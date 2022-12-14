Alex Totten ushered in the glory days as he took St Johnstone through the leagues to the top flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Alex Totten ushered in the glory days as he took St Johnstone through the leagues to the top flight

Alex Totten worked the St Johnstone miracle when he took the lower-league strugglers to the Premier League and three national cup semi-finals.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
December 14 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Alex Totten enjoyed five mostly successful years during a rags-to-riches spell at St Johnstone. Image: DC Thomson.
Alex Totten enjoyed five mostly successful years during a rags-to-riches spell at St Johnstone. Image: DC Thomson.

Alex Totten worked the St Johnstone miracle when he took the lower-league strugglers to the Premier League and three national cup semi-finals.

A World Cup star was signed during the transition from rags to riches in which the Perth club also moved to their brand new, state-of-the-art home: McDiarmid Park.

Totten parted company with St Johnstone 30 years ago, on December 14 1992, following a five-year spell in charge after being appointed by chairman Geoff Brown.

Brown was enticed to the boardroom in May 1986 after Saints had played Queen of the South in front of just 364 fans and were 38th in the Scottish league.

Brown provided the platform from which the modern-day Saints have gone forward and Totten played a major role in sprinkling the magic dust on the pitch.

These were heady days for the men from the Fair City and chronicling all of them was my former colleague James Masson, who for 40 years covered Saints day in, day out for the Evening Telegraph.

I spoke to James about those days and he recalled a very interesting tale from before Totten was even appointed.

Alex Totten knew the key to success during his time in the McDiarmid Park driving seat. Image: DC Thomson.
Alex Totten knew the key to success during his time in the McDiarmid Park driving seat. Image: DC Thomson.

James said: “Alex’s first match in charge was a home league game against Raith on May 2 1987, Andy Millen netting in a 1-1 divide.

“However, on February 3 of that year, I was at Central Park, Cowdenbeath, one midweek to see Saints lose a 16-match unbeaten league run by being defeated 4-3 by Cowdenbeath.

“Playing for Cowden that night were Paul Cherry, Roddy Grant and Billy Blackie.

“Alex was at the game, too, watching Cowden. He was manager of Dumbarton at the time and Cowden were the Sons’ next opponents.

“Soon afterwards, Alex was named Saints new manager in place of Ian Gibson and among his signings during his spell in Perth were Cherry, Grant and Blackie, three of the players chiefly responsible for St Johnstone’s defeat that night.

“Cherry and Grant did well for Saints and Roddy is still at the club today as a director.”

Totten’s story starts back in 1961

Bill Shankly signed Totten for Liverpool in 1961, before he came back to Scotland to play for Dundee, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Queen of the South and Alloa.

He finished his playing career in 1978 and cut his managerial teeth at Alloa from 1980 to 1982, before going to Brockville as Falkirk manager in November 1982.

Totten left to become Jock Wallace’s assistant at Rangers from 1984 and moved to take charge at Dumbarton in 1986 following the arrival of Graeme Souness at Ibrox.

St Johnstone were languishing in the doldrums with crowds in the 100s rather than 1,000s when Totten accepted Geoff Brown’s offer to swap Boghead for Muirton Park.

McDiarmid Park under construction in April 1989 while the Saints played at Muirton Park. Image: DC Thomson.
McDiarmid Park under construction in April 1989 while the Saints played at Muirton Park. Image: DC Thomson.

The Perth club, however, were already taking initial steps to move away from their dilapidated home to a purpose-built, 10,000-capacity all-seater stadium.

In Totten’s first full season in charge, Saints finished second in Division Two and were promoted as runners-up to Ayr United.

Season 1988-89 saw St Johnstone do well in the First Division and reach the Scottish Cup semi-final where they took on Rangers at Parkhead and drew 0-0.

Although the Perth men lost 4-0 in the replay, that display in the first match made sure Scottish football was wakening up to the resurgent Saints.

McDiarmid Park was brought to fruition the following season and St Johnstone started attracting crowds of 8,000 and 9,000 fans in the First Division.

James said: “McDiarmid Park’s first game was on August 19 1989.

“Jim Hughes of Clydebank scored after 12 minutes, making him the first player to net at the new ground, but a Don McVicar penalty and Harry Curran gave Saints a 2-1 win.

“Promotion as champions was achieved that season after a titanic battle against Airdrie which saw Saints win 3-1 in a pivotal game against the Diamonds on March 31 in front of 10,170 at McDiarmid.”

St Johnstone defender Mark Treanor scores from the spot during the 3-1 win against Airdrie in 1990. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone defender Mark Treanor scores from the spot during the 3-1 win against Airdrie in 1990. Image: SNS.

A lot of fans will put that day alongside the Scottish Cup win.

The names of players like Roddy Grant, Grant Jenkins, Kenny Thomson, Allan Moore and Mark Treanor still trip off the tongue of every Saints fan.

Next season saw Saints in the Premier League where they finished a respectable seventh in the 10-team league.

They didn’t get off to the best of starts but, on September 29, they flattened Aberdeen 5-0 at McDiarmid to turn their season around.

