The King’s Theatre: Will there be another act in the storied life of Dundee venue?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

The King’s Theatre: Will there be another act in the storied life of Dundee venue?

By Kate Brown
March 8 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 9 2023, 12.31pm
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
The Coca-Cola bottling plant was the Real Thing for Dundee's youngsters
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
'I owe my life to a lazy sparky!', says former Fife coal miner as…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
How Angus sandstone came to be used in building The Vatican

Most Read

1
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
The King's Theatre Trust aims to buy and restore the venue. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented