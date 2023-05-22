Are you among the Arabs in these pictures of Dundee United open days?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you among the Arabs in these pictures of Dundee United open days?

Up to 5,000 supporters turned out every year before the start of the new season to watch United's first team in action before getting the chance to meet the players. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
United goalkeeper Alan Main is surrounded by Arabs at the 1990 event. Image: DC Thomson.
It was access all areas for decades when fans joined players at the annual Dundee United Open Day at Tannadice.

It was a perfect day out for all the generations.

Among the most popular was 1989’s open training session where supporters were given the first chance to purchase the new strip manufactured by Asics.

The inclusion of the black and white triangular panels on both shoulders alongside the striking Belhaven logo have made it one of the most popular kits in United’s history.

The matching tracksuit was also on offer and, needless to say, the club shop did a roaring trade with the 10% discount on season tickets also proving incredibly attractive.

There was pandemonium in 1989

The Courier reported: “The acceptable face of modern-day football was seen at Tannadice Park yesterday when Dundee United held an open day attended by around 4,000 supporters and holiday-makers.

“And the value of such a publicity exercise was amply illustrated in more ways than one  — not least that in a day of non-stop activity in the club office an estimated £10,000-worth of season tickets were sold.

Young boys Kyle Payne and John Swindells getting ready to photograph their heroes in 1989
Young boys Kyle Payne and John Swindells getting ready to photograph their heroes in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

“Inundated and pandemonium were two of the words used to describe the rush.

“Obviously scores of United supporters took advantage of the ‘double’ of seeing their favourites in action and getting in before the July 31 deadline.

“Up to then there is 10% off the price of season tickets.”

Stalls were also set up on the terracing for their enjoyment with companies represented including Sun Life Financial of Canada, the RAC, Keep Britain Tidy and McDonald’s.

The Dundee United players go through their paces with Steve Murray at the 1989 open day. Image: DC Thomson.
The players go through their paces with Steve Murray at the 1989 event. Image: DC Thomson.

The players went through a full routine in July 1989 — before splitting up to give autographs — under the watchful eye of Jim McLean’s new assistant, Steve Murray.

Murray said: “They applauded what we had been doing and that is the sort of thing which gives players an appetite for the season ahead.

“They know that the supporters are willing them to do well.”

Miodrag Krivokapić signs autographs for the United supporters at the event in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
Miodrag Krivokapić signs autographs for the United supporters at the event in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

The formula worked.

The 1990 event attracted a larger crowd.

United had qualified for Europe and the players were mobbed by enthusiastic fans with Yugoslav defender Miodrag Krivokapić among the most popular with young and old.

Carnival rides kept those with only a passing interest in football amused!

Youngsters enjoying the carnival rides at the 1992 Dundee United open day. Image: DC Thomson.
Youngsters enjoying the carnival rides at the 1992 Dundee United open day. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Dundee United historian Tom Cairns said the £2.4m George Fox Stand rising from the rubble of old Tannadice in 1992 gave the Open Day a new lease of life.

He said: “Dundee United Business Club led by Jack Martin after its inception in 1992 suggested to chairman Jim McLean the idea of an 0pen day being held along with stalls and various entertainment to accompany a full training session on the Tannadice Park pitch.

“The newly-built George Fox stand concourse was thought to be an ideal area to accommodate the many stalls with games of skill and activities like face painting being manned by DUBC members.

Duncan Ferguson was a popular draw with the supporters in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Ferguson was a popular draw with the supporters in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

“Held annually on a Sunday afternoon at the start of a new season, it became an immediate success with large queues in Sandeman Street awaiting the popular event.

“Attendances at the free-to-enter extravaganza always attracted several thousand supporters of all ages whose donations as they took part in the competitions at the many stalls were given to the football club for use in their youth development programme.

“The main attraction of course was the opportunity for the fans to line up to meet the full playing squad who would sign autographs and pose for selfies.

“The autograph session always lasted for several hours and the United heroes always waited until all the fans had met them before returning to their dressing room with writers’ cramp!

Dundee United manager Jim McLean meets the supporters in the George Fox Stand in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United manager Jim McLean meets the supporters in the George Fox Stand in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

“Throughout the years, as the autograph hunters queued, varying entertainment was provided on the park including penalty kick competitions, inflatable games, birds of prey exhibition, karate display and army displays involving the kids.

