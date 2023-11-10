Honouring the Dundee fallen at Armistice and Remembrance Sunday tributes through the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Honouring the Dundee fallen at Armistice and Remembrance Sunday tributes through the decades

Veterans, schoolchildren and members of all races and religions have stood side by side through the years to honour those from the city who never came home. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A Remembrance Day event in 1982 at the City Square. Image: DC Thomson.

These photographs from the DC Thomson archives show how Dundee has remembered the sacrifices made in times of war since the 1920s.

War veterans, schoolchildren, members of all races and religions have stood side by side through the decades to honour those from the city who never came home.

The First World War brought deep sorrow to Dundee, which suffered a heavy toll and by the time the guns fell silent over 4,000 men had made the ultimate sacrifice.

It was meant to be the war that ended all wars.

It wasn’t.

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events in Dundee honour victims not just of the First World War and the Second World War, but more recent conflicts in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

1929

crowds at an Armistice service in Dundee city centre in 1929. Image: DC Thomson.
The Armistice Day service in Dundee city centre in 1929. Image: DC Thomson.

Thousands turned out in the rain and gathered in front of The Pillars in Dundee on Monday November 11 1929 to pay an impressive tribute to the fallen.

Buglers recruited by the British Legion were also based on Dundee Law, Hilltown, Stobswell, Sinderins and Lochee High Street during the weekend of remembrance.

1930

A large crowd gathered at City Square in 1930. Image: DC Thomson.
A large crowd gathered at City Square in 1930. Image: DC Thomson.

The 12th Armistice Day event in the city prompted another great gathering with singing during the service led by members of the Dundee Amateur Operatic Society.

The Evening Telegraph said the Poppy Day appeal in 1930 saw a “splendid army of collectors” being enlisted and they made a “thorough canvass of the city”.

1933

hundreds at the City Square service in 1933. Image: DC Thomson.
City Square service in 1933. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1933 Armistice Service in Dundee was held on the steps of the Caird Hall, where the commencement of a two-minute silence was heralded by the firing of the old-time gun.

Traffic was forbidden in the city centre for 35 minutes during the service.

1961

A man making poppy pins by hand in September 1961. Image: DC Thomson.
A man making poppy pins by hand in September 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

For nearly 100 years the Scottish Poppy Appeal has raised millions of pounds to support the needs of veterans and their families living in Scotland.

The Remembrance Day symbolism of the poppy started with a poem written by a brigade surgeon who was struck by the sight of the red flowers growing on a ravaged battlefield during the First World War.

1979

Lord Provost Harry Vaughan and officials laying wreaths in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Lord Provost Harry Vaughan and officials laying wreaths in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

A war memorial has stood on Dundee Law since 1925, a silent totem to love and loss gently watching over the coastal community below.

Initial designs weren’t big enough or grand enough, but the eventual winner was one that would be visible from all parts of Dundee.

It was to have a square base and octagonal tower, a circular crown and a brazier on top for a beacon.

1981

Councillor Charles Farquhar is among those aboard HMS Camperdown in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.
Councillor Charles Farquhar is among those in the picture. Image: DC Thomson.

A Remembrance Day service taking place aboard HMS Camperdown in 1981.

HMS Camperdown (RNR) was a Royal Naval Reserve training centre in Dundee supporting Tay Division between October 21 1970 and May 31 1994.

1981

A wreath-laying service on the Law in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.
A wreath-laying service on the Law in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

The Battle of Loos exacted such a toll that the 4th battalion Black Watch, known locally as “Dundee’s Own” was effectively merged with 5th Battalion.

In a moving tribute to the fallen of both world wars, the beacon on top of the Law hill remains lit on September 25 of every year in rightful recognition that their sacrifice hasn’t been forgotten.

1982

A Remembrance service at Dundee High School in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
A Remembrance service at Dundee High School in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Parents, friends and onlookers thronged by the railings as the High School of Dundee Combined Cadet Force band played at the annual Remembrance Day service in 1982.

Due to the wet weather, however, pupils were kept indoors.

1983

War veterans parade in Dundee in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
War veterans parade in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Veterans of the First World War and Second World War marching along Reform Street from the City Square in November 1983, before taking the salute from the Lord Provost.

A lot of men who came back never spoke about it. It is difficult to comprehend what some of these men would have seen on a day-to-day basis on the battlefield.

1984

A wreath-laying ceremony on Dundee's Law in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.
A wreath-laying ceremony on the Law in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell about to lay a wreath on Dundee Law in 1984.

The parade assembled under a heavy grey sky to observe two minutes of silence.

1987

Chief Supt David Chalmers of Tayside Police lays a wreath at the war memorial in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Chief Supt David Chalmers of Tayside Police lays a wreath at the war memorial in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Police War Memorial, located at the junction of West Marketgait and West Bell Street, between the city’s police HQ and sheriff court buildings, commemorates dozens of soldiers who died in conflict – as well as PC Robert Stirrat, deemed a casualty of the war despite never having joined the military or leaving Dundee.

He was on duty in Broughty Ferry when he was called to investigate a report of an “unfamiliar object” on the beach close to Fisher Street and Dundas Street.

He realised it was a mine, which exploded as he tried to secure it to prevent it drifting back to sea.

The blast was said to have been so powerful it blew out the windows of nearby buildings.

1989

A poppy sale at City Churches in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
A poppy sale at City Churches in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Standing out in all weathers is not everyone’s idea of how to spend their day.

These unsung heroes of the buttonhole brigade were selling poppies outside the City Churches in 1989, where every penny donated goes to the Royal British Legion.

Proof that not all heroes wear capes.

  • These images from Remembrance Day events in bygone days appear courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.
