Broughty Ferry beach was the place to be (with a Visocchi’s cone) as 1995 served up a scorching summer

Do you remember how Broughty Ferry looked in 1995?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out photographs of people and places from a year which included a glorious summer we thought would never end.

The year would end with a severe cold snap, though.

And there were major milestones like the return of the Gray Street level crossing following a bitter battle.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

A hundred-year milestone

Gillies the furniture store in Brook Street celebrated 100 years since the business was founded by James Gillies in 1895.

Centenary celebrations included offering everything in the store at a price reduction of 18.95% to mark the milestone.

On your marks, get set, go!

Eastern Primary School organised a Grand Prix and homemade cars made from shampoo bottles and corks were lined up on the starting grid.

The West End Garage has been run by the Ewart family since 1972.

Barry Grieves, Paul Johnson, James Ewart and Susan Bannister were pictured outside the forecourt of the Honda dealership for a Courier advertising feature.

Eight rafts took to the Tay for the 19th Broughty Ferry Raft Race in June 1995.

The annual event, organised by Ye Amphibious Ancients’ Bathing Association, was won by Insanity 1 from Forfar in 24 minutes and 18 seconds.

Second was Insanity 2 in 25:24 and third was Waterboys in 25:37.

Hon’s is popular for Chinese, Pekinese and Cantonese Cuisine.

Alan Hon, Neil, Joanne and Grace Hon were pictured inside the Brook Street takeaway in June 1995.

Fun in the sun at Broughty Ferry beach

Glorious weather brought sunbathers out in force in June 1995.

Temperatures soared, taking the mercury up as high as 23 degrees, and the good weather continued during July.

Accident and emergency departments had to cope with a steady stream of sunburn cases and insect bites.

Gardener Dave Scott takes a group on a guided tour of Barnhill Rock Garden.

Visitors were able to buy plants and refreshments, with proceeds going to the Scottish Garden Scheme and Armitstead Child Development Centre.

Smiling faces all round.

Hundreds of spectators cheered as the new level crossing gates in Gray Street were officially opened in August 1995.

The first vehicle to cross was a 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost carrying local councillors and members of the Traders’ Association.

The £3 million project was eventually completed after four years of bitter wrangling and public inquiries.

The crossing was closed in October 1991 after the accident in which an InterCity train demolished one of the gates.

Following lengthy planning delays, Scottish Secretary Ian Lang approved proposals for the new-style Continental crossing.

Members of Tay Water Sports Club at Broughty Ferry in August 1995.

Anyone for ice cream?

The popularity of Visocchi’s ices extends well beyond Dundee and during the summer queues of locals and visitors regularly stretch out of the shop into the street.

Last orders

The bar at the Eagle Coaching Inn on King Street in October 1995.

A pint of lager would set you back £1.67.

This is one of the oldest pubs in Broughty Ferry.

The Ferry Inn was owned by Jeff Stewart in the 1990s.

The Gray Street pub became Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar in 2011.

The decision to change it from a pub into a restaurant was due to Jeff’s son Phil’s passion for Spanish food.

There was a severe cold spell in December 1995.

There were sub-zero temperatures with Broughty harbour beset by ice.

Nothing like the Big Freeze of 1963, but it still left its mark.

There were the usual problems with burst pipes after Christmas before the thaw arrived suddenly at the turn of the year with pouring rain.

