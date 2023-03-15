Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee

By Susy Macaulay
March 15 2023, 5.00pm
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

One of North America’s best known geriatric medical specialists has documented in his memoir the powerful influence of Dundee medical school in his life’s work.

New Yorker Dr Michael Gordon’s career took him all over the world from Brooklyn to Europe, behind the Iron Curtain, to the Middle East, and finally to Toronto University, where he is emeritus professor of medicine.

But as he enjoys retirement surrounded by animals, both domestic and wild, listening to music and spending time with his family, Michael’s thoughts often turn to Scotland and the two doctors, both named Walker, who influenced him most.

Michael Gordon as a youngster in New York.  Image: Michael Gordon

It wasn’t in his original life plan to find himself in Aberdeen or Dundee, in fact engineering was Michael’s first thought as a career.

Born in Brooklyn in 1941, Michael lived briefly in Dearborn, Michigan where his father worked as a civilian engineer for the American Department of Defense.

They returned to Brooklyn at the end of the war and Michael attended Brooklyn Technical High School, hoping to become an engineer like his father.

A trip to Europe and some seminal reading, including A J Cronin’s The Citadel and Paul de Kruif’s Microbe Hunters dramatically changed his thinking, and he switched from engineering to medicine.

At this point, fate intervened.

A view Dundee Queens College Medical School in 1958.  Image: DCT

Michael was offered the chance to attend St Andrew’s University medical school in Dundee, and jumped at the chance.

He was later to learn that he only got his place because another young medical student had died, something he never forgot.

Culture shock

Dundee was a bit of a culture shock to the young Brooklyn lad.

Michael writes: “Once I accommodated to the dreary gray weather, the strong and at times unintelligible, Dundee accent, the paucity of any food worth eating other than fish and chips, and the damp cold of the housing, I had a fabulous experience.”

Needless to say the chippie of choice was the legendary Deep Sea restaurant in the Nethergate.

Dundee was where Michael was introduced to geriatric medicine.

Princess Margaret opens the geriatric unit of Maryfield Hospital, Dundee in 1957. Michael spent many happy hours with patients in the unit.  Image: DCT

He says: “The geriatric rotation and ward proved to be one of my favourites because of the instructors and wonderful experiences with the ‘auld wifies’.

“One of the geriatric wards in Maryfield Hospital was made of a large room with a potbelly stove at its centre.

“In the evening all those women patients who were able sat around in their easy chairs, drinking tea, chatting and knitting.

“It was a glorious warm vision and experience as they just loved us medical students.”

On to Aberdeen City Hospital

Michael graduated from St Andrew’s medical school in 1966 and went on to a six month internship at Aberdeen City Hospital.

‘The silver city with golden sands’ as the Granite City was described in a 1950s guidebook, was a place Michael would never forget.

Heading there from Dundee, he found himself following one of his favourite teachers,  William Walker who had been recruited as Chief of Medicine.

Walker was born in Dundee, a polymath, boxer and war hero.

Michael said: “I came to respect and emulate this physician during his medical teaching in Dundee, but also for his weekly late-afternoon seminars in ethics which were open to all, including any student from any faculty.

“It ultimately influenced me, years later, to study medical ethics at the University of Toronto.”

Aberdeen was also a culture shock for the young New Yorker, but in a different way from Dundee.

Who remembers the Quonset huts?

Quonset huts like this, pictured here in the US, were used as wards in Aberdeen City Hospital for many years.  Image: AP/Shutterstock

Michael writes: “I had no idea what I was getting into, but upon my arrival I saw a large tract of land studded with a dozen or more Quonset huts, remnants of the Second World War which were fashioned into medical wards initially as an infectious disease unit.”

Some of the local lingo puzzled Michael, who writes: “When I was shown to my digs, the woman in charge of the house staff’s wellbeing asked me in her lilting Scottish accent, ‘Would you like me to knock you up in the morning?’

“My understanding of the phrase ‘knock up’ had to do with impregnation so I did not realize it meant to knock on the door to wake someone up.”

Fuelled by a breakfast of porridge and a full Scottish fry-up Michael would begin his day.

Michael’s memoir contains memories of his formative years in Dundee and Aberdeen.

