Dundee mum Carol Lannen lost her life the moment she stepped into a red car one night in 1979

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee mum Carol Lannen lost her life the moment she stepped into a red car one night in 1979

When Carol’s body was discovered 45 years ago, it launched a murder hunt that continues to this day. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Carol Lannen and Templeton Woods.
Carol Lannen and Templeton Woods. Image: DC Thomson/Michael McCosh.

At 7.50pm on March 20 1979 a young Dundee mum vanished from the centre of the city and was never seen alive again.

Carol Lannen, 18, was picked up on the corner of Exchange Street and Commercial Street in what was then Dundee’s red light district.

Carol never returned to the three-month-old son she had left at the home she shared with her sister at 23 Hill Street in Hilltown.

A young couple stumbled upon her naked and strangled body the following afternoon.

She was lying in snow-covered Templeton Woods beside a picnic bench.

Her clothing and handbag were missing.

Murder squad detectives headed by Detective Chief Superintendent James Cameron went to the secluded corner of the wood on the city’s outskirts.

They were joined by Dr Donald Rushton, who was head of the forensic medicine department at Dundee University.

The freezing temperatures made it difficult to give a precise time of death.

Aided by emergency floodlights, Dr Rushton and the detectives carried out a search for clues in the woodland that was hampered by heavy snow.

Tracker dogs were also called in.

Police searching snowbound Templeton Woods after the body of Carol Lannen was discovered.
Police searching Templeton Woods after the body of Carol Lannen was discovered. Image: DC Thomson.

Carol was formally identified and was fixed forever in the public mind when a stark black and white photograph was published in newspapers.

The grim photo of the unsmiling Carol was taken when she was 16.

What happened next formed the linchpin for almost the entire police inquiry.

Owners of red cars questioned after Carol Lannen murder

A woman was questioned at length by police and believed the make and colour of the car that Carol shared with the driver was a red Ford Cortina.

The man was said to be between 25 and 30.

He was of thin build and pale complexion, with short dark hair, sideburns and a moustache.

Owners of red cars were interviewed and a photo-fit of a suspect was released, which was the first time officers in Dundee had taken such a measure.

A photofit of the man seen in a car with Carol the night she died.
A photofit of the man seen in a car with Carol the night she died. Image: Supplied.

Carol was buried at Balgay Cemetery on March 31 1979.

Her mother and stepfather, Christina and Thomas McCluskey, were among a large gathering of relatives and friends at the graveside.

The following day, on April 1, her handbag and clothes were discovered 85 miles away on the banks of the River Don near Kintore by a family who were river-rafting.

Hundreds of man-hours were devoted to the hunt for the elusive killer.

The Evening Telegraph said files in the “Murder Room” at Dundee Police HQ showed over 7,000 people were seen in connection with the case.

There was also information on about 2,500 vehicles.

The type of car the police were looking for was pictured in Exchange Street.
The type of car the police were looking for was pictured in Exchange Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The hunt spread throughout Britain as police checked the movements of several hundred drivers of red Ford Cortina estate cars.

Despite the massive number of hours devoted to the inquiries, what little trail there was petered out.

Murder squad detectives returned in 1980

That was until the afternoon of February 26 1980.

Two men walking in the same wood found the body of a young woman.

Nursery nurse Elizabeth McCabe, 20, last seen alive in the centre of Dundee in the early hours of February 11, was almost naked.

And, like Carol, had apparently been strangled.

The two bodies were found only 150 yards apart.

Four police officers carry a coffin containing the body of Elizabeth McCabe out of Templeton Woods in 1980.
Police carry the body of Elizabeth McCabe out of Templeton Woods in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Her clothing and handbag were later found in three different parts of Dundee.

Despite the biggest investigation ever mounted by local police, no one was ever arrested and the size of the operation was scaled down.

The case exploded back to life in October 1980 when Grampian Police issued an appeal for urgent information to trace the driver of a red Cortina.

Torn and blood-stained clothing was found in a lay-by near Westhill.

Then, later, a woman reported that she had been picked up in the centre of Aberdeen and assaulted but not injured by someone said to be driving a red car.

He was said to be aged 30 to 33 with brown, short tidy hair and a thin straight moustache.

Grampian Police ‘cannot rule out’ Carol Lannen murder link

Was there a link to the murder of Carol?

“It certainly cannot be ruled out,” said Mr Cameron.

