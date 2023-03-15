Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland League title challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin boss Andy Kirk has urged his players to thrive under the pressure of trying to secure the Highland League title.

The Angus side are currently second behind Buckie Thistle but very much in the hunt for the silverware.

They will have three games in hand after Buckie’s trip to Brora Rangers on Wednesday night and will go back on top with victories in those matches.

City recently lost their incredible year-long unbeaten record with defeat at Formartine United in the league.

They followed that up with a shock loss to Inverurie Locos in the GPH Merchants Builders Highland League Cup semi-final on March 4th.

City have since been hit with postponements to their games with Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers.

But Kirk believes his side can hit the reset button in the nine game run-in.

“Our club is very ambitious,” said Kirk, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Keith.

“We want to be up there challenging for the title, to be successful and win things.

“To do that you have to be prepared to deal with pressure. We have pressure every single week to churn out results.

“I’m very ambitious personally. I want to go far in this game.

“I want to take Brechin City far and I’m very focused on trying to get the prize.

Andy Kirk has signed ‘hungry players’ for Brechin

“The players here are the same. We have signed hungry players who want to be involved in a title challenge.

“Pressure comes with that but it’s down to the players to respond to that and I think they will.

“But we need to get our performance levels back to where they were before.

“We’ve dipped for one game out of 25 or 26. The players have been excellent over the course of the last year and we need to remember that.

“We will have a tough schedule to catch up on our games over the next few weeks.

“We’ll have games on Saturday and midweek but it’s a chance for my players to play a lot of football and rediscover the form they are capable of.”