Fife fish merchant warns ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ after Storm Babet wrecks industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Fife fish merchant warns ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ after Storm Babet wrecks industry

Tens of thousands of pounds have been lost from the fishing industry in the Kingdom after Storm Babet.

By Joanna Bremner
Fish merchant Billy Hughes says the recent storms have battered prawns and left fishermen without wages in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fish merchant Billy Hughes says the recent storms have battered prawns and left fishermen without wages in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The seafood industry in Fife has experienced a “catastrophe” over the last few weeks, thanks to the lingering effects of Storm Babet.

Small boats have been unable to head out for shellfish. While those that have managed to make it out have brought back dead prawns.

Fish merchant, Billy Hughes, of Pittenweem, said the situation is “worrying”.

“I was a fisherman for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Billy, 61, told The Courier.

“The larger boats further up North [in Peterhead] are still able to get out, but around here, the smaller boats haven’t been able to get out.”

This means Billy hasn’t had any supply of shellfish that he sells out of his van.

“One boat that did manage to get out,” said Billy, “all he hauled out in his net was prawns that were dead.

“For the prawns and the fish, it’ll just be like they’re in a washing machine.

“For the East Neuk, the langoustines, lobsters and crabs have just been decimated. Fishermen have lost creels which have been washed away.”

‘This is different’: climate change hits the Fife fishing industry

“I sell a bit of shellfish and dressed crab, but that’s gone,” Billy continued.

“Hopefully it recovers, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“People are coming to the van wanting [to buy] shellfish.

“The majority of them do understand. But it is frustrating.

“I’ve not heard of the prawns being battered [beaten] or dead before.

“I was gutted when I heard about it. That’s not a good sign that.”

Fish merchant Billy Hughes says stormy weather has impacted the fishermen in Fife. Billy at his mobile shop in Newport.
Fish merchant Billy Hughes with his mobile shop in Newport. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

For Billy, this is a sign of an undeniable change to the climate.

Climate change can make extreme weather events more likely.

“It’s been quite a storm,” he said, I’ve seen strong winds but I’ve not seen that much destruction before.

“It is worrying. When I was at the sea, before a gale of wind, you caught a lot of fish, during it none, and after you were fine again.

“But this is different.”

There’s certainly a change on.”

Billy Hughes, Pittenweem fish merchant

Billy said recurring extreme weather caused him to give up his job as a fisherman, and become a fish merchant.

“That’s part of the reason that I sold my boat,” he told The Courier.

“Most fishermen keep a diary and generally, where you caught fish one year, you’ll try again the next year, that’s generally how it works.

“In my diary, I was beginning to see I was working in worse weather, losing more days.

“I don’t know what I think of climate change – it is happening, I’m not a denier.

“It’s the rain that is changing, that’s what I think climate change is affecting.

“You get more storms in the winter. That seems to be how it’s going.

“You will get the old guys who say ‘we’ve seen it all before’ sort of thing. But I think it’s different this time. I was one of those guys, but I’m beginning to see things I haven’t seen before.

“There’s certainly a change on.”

Pittenweem industry lost ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ but now in recovery

The fishing industry in Pittenweem consists of around 28-30 boats, both prawn boats and creel boats, according to Bobby Guthrie, manager of the Fishermen’s Mutual Association in Pittenweem.

“Most of the damage that has occurred has happened to the creel boats,” he said.

“There’s probably about 70 people involved directly on the boats. And if you look at all the fish sheds and wholesalers that are involved, there’s probably about 50 people involved in that.

“So it has affected quite a number of people.”

Bird's eye view of Pittenweem harbour where fishing industry has been hit by stormy weather.
Pittenweem Harbour area and town. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Bobby continued: “The boats are back at sea now this week, the creel boats have been able to get out and assess the damage.

“But there are unfortunately boats that are beyond repair. They are assessing the damage that has been done to their gear, nevermind the loss of income because they couldn’t get out to sea.

“The industry will improve, but it is just the time and expense that is involved in doing that.

“It’s a catch 22 – you can’t get out to earn more when you need to fix your gear.

“There is tens of thousands of pounds of damaged gear and loss of income.”

Fife skipper on three weeks without catch

Tommy Gordon, skipper on the prawn trawler “Twa Gordon'” said he has seen “plenty catasrophes” following on from Storm Babet.

He was unable to get out on his boat for three weeks thanks to the stormy weather.

“Guys’ creels are being wrecked, some have lost up to 500 creels,” said the 65-year-old.

“I’ve lost a hundred myself. They have just been flattened in the weather.”

This also means that Tommy, and other fishermen, were unable to earn money during this time period.

“If we don’t gross any money, we don’t get any wages,” he explained.

“We have had storms before, but this was one of the worst ones.

“It was such a long time without getting out.”

More from Environment

Gillian Fyfe, with Climate Action Fife is leading a group offering free trees to folk in Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why Fife will soon be covered by more fruit trees - for free
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat.
Why is St Andrews Titanic owner descendant rowing solo across Atlantic?
Laura Young has been campaigning against disposable vapes and hopes a ban is coming soon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment?
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk
Head gamekeeper Richard says use of these humane cable restraints must be allowed to continue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I thought snaring foxes was cruel – could Perthshire gamekeeper Richard change my mind?
A side by side image of a kingfisher perched on a branch and the smiling Dundee Botanic Garden Curator, Kevin Frediani.
Kingfisher spotted in Dundee's Botanic Garden for the first time in the attraction's history
The new Angus solar park. Image: Ecosse Solar Parks.
New 20-acre Angus solar park opens after £2m investment
2
Lighthouse engineer James Addison, at Scurdie Ness Lighthouse, Montrose. Image: NLB.
Fifer James Addison is the modern-day lighthouse keeper safeguarding Scotland’s coastline
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB squirrel column Picture shows; RB squirrel column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Balgay red squirrel is Dundee's best kept secret
2

Conversation