform

The last train probably meant the most to Allan Fairweather from Carnoustie, who was stationmaster at Forfar between 1953 and 1957.

During that time the station was enjoying one of its busiest periods and he had 80 staff, from porters to signalmen, under his control.

Tom Mahoney's picture from June 5 1982 shows the crowds gathering beside the tracks at Burrelton.
Tom Mahoney's picture from June 5 1982 shows the crowds gathering beside the tracks at Burrelton.

“The train brought back many memories for me but it was really sad to see the station in the condition it was in,” he said.

“It’s difficult to imagine what things were once like when you see the weeds growing through the platforms today.”

Two of Mr Fairweather’s most enduring memories from a long career on the railways harked back to the time he spent at Forfar in 1950s.

Another fantastic image from Tom Mahoney of the final journey to Forfar back in 1982.
Another fantastic image from Tom Mahoney of the final journey to Forfar back in 1982.

“In 1956 two funerals were centred on the station,” he said.

“When Lord Forres of Glenogil, a prominent figure in the diplomatic service, died three carriage-loads of flowers arrived from the diplomatic corps all over South America.

“We had to lock them up in the biggest waiting room.

“Railway staff sprinkled the flowers with water to preserve them.”

Another image from Angus Railway Group member Tom Mahoney, which was taken 40 years ago.

On another occasion Mr Fairweather went to the station early in the morning to meet the coffin of the Dowager Countess of Airlie returning from London.

Class 40 diesel loco 40143 drew up that Saturday at the former Forfar North Junction pulling six coaches at 12.13pm, then, at 12.47pm, it made the run back to Perth.

The train made the same journey again and then left Forfar at 5.15pm for the return journey to Perth where it arrived at 6.47pm.

A steam engine would have been impractical with no watering facilities on the line.

It stopped at many stations, although many of those platforms were already gone.

Forfar eventually lost its sparse freight traffic during the following weeks.

Forfar train departs to skirl of the pipes

Gordon Casely is a member of the Angus Railway Group and was among those who travelled on the final passenger train from Perth to Forfar in 1982.

The train was piped off the platform from Perth to the skirl of old Victorian melodies like The Road to Mandalay and My Grandfather’s Clock!

The pipers left the dilapidated Forfar platform to play on the tracks!

John Cumming's photo shows the Forfar Farewell special train travelling through Coupar Angus in 1982.
John Cumming's photo shows the Forfar Farewell special train travelling through Coupar Angus in 1982.

Gordon broke it down further.

“We were asked to dress up in Edwardian costume, if possible,” he said.

“Somehow I became involved as a piper to pipe the last train out of Forfar!

“I wore the kilt in Edwardian fashion with spats and long sporran.

“There was a fellow piper there too, so we played away standing between the rails in front of the locomotive.

“My poor fellow piper stopped playing at one point.

“He was fearful that the engine would start and run us over!

“My son Bruce, then 10, accompanied me.

“He turns 51 this September!”

An amazing image taken by Dick Gresley as the special train pulls up at the Ardler level crossing in Dundee.
An amazing image taken by Dick Gresley as the special train pulls up at the Ardler level crossing in Dundee.

Forfar On This Day author David Potter said the day was very hot and the atmosphere was party-like with people on the train who had travelled frequently on the line.

“It is now generally agreed that it had been a mistake to close down the Stanley to Kinnaber line, but of course it had been a political decision because Forfar voted the wrong way for the government of the day in 1967,” he said.

“Many people now think that there might even be a chance some day of a resurrection of the Forfar railway, given what has happened successfully in the Borders.

“None of this detracts from the glorious history of Forfar Station, which was, in its heyday, one of the busiest per head of the population in Scotland, with trains running to Dundee, Arbroath, Kirriemuir and Brechin as well as Aberdeen and Glasgow.”

This image was taken by Stewart MacDonald at Coupar Angus during what was the epitaph for the Forfar line.
This image was taken by Stewart MacDonald at Coupar Angus during what was the epitaph for the Forfar line.