“Outside the George Fox stand the supporters often took the opportunity to enter displayed emergency service vehicles, new cars and on one occasion be photographed in a racing car kindly loaned by Knockhill Racing Circuit Ltd.

“Each year a Radio Tay or Wave 102 roadshow provided music and announcements with several live bands providing entertainment.

Scott Crabbe gets the chance to meet some of his young fans in July 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Scott Crabbe gets the chance to meet some of his young fans in July 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

“Special guests over the years including Lorraine Kelly, Jim Spence and former United and Liverpool star Ron Yeats joined in the fun.

“Goody bags containing lots of United-themed photos, pens, possibly containing the lucky programme and a special gift, always proved popular along with raffles and prize draws.”

A large crowd of supporters sitting in the sun at the event in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
A large crowd of supporters sitting in the sun at the event in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

BBC Scotland pundits Chick Young and Jim Spence were special guests in 1997.

The Tannadice Parkers were put through a training session before manager Tommy McLean and the first-team squad signed autographs and posed for photographs.

Young fans also got the chance to take part in a coaching session at Gussie Park while the Tannadice Roadshow was providing a mixture of music, chat and entertainment.

Around 3,000 supporters attended the event, where even Jim McLean smiled after the United chairman received a cake alongside congratulations to mark his 60th birthday.

Owen Coyle is one of the United players among the fans in this image from 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Owen Coyle is one of the United players among the fans in this image from 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

One for the photo album?

In 1999 long queues formed when United fans were given the opportunity to have a picture with the Premier League trophy which was won by the Tangerines in 1983.

Attractions also included a chance to meet the players, raffle, the Atlantic and Papa Jacques Roadshow, selection of game stalls, penalty shoot-out and souvenir shop.

A young supporter gets to meet the Dundee United team mascot at the event in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.
A young supporter gets to meet the Dundee United team mascot at the event in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 4,000 fans visited Tannadice in 2001 where bouncy castles and a programme collectors’ corner were highlights before the Premier League trophy returned in 2006.

All of the SPL mascots were also taking part in a novelty challenge.

‘Fantastic experiences’ at Dundee United open days

The nostalgia factor was ramped up in 2009 when 1983 title-winning goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine and 1970s full-back Ray Stewart added to the feel-good factor.

All of the first team and management attended the annual fun day, although typically McAlpine and Stewart proved extremely popular with United fans of a certain vintage!

The class of 2009/2010 would soon be writing their own names in Tannadice folklore.

These youngsters were among the performers at the 2009 event at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.
These youngsters were among the performers at the 2009 event at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

United won the 2010 Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win against Ross County at Hampden and supporters got the chance to be pictured with the famous trophy that following July.

This proved unforgettable for one young girl from Gowrie Park.

She won the lucky programme prize at the 2010 Open Day and her prize was to have the newly-won Scottish Cup taken to her home by Tom and his colleague Gordon Grady.

The Cusick family were among those who posed with the Scottish Cup in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.
The Cusick family were among those who posed with the Scottish Cup in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee United Open Day continued until 2015 before becoming the Meet the Players & Behind Scenes Tour in 2016, which promised “something very different”.

Arabs were given a tour of the boardroom and home dressing room before queueing at the dugout for a meet and greet with manager Ray McKinnon and his first-team players.

United defender Sean Dillon poses with a group of young fans at the 2010 event. Image: DC Thomson.
United defender Sean Dillon poses with a group of young fans at the 2010 event. Image: DC Thomson.

Meet The Players Day was the name that followed in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with an open  training session being followed by autographs alongside face painting and a prize raffle.

Covid put the brakes on events in 2020 and 2021 but manager Jim Goodwin went back to the past when he organised an open training session at Tannadice in April 2023.

Season ticket holders got the chance to meet the players afterwards.

Might we see a return to the glory days of United’s Open Days?

Tom Cairns alongside some of his posters from past Dundee United Open Days. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tom Cairns alongside some of his posters from past Dundee United Open Days. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tom said: “Over a period of more than 20 years, members of the former Dundee United Business Club, in co-operation with the football club and other United supporters’ associations, organised the open days, bringing great enjoyment to many families and volunteers alike.

“It would be wonderful if large family open day crowds could soon return to Tannadice, bringing the fantastic experiences that older fans remember to a new generation of Arabs.”