“Especially when we add another piece to the jigsaw – the finding of Carol Lannen’s handbag containing her underwear on the banks of the River Don.

“Could the killer live in Aberdeen?

“Again, that cannot be ruled out.

“Neither can the possibility of his being a businessman travelling the north east route.

“On the night Carol Lannen’s body was found, there was heavy snow and road conditions were pretty bad.

“If he lived in Dundee, why would he make a journey 80-odd miles to dispose of clothes in such conditions?”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Cameron of Tayside Police sits at his desk in 1980.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Cameron of Tayside Police in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

The case soon went cold.

In August 1988 new information took officers back to Aberdeen to interview a man.

It was another seemingly promising lead that came to nothing.

Zodiac Killer was among the suspects

The murders were then included in a secret investigation into six possible Yorkshire Ripper attacks in Scotland by then-West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Keith Hellawell in 1996.

The man responsible for the infamous Zodiac slayings which terrorised Northern California from 1968 to 1974 was also sensationally linked to the murder.

A dossier of evidence was given to Tayside Police in 2005.

It stated the killer had fled to Scotland and the “Zodiac’s last act” was Carol’s murder.

Far more compelling was the conclusion of Alexander McGregor.

He has written extensively on the murders in his best-selling book The Law Killers.

He revealed his conviction that Andrew Hunter should be considered a prime suspect.

Lynda and Andrew Hunter on their wedding day.
Lynda and Andrew Hunter on their wedding day. Image: Alex Jamieson.

The Dundee social worker strangled his pregnant wife Lynda with a dog lead then concealed her body in a wood in 1987 and attempted to throw police off the trail.

It was only during and after the trial at Dundee High Court in August 1988 that the full extent of Hunter’s ruthlessness and lust for women became public knowledge.

Every picture tells a story…

“When Carol’s body was discovered 45 years ago, it launched a murder hunt that has been never-ending,” said Alexander.

“It also triggered the most intensive, most expensive, most talked about, and most intriguing of all Dundee’s homicide investigations.

“Eleven months later, after the discovery of Elizabeth McCabe’s corpse in near-identical circumstances, it also provoked the most mystifying question of all: was Carol and Elizabeth’s killer the same person?

“No-one has ever been able to answer that question, nor, with the passage of so much time, are they ever likely to.”

Alexander, formerly The Courier’s chief reporter, says no effort was spared in the huge investigations.

“Detective Chief Superintendent Cameron had an extremely successful record of solving murders,” he said.

“He was relentless in pursuit of Carol and Elizabeth’s killer or killers.

“I know he went to his grave haunted by being unable to bring closure for their families.”

The photograph issued following the death of Carol Lannen.
The photograph issued following the death of Carol Lannen. Image: Supplied.

Alexander says a sad feature of Carol’s tragic end is that the public know very little about her.

“To most people, she is just an unsmiling young girl in an old photograph who died in unsavoury circumstances,” he said.

“Yet she was the mother of young child, who clearly struggled in life. Despite her difficulties, I understand she was a nice person.

“We never got to see that side of her.”

More from Past Times

A sketch of the proposed DCA in 1996.
DCA turns 25: A look back at history of iconic Dundee arts centre
Panini stickers showing Dundee FC strikers Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright
Are Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright Dundee FC's greatest strike partnership?
Gayle Ritchie at the abandoned 18th Century lime kilns at Boddin Point.
Exploring abandoned lime kilns, salmon station and clifftop cemetery at Boddin Point
An aerial view of The Angus Hotel in Dundee city centre.
The Angus Hotel made A-listers like David Bowie, Queen and David Essex feel right…
2
Gayle and Chris outside Comrie earthquake house.
Inside tiny Comrie 'earthquake house' that has been recording global tremors for 150 years
The players celebrate Andy McLaren's opening goal in front of the Dundee United fans
Dundee United outshone the Diamonds on road to Scottish Cup glory in 1994
Kiss Me Kate cast members smile for the camera in 1984.
It's cake, candles and chorus line as Dundee musical society celebrates 60th birthday
People enjoying the atmosphere in the Globe bar in 1990.
Dundee's Globe Bar came back from the dead 40 years ago and is still…
A new Travel Dundee single decker bus 139 sprints along Arthurstone Terrace in Dundee in 1997.
Dundee buses rode to residents' rescue - and made trams a thing of the…
The exterior of the abandoned Crossroads Station
The crumbling Crossroads Station in Dundee is a relic of rail's steam era

Conversation