His first day was a baptism of fire.

He had his first encounter with ‘Sister’, dressed in the traditional uniform of the time, with a full blue skirt covered by a white apron and white hat pinned to her head — “she was like a ship in full sail,” says Michael.

Life-saving lumbar puncture

But it was Sister who guided Michael in his first real lumbar puncture to save the life of a patient in extremis with septicaemia and meningitis.

He writes: “I turned to the Sister and said, ‘I have only done one of these in my training’ to which she said, ‘You’ll be fine.’”

The procedure went well and Michael overheard the sister whispering on the phone to the lab, “He is a good lad.”

Reputation established

Praise indeed, and now Michael’s reputation was established.

Just as well, as that same night a three month old baby came in with suspected meningitis, requiring a lumbar puncture, even more difficult in such a tiny body.

After successfully performing the lumbar puncture, Michael had a quick look down the microscope at the spinal fluid and realised the baby’s illness was actually flu.

He promptly prescribed the correct antibiotic, and the baby pulled through, to the joy of the mother.

“I remember thinking, ‘I really did save a few lives on the first two days of my internship.’”

Michael also encountered remnants of the infamous 1964 outbreak of typhoid fever in Aberdeen.

Friends and relatives were obliged to stay outside when visiting the City Hospital during the typhoid outbreak of 1964. Image: DCT

For Michael, the highlight of his six months was the presence of William Walker.

“He was a great physician and a great man.

“We continued contact for many years thereafter. I will never forget him and my entry into the world of face-to-face medical practice.”

There was another influential Dr Walker in Michael’s life at this time, James Walker, head of obstetrics and gynaecology in Dundee.

The reason for Michael’s Scottish surname

James Walker made it his business to find out why a ‘Yank’ like Michael had a Scottish name like Gordon.

While carrying out Michael’s oral interview for the Aberdeen internship, Dr Walker  demanded to know the provenance, no matter how long it took to tell the tale.

17th century General Patrick Gordon of Auchleuchries in Aberdeenshire.  Image: Public Domain/FotoGordon

Michael explained at length that his ancestors were Lithuanian Jews and took the name Gordon in deference to the 17th century general Patrick Gordon of Auchleuchries in Aberdeenshire.

“He was a dear friend of the Czar… Jews hoped that by adopting the name Gordon they would be looked on with favour by the Czar.

“Our family had the name Gordon for many generations and brought it to America with them.

“Another segment of the community went to South Africa where there are numerous Jewish Gordons.”

Impressed

The story impressed Dr Walker, who listened intently.

There were now thirty seconds until the end of the oral exam.

“Dr Walker said ‘oh dear me’ as he looked at his watch. ‘Give three characteristics of pre-eclampsia’.”

Michael spun out his answer by speaking as slowly as possible to reach the end of the allotted time.

“As I walked out the door I heard him whisper to himself, ‘very good, very good’ in his thick Dundee accent.”

Top marks

Michael scored the highest mark possible, and was awarded the prize for Midwifery and Gynaecology.

He used the £500 prize to carry on training in Israel, opening a new chapter in his life.

Michael tells his life story in his new book, Looking Through the Lens: Reflections on Medicine, Ethics and Society, available on Amazon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Jimmy and Helen Wilkie pictured in happier times before her disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
The razorblade detective and the loose end in the case of murdered Dundee mum
Post Thumbnail
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Big Mac was spiked': Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?
Jocky Wilson with the World Championship trophy in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Forgotten memoir reveals Jocky Wilson's iconic career started with 'humiliation' on Kirkcaldy pub oche
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
Post Thumbnail
The King's Theatre: Will there be another act in the storied life of Dundee…
H250 1983-02-02 Coca-Cola Bottling Plant ?DCT 2 Febraury 1983 The Coca-Cola bottling plant in Clepington Road Dundee, which is set to close. [Exterior of the building, showing lots of cars parked outside on the street]. Featured L/ED 03/02/83
The Coca-Cola bottling plant was the Real Thing for Dundee's youngsters
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…
For Dave Arcari, the Kirkcaldy gig is the first in 16 years
Blues troubadour Dave Arcari returning to Kirkcaldy for first gig there in 16 years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented