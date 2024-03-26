VHS vaults at Cherry Video made it the pick of the bunch for Dundee and Monifieth film fans

Cherry Video was a mecca for movie fans during the heyday of the VHS era with branches in Lochee and Monifieth.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, United Artists and Warner Brothers led the congratulations when Cherry Video was recognised as Scotland’s best in 1989.

The British Videogram Trophy was reward for the hard work of directors and staff since opening in 1981 when titles included Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The award took account of all aspects of the business including “attitude of staff, condition of the shop and availability of stock”.

Business was booming in 1989.

There were 25,000 members and 5,000 films available for rent.

All from 50p a night in an age before on-demand and digital streaming.

A special appearance by Garfield at the Lochee High Street shop celebrated the accolade with a £40 jacket going to the first customer through the door.

Minnie Mouse was the special guest at the Monifieth shop where the first customer received three children’s VHS cartoons valued at £25.

The first 100 people in Lochee and 50 in Monifieth purchasing or renting films to the value of £5 each received a “t-shirt, hat, blank tape or other gift”.

There was also a prize draw where you could win the Star Wars trilogy of films on VHS, which were worth £45 in 1989.

Latest blockbusters and obscure classics

Cherry Video set up the branches in these specific locations to serve these “distinct communities” and save folk having to trail into town.

The variety was astounding.

Rows and rows of VHS tapes were stretched out through the aisles, from the latest blockbusters to obscure classics and everything in between.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said: “Cherry Video have always been determined to give an excellent local service to these communities, as distinct from that provided by faceless and anonymous multi-nationals.

“Having thousands of customers and friends in both locations, and the receipt of this national award, prove that this decision was the right one.

“Always Cherry Video are anxious to ensure the members get the films they want.

Every member is a VIP as far as Ian and his crew are concerned.”

“A waiting list is operated for the top titles, which are in keen demand.

“To avoid disappointment, you are advised to book films in advance where possible, and certainly do so if you want one of the top titles over the weekend.

“Each time you drop in, there will be plenty to attract your interest, and video buffs can have a field day every day.”

The first VHS tapes were out of reach for most people with a hit movie costing £25, which made renting much more attractive to customers.

Ian Fulton was the director responsible for both shops.

“There’s nothing to embarrass anybody on our shelves,” he said.

“It’s the family trade we are interested in with nothing nasty and everything certificated.”

Cherry Video raised thousands for charity

There was even a Children’s Club for the youngsters.

They were given their own special membership card to take out U and PG movies like Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers to the Rescue in 1989.

Cherry Video members could also take advantage of the twice-yearly sales when surplus VHS titles would go on sale at £5.

Customers could also order “sell-through” titles at £9.99, which were made available by the film companies at “cheap rate” once they were out for some time.

The real success of Cherry Video was the way it was run for its members.

There was a Christmas disco for customers at Buddies nightclub in Broughty Ferry.

There were also children’s Christmas parties.

All proceeds from these fun nights went to local and national charities.

More than £10,000 was raised from these events since opening back in 1981.

Among the local charities to benefit included the Special Care Baby Unit at Ninewells Hospital, the Body Scanner Appeal and the Brittle Bone Society.

The Darryal Stark Fund in particular received over £1,600 to help the Monifieth girl with cerebral palsy go for treatment to the Peto Institute in Budapest.

Getting to know Cherry Video staff members in 1989

Karyn Strachan was manageress of the Lochee shop in 1989.

Her favourite all-time VHS tape was the science fiction comedy film Electric Dreams.

Her wide knowledge of video was described as “an asset to company and customer”.

She would dish out tapes and give out movie advice from behind the counter alongside Susan Fulton, Janice Wilson and Gill Riddell.

Youngest staff member Janice brought “friendliness and fun” into the Lochee shop.

Her favourite all-time VHS tape was Gremlins.

Back then the Lochee shop was open 9am to 9pm from Monday to Friday.

You could rent a VHS tape for anything from 24 hours to up to a week.

The shop was open from 9am to 5.45pm on Saturday.

Happy hour was from 4.45pm to 5.45pm where all films were 50p or £1.

Be kind, please rewind…

Late fees applied if a tape didn’t come back on time.

Plus, you’d get fined if you returned them not rewound.

The Monifieth shop at 26 High Street was open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.45pm.

Evelyn Wilson had been the branch manager since 1982.

Charlotte Fulton was also behind the till.

Charlotte’s “imagination and eye for detail” on the display shelves made the shop a “focal point in the local community”.

Her favourite VHS tape was Poltergeist.

The Evening Telegraph said Cherry Video staff were constantly striving to improve the service and keep coming up with bright ideas.

“The staff you see in the photograph are the people you’ll meet in the shops.

“They have a great wealth of knowledge about the video film business, as well as a great rapport with the customers, which is why members feel so much at home, and keep coming back again and again.

“Every member is a VIP as far as Ian and his crew are concerned.”

They may take our lives…

Cherry Video still reigned supreme the following decade.

At this time, the Lochee store would post a weekly Top 10 in the Evening Telegraph of best-selling titles.

Betamax lost the format war to VHS and Cherry Video began selling off surplus stock.

In 1991 you could buy any three 50p and £1 ex-rental tapes for £5.

Gaming machines, pool tables and video games arrived at the Lochee High Street premises, adding another arm to the business.

Movie-goers enjoyed a string of cinematic successes during the 1990s.

These included Bodyguard, Cliffhanger, Jurassic Park, Speed, Independence Day and Titanic.

None were more popular in Lochee than Braveheart, which hit the shelves in 1996.

Manageress Diane Glennie said: “We’ve got 30 copies of it, when we normally only get 10 for other films.

“I’ve been at this shop for six years and its the biggest we’ve had in that time.

“We’ve also ordered ex-rental copies of the film to sell.

“They’re fully booked up already.”

Nothing lasts forever.

The end was around the turn of the millennium.

The clunky tapes fell out of favour and DVD replaced VHS.

One by one, the credits rolled on video stores like Cherry Video.

The era of chewed up tapes and rewind etiquette was over.