Are you among the Arabs in these pictures of Dundee United open days?

It was access all areas for decades when fans joined players at the annual Dundee United Open Day at Tannadice.

Up to 5,000 supporters turned out every year before the start of the new season to watch United’s first team in action before getting the chance to meet the players.

It was a perfect day out for all the generations.

Among the most popular was 1989’s open training session where supporters were given the first chance to purchase the new strip manufactured by Asics.

The inclusion of the black and white triangular panels on both shoulders alongside the striking Belhaven logo have made it one of the most popular kits in United’s history.

The matching tracksuit was also on offer and, needless to say, the club shop did a roaring trade with the 10% discount on season tickets also proving incredibly attractive.

There was pandemonium in 1989

The Courier reported: “The acceptable face of modern-day football was seen at Tannadice Park yesterday when Dundee United held an open day attended by around 4,000 supporters and holiday-makers.

“And the value of such a publicity exercise was amply illustrated in more ways than one — not least that in a day of non-stop activity in the club office an estimated £10,000-worth of season tickets were sold.

“Inundated and pandemonium were two of the words used to describe the rush.

“Obviously scores of United supporters took advantage of the ‘double’ of seeing their favourites in action and getting in before the July 31 deadline.

“Up to then there is 10% off the price of season tickets.”

Stalls were also set up on the terracing for their enjoyment with companies represented including Sun Life Financial of Canada, the RAC, Keep Britain Tidy and McDonald’s.

The players went through a full routine in July 1989 — before splitting up to give autographs — under the watchful eye of Jim McLean’s new assistant, Steve Murray.

Murray said: “They applauded what we had been doing and that is the sort of thing which gives players an appetite for the season ahead.

“They know that the supporters are willing them to do well.”

The formula worked.

The 1990 event attracted a larger crowd.

United had qualified for Europe and the players were mobbed by enthusiastic fans with Yugoslav defender Miodrag Krivokapić among the most popular with young and old.

Carnival rides kept those with only a passing interest in football amused!

Former Dundee United historian Tom Cairns said the £2.4m George Fox Stand rising from the rubble of old Tannadice in 1992 gave the Open Day a new lease of life.

He said: “Dundee United Business Club led by Jack Martin after its inception in 1992 suggested to chairman Jim McLean the idea of an 0pen day being held along with stalls and various entertainment to accompany a full training session on the Tannadice Park pitch.

“The newly-built George Fox stand concourse was thought to be an ideal area to accommodate the many stalls with games of skill and activities like face painting being manned by DUBC members.

“Held annually on a Sunday afternoon at the start of a new season, it became an immediate success with large queues in Sandeman Street awaiting the popular event.

“Attendances at the free-to-enter extravaganza always attracted several thousand supporters of all ages whose donations as they took part in the competitions at the many stalls were given to the football club for use in their youth development programme.

“The main attraction of course was the opportunity for the fans to line up to meet the full playing squad who would sign autographs and pose for selfies.

“The autograph session always lasted for several hours and the United heroes always waited until all the fans had met them before returning to their dressing room with writers’ cramp!

“Throughout the years, as the autograph hunters queued, varying entertainment was provided on the park including penalty kick competitions, inflatable games, birds of prey exhibition, karate display and army displays involving the kids.

“Outside the George Fox stand the supporters often took the opportunity to enter displayed emergency service vehicles, new cars and on one occasion be photographed in a racing car kindly loaned by Knockhill Racing Circuit Ltd.

“Each year a Radio Tay or Wave 102 roadshow provided music and announcements with several live bands providing entertainment.

“Special guests over the years including Lorraine Kelly, Jim Spence and former United and Liverpool star Ron Yeats joined in the fun.

“Goody bags containing lots of United-themed photos, pens, possibly containing the lucky programme and a special gift, always proved popular along with raffles and prize draws.”

BBC Scotland pundits Chick Young and Jim Spence were special guests in 1997.

The Tannadice Parkers were put through a training session before manager Tommy McLean and the first-team squad signed autographs and posed for photographs.

Young fans also got the chance to take part in a coaching session at Gussie Park while the Tannadice Roadshow was providing a mixture of music, chat and entertainment.

Around 3,000 supporters attended the event, where even Jim McLean smiled after the United chairman received a cake alongside congratulations to mark his 60th birthday.

One for the photo album?

In 1999 long queues formed when United fans were given the opportunity to have a picture with the Premier League trophy which was won by the Tangerines in 1983.

Attractions also included a chance to meet the players, raffle, the Atlantic and Papa Jacques Roadshow, selection of game stalls, penalty shoot-out and souvenir shop.

More than 4,000 fans visited Tannadice in 2001 where bouncy castles and a programme collectors’ corner were highlights before the Premier League trophy returned in 2006.

All of the SPL mascots were also taking part in a novelty challenge.

‘Fantastic experiences’ at Dundee United open days

The nostalgia factor was ramped up in 2009 when 1983 title-winning goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine and 1970s full-back Ray Stewart added to the feel-good factor.

All of the first team and management attended the annual fun day, although typically McAlpine and Stewart proved extremely popular with United fans of a certain vintage!

The class of 2009/2010 would soon be writing their own names in Tannadice folklore.

United won the 2010 Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win against Ross County at Hampden and supporters got the chance to be pictured with the famous trophy that following July.

This proved unforgettable for one young girl from Gowrie Park.

She won the lucky programme prize at the 2010 Open Day and her prize was to have the newly-won Scottish Cup taken to her home by Tom and his colleague Gordon Grady.

The Dundee United Open Day continued until 2015 before becoming the Meet the Players & Behind Scenes Tour in 2016, which promised “something very different”.

Arabs were given a tour of the boardroom and home dressing room before queueing at the dugout for a meet and greet with manager Ray McKinnon and his first-team players.

Meet The Players Day was the name that followed in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with an open training session being followed by autographs alongside face painting and a prize raffle.

Covid put the brakes on events in 2020 and 2021 but manager Jim Goodwin went back to the past when he organised an open training session at Tannadice in April 2023.

Season ticket holders got the chance to meet the players afterwards.

Might we see a return to the glory days of United’s Open Days?

Tom said: “Over a period of more than 20 years, members of the former Dundee United Business Club, in co-operation with the football club and other United supporters’ associations, organised the open days, bringing great enjoyment to many families and volunteers alike.

“It would be wonderful if large family open day crowds could soon return to Tannadice, bringing the fantastic experiences that older fans remember to a new generation of Arabs.”