Dundee United icon Jim McLean’s poignant speech at city award event revealed man behind manager

Jim McLean had a gruff exterior but he showed his softer side after being afforded Dundee’s highest accolade 30 years ago.

He choked back tears on the Caird Hall stage as he spoke of his love for his adopted city, a place he said he had never wanted to leave.

Jim McLean was given the Freedom of Dundee on August 29 1993.

He was following in illustrious footsteps.

The Freedom of Dundee is an honorary title bestowed upon select individuals and past recipients included several past prime ministers and Nelson Mandela.

Lord Provost Tom McDonald said the freedom of the city — an accolade dating back to the 16th Century — was the highest single honour the city could bestow on any of its citizens.

Why did Jim McLean get Freedom of Dundee?

McLean decided to swap his Dundee United manager’s chair for the chairman’s seat on a full-time basis in 1993, following 22 years in charge of the Tannadice Parkers.

McLean’s domestic achievements included three major honours – consecutive League Cup wins in 1979 and 1980 and the Premier League title in 1983.

United also reached the European Cup semi-final in 1984 and the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

His managerial genius helped bring joy and pride to the city.

It was a great time to be going to Tannadice.

On top of that, McLean unearthed a succession of great players – from Dave Narey to Duncan Ferguson, with a list containing too many names to mention in between.

More than 1,500 people heard glowing tributes from Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh, Lord Provost Tom McDonald and Tannadice favourite Paul Hegarty.

The Caird Hall ceremony, compered by local entertainer Ronnie Coburn, began with a showing of a BBC Scotland TV programme made at the time of McLean’s retirement.

Don’t Show Me Smiling was the title of the documentary.

Roxburgh gave an address in which he praised McLean’s abilities as a spotter of footballing talent and as someone who could develop and nurture that talent.

Roxburgh described McLean – who received two standing ovations – as a “superstar” and said he set high standards, demanded high standards, and ultimately got them.

“Football in Scotland is a yellow brick road for players and fans,” he said.

“It is a pathway to a dreamland and and Jim McLean was a dream-maker who led others to realise their dreams.”

The Scotland manager’s tribute to McLean also included three gifts: a Scotland sweater to wear while playing golf; a tankard from which the teetotal McLean could drink his cocoa; and a wallet to keep the money he would now be saving by not having to pay SFA fines.

Lord Provost McDonald said the honour was being bestowed on McLean “for the tremendous work he had done at home and abroad”.

“You go anywhere in Europe and say you’re from Dundee and the response is: ‘Ah, Dundee United‘,” said the Lord Provost.

Former captain Paul Hegarty said he had known Jim McLean for 19 years and it had been a “privilege and honour” to play for the ex-Tannadice manager.

Jim McLean paid emotional tribute to wife Doris as he received Freedom of Dunee

Mr McLean gave his reply and his poker face slipped.

He told his audience that the honour belonged not only to him but to Dundee United and all those associated with the club for the past 22 years.

He thanked Dundee District Council for the honour and paid his own tribute to all those he had worked with at Tannadice – and particularly the club’s loyal supporters.

“Dundee United have helped put Dundee on the map over the years and have proved excellent ambassadors,” said McLean.

Clearly showing signs of emotion, McLean paid a special tribute to his wife, Doris, and the couple’s two sons, saying they, too, had always loved Dundee.

They — like him — had never wished to leave.

McLean said: “Bigger is not always better, in my opinion.

“There are bigger cities than Dundee, but Dundee is the best.

“There are bigger clubs than Dundee United, but Dundee United is the best.

“There are clubs with a bigger support than Dundee United, but Dundee United supporters are the best.”

During his 22-year reign, the Scottish Cup was the one trophy McLean couldn’t deliver.

Ironically, the arrival of Ivan Golac as his replacement in 1993 ended the wait, as he guided the club to a seventh final and first victory after defeating Rangers 1-0.

There’s a popular myth that suggested McLean was distraught to see Golac presented with the trophy on May 21 1994 — but nothing could have been further from the truth.

McLean was Dundee United’s chairman and it meant the club had won every domestic honour possible during his time in the manager’s office or the boardroom.

There was no downside to that Hampden triumph for McLean.

Other than the toll that had been taken on his private life along the way.

“The older I become, the angrier I get that I let a football club make me neglect the responsibilities of fatherhood,” he said.

“My children only learned to swim because my wife, Doris, took them for lessons.

“One of my boys, Gary, only pursued his interest in ice hockey by going to practice at 11pm on a Friday night. Doris took him as I got to bed early to prepare for United’s match the following day.

“I didn’t go to church on a Sunday for years because I’d be out scouring the public parks looking for good, young players to bring to Tannadice.

“There’s supposed to be a balance between your professional life and family matters, but there wasn’t for me.

“It was always about the club, as far I was concerned.”

Jim McLean died in 2020

McLean usually gave little away.

But that was why he got emotional at the Caird Hall in August 1993.

Doris and the boys.

Staying on at boardroom level, he resigned as chairman in 2000 and McLean’s 31-year association with the club ended in 2002 when he sold his stake to Eddie Thompson.

Ill-health that led to major heart surgery was also a factor.

McLean was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

He died in December 2020, at the age of 83, after living out his final days with dementia in a care home in his adopted city.

A city he never left.