Fears for future of Fife gala parades as police cannot guarantee road closure help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fears for future of Fife gala parades as police cannot guarantee road closure help

One gala committee was faced with the choice of shelling out hundreds of pounds to a private traffic management firm or cancelling the annual parade.

By Claire Warrender
A previous Cairneyhill Gala parade. Image: Supplied by Cairneyhill Gala.

Fife community gala parades could be at risk after police said they could not commit to helping with road closures.

Cairneyhill Gala organisers have already shelled out around £800 for a private traffic management company to allow youngsters to take part in their annual parade on June 10.

And Crossford Gala will have no police presence on June 3 – the day the Apprentice Boys of Derry are due to parade through nearby Dunfermline.

It is appealing for volunteers to help steward the children’s walk.

Several other events, including Dalgety Bay and Hillend Gala on June 10, are also affected by the decision.

Dalgety Bay Gala is always a popular event. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Officers traditionally attend large community events, where they enforce road closure orders and mix with families.

However, staff numbers and competing demands mean they can no longer guarantee an officer presence.

And this could prove problematic for volunteer committees who organise gala days across Fife.

Either pay private company or cancel parade

Police say they are keen to support events and will review requests on a case-by-case basis.

But April Walker, of Cairneyhill Gala, said committee members were disappointed by a short-notice decision not to attend theirs.

“The police only advised us a couple of weeks ago they would not be attending the parade to close the road,” she said.

The parade goes along Main Street to the gala field. Image: Google Street View.

“It left us in a position of either paying hundreds of pounds to a private company or cancelling the parade.

“The parade goes through the centre of Cairneyhill and it’s well attended by locals who spend a good few months preparing the costumes.

“It goes down a busy main road and safety is critical.

“The decision has caused a great deal of stress over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re very disappointed the police aren’t supporting this community event.”

‘Could turn into an ongoing problem’

April said the gala committee thankfully had enough funds to cover the cost of traffic management this year.

She added however: “We are a charity run by volunteers and rely on fundraising.

“To use a large chunk of that budget for something we didn’t expect is a lot and I’m not sure we could cover it every year.

“The gala is attended by many families and community groups and to not be able to have it would be a real loss.”

Councillor Graeme Downie is worried for the future of Fife gala parades.

Graeme Downie, Labour councillor for West Fife and Coastal Villages, said there was a precedent that police attend Fife gala parades.

“The Cairneyhill situation is not a one-off,” he said.

“I do sympathise with the police position.

“But there has been an assumption for many years that they will support those events.

“However, there seems to be a problem this year which could turn into an ongoing problem for future years.”

Police decide ‘on case-by-case basis’

Mr Downie added: “Police Scotland should be given more resources to support officers and more local determination of priorities so they are able to support community events.

“This is a vital part of making sure police continue to be a respected part of the local community.”

Superintendent Tony Beveridge, Police Scotland, said: “We are always keen to try and support event organisers where possible, but competing demands mean officers can’t always commit to attending.

“We recognise community events are an important opportunity to engage with local people and we review every request on a case-by-case basis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]