Broughty Ferry beach was the place to be (with a Visocchi’s cone) as 1995 served up a scorching summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Broughty Ferry beach was the place to be (with a Visocchi’s cone) as 1995 served up a scorching summer

This week's pictorial trip down memory lane looks back at Broughty Ferry in 1995. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
People in the street pose for a picture at a party held for the opening of the Broughty Ferry level crossing in 1995.
A party was held for the opening of the level crossing in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember how Broughty Ferry looked in 1995?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out photographs of people and places from a year which included a glorious summer we thought would never end.

The year would end with a severe cold snap, though.

And there were major milestones like the return of the Gray Street level crossing following a bitter battle.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy having another browse through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

Maybe you will spot a familiar face.

A hundred-year milestone

Gillies staff dressing up in Victorian clothing.
Gillies staff dressing up in Victorian clothing. Image: DC Thomson.

Gillies the furniture store in Brook Street celebrated 100 years since the business was founded by James Gillies in 1895.

Centenary celebrations included offering everything in the store at a price reduction of 18.95% to mark the milestone.

Pupils with homemade cars in May 1995.
Pupils with homemade cars in May 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

On your marks, get set, go!

Eastern Primary School organised a Grand Prix and homemade cars made from shampoo bottles and corks were lined up on the starting grid.

Staff members pose with three Honda cars
Staff members pose with three Honda cars. Image: DC Thomson.

The West End Garage has been run by the Ewart family since 1972.

Barry Grieves, Paul Johnson, James Ewart and Susan Bannister were pictured outside the forecourt of the Honda dealership for a Courier advertising feature.

People watch he start of the Broughty Ferry Raft Race, as entrants get in their boats near the shore
The start of the Broughty Ferry Raft Race. Image: DC Thomson.

Eight rafts took to the Tay for the 19th Broughty Ferry Raft Race in June 1995.

The annual event, organised by Ye Amphibious Ancients’ Bathing Association, was won by Insanity 1 from Forfar in 24 minutes and 18 seconds.

Second was Insanity 2 in 25:24 and third was Waterboys in 25:37.

The takeaway staff inside the popular eatery.
The takeaway staff inside the popular eatery. Image: DC Thomson.

Hon’s is popular for Chinese, Pekinese and Cantonese Cuisine.

Alan Hon, Neil, Joanne and Grace Hon were pictured inside the Brook Street takeaway in June 1995.

Fun in the sun at Broughty Ferry beach

sunbathers on Broughty Ferry beach
A busy Broughty Ferry beach in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Glorious weather brought sunbathers out in force in June 1995.

Temperatures soared, taking the mercury up as high as 23 degrees, and the good weather continued during July.

Accident and emergency departments had to cope with a steady stream of sunburn cases and insect bites.

People listen to a man standing ina flowerbed giving a talk on Barnhill Rock Garden Open Day in July 1995.
Barnhill Rock Garden Open Day in July 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Gardener Dave Scott takes a group on a guided tour of Barnhill Rock Garden.

Visitors were able to buy plants and refreshments, with proceeds going to the Scottish Garden Scheme and Armitstead Child Development Centre.

Crowds wait for the re-opening of the level crossing in Broughty Ferry
Crowds wait for the re-opening of the level crossing. Image: DC Thomson.

Smiling faces all round.

Hundreds of spectators cheered as the new level crossing gates in Gray Street were officially opened in August 1995.

The first vehicle to cross was a 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost carrying local councillors and members of the Traders’ Association.

The Gray Street crossing in Broughty Ferry in action in August 1995.
The Gray Street crossing in action in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

The £3 million project was eventually completed after four years of bitter wrangling and public inquiries.

The crossing was closed in October 1991 after the accident in which an InterCity train demolished one of the gates.

Following lengthy planning delays, Scottish Secretary Ian Lang approved proposals for the new-style Continental crossing.

Smiling faces in the sunshine as people pose on the beach beside two jet skis at Broughty Ferry.
Smiling faces in the sunshine at Broughty Ferry beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of Tay Water Sports Club at Broughty Ferry in August 1995.

Can you spot anyone you know smiling for the camera?

A happy customer served up a cone in August 1995.
A happy customer served up a cone in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone for ice cream?

The popularity of Visocchi’s ices extends well beyond Dundee and during the summer queues of locals and visitors regularly stretch out of the shop into the street.

Last orders

Regulars sit at the bar and enjoy a drink at the King Street pub.
Regulars enjoy a drink at the King Street pub. Image: DC Thomson.

The bar at the Eagle Coaching Inn on King Street in October 1995.

A pint of lager would set you back £1.67.

This is one of the oldest pubs in Broughty Ferry.

People sit around a table, with the bar visible in the background, at The Ferry Inn
The Ferry Inn was a great place for a night out. Image: DC Thomson.

The Ferry Inn was owned by Jeff Stewart in the 1990s.

The Gray Street pub became Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar in 2011.

The decision to change it from a pub into a restaurant was due to Jeff’s son Phil’s passion for Spanish food.

Ice at Broughty Ferry harbour, with the castle in the background
Ice at Broughty Ferry harbour. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a severe cold spell in December 1995.

There were sub-zero temperatures with Broughty harbour beset by ice.

Nothing like the Big Freeze of 1963, but it still left its mark.

There were the usual problems with burst pipes after Christmas before the thaw arrived suddenly at the turn of the year with pouring rain.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

A busy dancefloor during the Ice Factory's glory days.
Film stars, footballers and superstar DJs made The Ice Factory in Perth a hot…
Customers look at the walls of VHS tapes in Cherry Video in Lochee
VHS vaults at Cherry Video made it the pick of the bunch for Dundee…
The Seagate was the target for the £75m mall. Image: DC Thomson.
The forgotten £75m plan to give Dundee a fourth shopping centre
The mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.
Should Pittenweem's 'gaudy' witch mural be painted over?
3
Happy faces watching the Lowland Games in Monifieth in 1993
Monifieth memories - pictures from 1990s recall Rockathon and Lowland Games
The Dundee United players celebrate on the pitch with the fans.
Dundee United wanted Liverpool after European Cup heroics against Rapid Vienna
Carol Lannen and Templeton Woods.
Dundee mum Carol Lannen lost her life the moment she stepped into a red…
A sketch of the proposed DCA in 1996.
DCA turns 25: A look back at history of iconic Dundee arts centre
Panini stickers showing Dundee FC strikers Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright
Are Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright Dundee FC's greatest strike partnership?
Gayle Ritchie at the abandoned 18th Century lime kilns at Boddin Point.
Exploring abandoned lime kilns, salmon station and clifftop cemetery at Boddin Point

Conversation