Visit Broughty Ferry from days gone by in these old Dundee photos from 1990

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs featuring people and places - sure to spark a memory or two. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Castle Green play park pictured in August 1990 during a sunny day. Image: DC Thomson.
Castle Green play park pictured in August 1990 during a sunny day. Image: DC Thomson.

Old photos of Broughty Ferry are the focus of this week’s pictorial trip back in time.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of black and white and colour photographs from 1990 and they are sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

Maybe you will spot a familiar face.

New Year’s Dook

Black and white photo of the The Phibbies swimming club in 1990.
The Phibbies before their New Year’s Day Dook at Broughty Ferry in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Founded in 1884 in the Ferry, Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association is a voluntary organisation with more than 100 members.

The two major events are the Discovery Mile in summer, a mile-long race starting at Bridgeview Station restaurant and finishing just shy of Discovery Point, and the famous New Year’s Day Dook.

The perfect way to start 1990.

Woodlands Hotel

Staff sit by the pool in the The Woodlands Hotel in January 1990.
The Woodlands Hotel in January 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

The Woodlands Hotel in Panmure Terrace dates back to 1900.

Our picture shows the new swimming pool which opened with the gym in the background and four members of staff sitting on chairs for the photo opportunity!

Did you go for a splash or a swim here?

Level crossing

Black and white photo of Gray Street level crossing.
Gray Street level crossing. Image: DC Thomson.

Broughty Ferry is said to be the oldest open railway station in Scotland.

Here’s something of a familiar sight from January 1990 of a motorist hastily conducting a three-point turn after the Gray Street level crossing gates came down.

Brook Street

Black and white photo of shops in Brook Street
Several shops in Brook Street alongside the parked cars. Image: DC Thomson.

A picture taken in March 1990 looking along Brook Street.

Several shops and businesses can be seen including the former Woolworths store, Dunfermline Building Society, the clothing chain MacKays, and Superdrug.

The eagle-eyed may spot a few others.

King Street

Photo of King Street in Broughty Ferry.
King Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember when vans like these delivered fizzy juice round your street?

The Bon Accord van is making a delivery in King Street while some of the vehicles which are parked up would now be considered in the “cult classic” variety.

Has much changed?

Old photos of Broughty Ferry Gala Week

10 young people take part in the Broughty Ferry Gala Day fishing competition
Broughty Ferry Gala Day fishing competition. Image: DC Thomson.

Gala Week has been bringing family fun to Broughty Ferry for over 100 years.

A group of children are pictured lining up along the dock during a fishing competition.

Did anyone catch their dinner?

Keeping fit

Childsren taking part in a fitness class during Broughty Ferry Gala Week in 1990.
Broughty Ferry Gala Week. Image: DC Thomson.

A “fun and fitness day” was held during Gala Week in July 1990.

Here we find a group of children taking part in an aerobics class at Castle Green.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

On the water in Broughty Ferry

Broughty Ferry Raft Race
Broughty Ferry Raft Race. Image: DC Thomson.

The Broughty Ferry Raft Race was a long-established part of Gala Week.

Our picture shows part of the large crowd which gathered at the waterfront in July 1990 to watch several groups take to the high seas in a bid to take the spoils.

Who needs Oxford versus Cambridge?

Royal Tay Yacht Club

Members of the Royal Tay Yacht Club
Royal Tay Yacht Club. Image: DC Thomson.

More nautical fun was being had in this next picture.

It’s some of the youngsters that had been taking part in sailing courses which were being organised by the Royal Tay Yacht Club in July 1990.

A typically breezy day was responsible for a few fixed smiles!

Gillies

Furniture at Gillies of Broughty Ferry
Furniture at Gillies of Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

How did your home look in 1990?

The interior showroom of Gillies was being photographed for an advertising feature with two sets of tables and chairs and a sofa and chair set being shown.

We wonder how much the animal ornaments were fetching?

Jolly’s Hotel

An empty Jolly's Hotel bar in 1990
Jolly’s Hotel bar in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone for a pint?

Our gallery ends by grabbing a stool at the Jolly’s Hotel bar which is pictured in November 1990 showing numerous bottles and optics on display.

The perfect place to toast another trip down memory lane!