St Johnstone evolved from a part-time squad to a full-time one and defeated Aberdeen 5-0. Image: DC Thomson.
St Johnstone evolved from a part-time squad to a full-time one and defeated Aberdeen 5-0. Image: DC Thomson.

The four weekends of October made sure this was no freak occurrence.

A 0-0 draw was earned at Celtic Park, Hearts were beaten at Tynecastle, the points were shared with Rangers at McDiarmid, and they beat Dundee United at Tannadice.

Sergei Baltacha’s arrival came in 1990, after Saints had galloped through the leagues.

The Ukrainian central defender had played 100 times for the Soviet Union (though he was capped only 47 times officially) and had captained his country.

He had won an Olympic bronze medal, a World Youth Cup medal and an under-21 European Championship medal.

He was part of the Soviet side to lose to Holland in the 1988 European Championship final and played in the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain.

St Johnstone's Sergei Baltacha in action against Rangers at Ibrox in 1992. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone’s Sergei Baltacha in action against Rangers at Ibrox in 1992. Image: SNS.

James went on: “I saw Alex in Perth a few weeks ago and his affection for Saints has not diminished.

“We talked about the old times and the great days, remembering events such as the time the whole of Scottish football stood up and took notice when Saints signed World Cup star defender Sergei Baltacha.

“Sergei wasn’t doing too well at Ipswich and the late Ian Redford, who became a strong acquaintance of mine, was, I believe, instrumental in Sergei coming to Saints.

“Ian was a team-mate of Sergei’s at Ipswich before Ian, too, came to Saints, his hometown club.

“Everyone was gobsmacked at what was a terrific signing.

“Suddenly, folk who never took an interest in Saints now did.”

St Johnstone midfielder Ian Redford was the man responsible for Baltacha's arrival in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
St Johnstone midfielder Ian Redford was the man responsible for Baltacha’s arrival in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Totten’s role in St Johnstone’s progress was rewarded when he was named by the Football Writers’ Association as their Manager of the Year in 1991.

Season 1991-92 saw them finish eighth in the 12-team Premier League but cracks were beginning to show, despite Saints getting to another League Cup semi-final.

Totten’s last match came on December 12 1992, when they drew 1-1 at home to Hearts.

Joe Jordan’s side were fourth in the table at the time and the draw actually moved Saints up a place from eighth to seventh.

St Johnstone manager Alex Totten with children at a coaching seminar in Perth in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
St Johnstone manager Alex Totten with children at a coaching seminar in Perth in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Brown had already made his mind up that a change was needed.

Totten was sacked without ceremony on the Monday morning after being in charge of Saints for 252 games, of which 109 were won, 63 drawn and 80 lost.

A total of 382 goals were scored and 320 conceded.

He was replaced by John McClelland.

So what happened next?

Managerial spells at East Fife and Kilmarnock followed before Totten took over at Falkirk again from 1996 to 2002, during which time he led the Bairns to the 1997 Scottish Cup final, which they lost 1-0 to Killie.

Totten moved into the commercial department at Brockville in 2002 following a short director of football role before being named lifetime ambassador in 2020.

Known as Mr Falkirk, Totten retired in 2021 after commercially making around £2m for the club but continues to represent his boyhood heroes in his ambassadorial role.

Alex Totten celebrates winning the First Division title during a memorable five years in charge. Image: SNS.
Alex Totten celebrates winning the First Division title during a memorable five years in charge. Image: SNS.

So how does Totten look back on his time at St Johnstone?

“I loved my time in Perth,” he said.

“I managed for 22 years at six clubs and I can say that undoubtedly my time at St Johnstone was my most enjoyable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Past Times

Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Charlotte Golledge with her new book. Image: Charlotte Golledge
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…
Pele shows off his skills at Dens Park in front of local schoolkids.
Pele in Dundee: The story behind THAT visit to Dens Park
Police remove the body parts of Gordon Dunbar from Dundee Law following the grim discovery on December 30 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Body parts of murderer's second victim were found on Dundee Law in 1992
Hogmany rush in Agnews in Dundee in 1976 before the bells tolled to welcome 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades
Chas and Dave were paid with a lump sum and a case of ale thrown in for good measure.
Chas and Dave and Dundee: How the city fell for the Rockney sound
Tim Horton was the Canadian ice hockey star who never saw his business reach its full potential
Tim Hortons: Tragic story behind coffee phenomenon taking Dundee by storm
GN 1992-12-26_04 Celtic FC v Dundee United FC at Parkhead_31 ©DCT 26 December 1992 [Celtic FC 0 v 1 Dundee United FC Scottish League (Premier Division) Saturday, December 26th, 1992 Parkhead, Glasgow Attendance 22,852 Match referee: Gareth Evans (Bishopbriggs) 3.00 PM Kick-off] [The only goal was scored in the 45th minute by Dundee United Football Club player Duncan Ferguson.]
Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought…
Shoppers in Littlewoods on Boxing Day in 1995 attempting to grab a bargain. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Dundee bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s
Eilidh Mackenzie
Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented