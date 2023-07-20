Open champion Jordan Spieth’s career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Open champion Jordan Spieth’s career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit

Jordan Spieth had clearly never heard the story of Samson and Delilah when he stepped into a Carnoustie barbers five years ago. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie during The Open in 2018.
Spieth strokes his mane after coming up short on the final day at Carnoustie. Image: DC Thomson.

Jordan Spieth had clearly never heard the story of Samson and Delilah when he stepped into a Carnoustie barbers five years ago.

If the American golfer had discovered what happened to Samson after he had his locks cut off while he was sleeping – he lost his Herculean strength – he might have thought again about the £9 price tag for his very short back and sides.

In the Hollywood version of the Biblical story, Samson was played by Victor Mature who fell victim to the charms of Hedy Lamarr. But, at the famous Tayside golf links, Spieth didn’t seem emasculated after his visit to the hair salon.

Quite the opposite in fact as his exploits during the third round initially left many hackers wondering about whether they could find some tonsorial inspiration.

No ego or airs and graces

Spieth hadn’t won a tournament in 12 months since victory at The Open in 2017 and was looking to find his form again on the links when he arrived in Carnoustie.

Things didn’t initially go to plan for the three-time major winner.

The 24-year-old was three-under during his first round before playing his final four holes in four-over which included a double bogey at the Lucky Slap par-four 15th.

Spieth, one-over, came back in the second round with a four-under 67 to get within three of the lead which was being jointly held by Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner.

He was now finding the form which won him the 2015 Masters and US Open.

Jordan Spieth at Carnoustie.
Jordan Spieth looked different after finishing his second round before going for his haircut. Image: Shutterstock.

Clearly in good spirits, he woke up before Saturday’s third round, decided his hair was in need of a trim and walked into Carnoustie High Street to find a barber shop.

We often hear about A-list sportsmen flying their hairdressers out with them to big events, but there was no ego or look-at-me prima-donna posturing from Spieth.

Instead, he walked in off the street and sat down to face the clippers at Magic Barbers 2, where he asked for a number three on the sides and back and a little tidy up on top.

Despite Spieth being one of the top golfers in the world, worth $40m, not to mention the defending Open champion, the barber didn’t seem to recognise him.

What happened next made international headlines.

But it seemed to work – initially at least!

Spieth walked in off the street and got his hair cut at Magic Barbers 2 in Carnoustie back in July 2018.
Jordan Spieth walked in off the street and got his hair cut at Magic Barbers 2 during The Open in Carnoustie in July 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

Spieth’s longer locks on Friday were a contrast to his new look on Saturday and he opened with a spectacular eagle two after driving the first green.

He continued in imperious fashion, picking up four subsequent birdies and did not have a single bogey on his card as a superb 65 catapulted him to nine under par.

Following his round, Spieth fielded questions from the media on both his 65 and his new haircut which was described as “military grade” by fellow leader Kisner.

He said: “My hair had got a little long and I needed to get a haircut so I did it this morning. £20, I think. It was a £9 haircut, but I tipped him.

“He went a little high and tight.

“It was a little bit — it was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top.

“It is what it is. Summertime, it works out.”

Asked if the barber knew who he was, Spieth said: “He didn’t really say much.

“I don’t think he recognised me. I don’t even know where I went.”

The world would soon know all about Magic Barbers 2, though.

Owner Zana Yousef said he was delighted with the publicity surrounding his shop after Spieth’s “high and tight haircut” put the place on the map.

He said: “We have been very surprised. My friend cut his hair. There was someone else in the shop at the same time and we didn’t know who he was.

“There have been people asking about it.”

Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie.
Even a hat couldn’t cover up the military grade haircut Jordan Spieth got in Carnoustie during The Open. Image: DC Thomson.

Fryad Salami was the man behind the clippers.

“He’s a great guy for giving me £20 for a £9 haircut,” he said.

“It’s the biggest tip I’ve had.

“Normally we only ever get £1 or £2.

“If he ever wants to come back, he is guaranteed a free haircut and shave for life.”

Spieth went on a downward spiral

Spieth lost his hair on Saturday and his strength had gone by Sunday.

The Open champion began the day with a share of the lead but struggled with the pace and eventually had to settle for a tie for ninth place after shooting five over par.

Spieth’s disappointing 76 was in stark contrast to the form shown by Francesco Molinari who proved too strong for the field to win by two strokes at eight under.

Jordan Spieth took a scalping in the barbers’ chair before losing his power on the Sunday in Carnoustie. Image: Shutterstock.

Spieth said: “I’m fine. When you put yourself in position it goes your way sometimes, it doesn’t go your way sometimes.

“It was going to be a tough day. You knew you’d have three, four good looks at birdies, and the rest of the holes, you were just going to try to position it to make par.

“I played patiently, put good swings on it. I never got down on myself, I never got angry. I just didn’t make a putt today.

“But my stroke is there. It’s back, which feels awesome, and my game all together is back.

“So, I’m actually very pleased coming out of this week. Obviously, there’s the disappointment of not getting the job done today but I’m not going to win every single time. I believe that my best golf has yet to come, even better than 2015.”

Things would get worse before they got better after his haircut.

His form fell off a cliff and he couldn’t buy a win after leaving Carnoustie.

Spieth fell to 92nd in the world in the coming years but finally returned to the winners’ podium on the PGA Tour at the Texas Open in San Antonio in April 2021.

Following his Easter rising and 1,351-day spell without a victory he won the RBC Heritage tournament in April 2022 which was his 13th success since 2013.

The bookies now make Spieth 40/1 to win a second Open title at Royal Liverpool this week after finishing runner-up in 2021 and eighth in 2022 at St Andrews.

He has to hope, in terms of his powers, that it’s not a case of hair today, gone tomorrow.

