Pictures show how castle keeps watch over Dundee beauty spot Den o’ Mains

The subject of this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is Den o’ Mains in Dundee.

The beauty spot is overlooked by Mains Castle.

In past times the Den o’ Mains was crowded with families rolling eggs down the hill at Easter, while the pond has always been home to a range of wildlife.

Looking across to Fintry

A rural scene looking towards Mains of Fintry in June 1948.

Den o’ Mains will rekindle memories of days of their childhood for older Dundonians.

History of Mains Castle

A plaque on the wall in Mains Castle, which was built around 1550 by Sir David Graham who was beheaded in Edinburgh for conspiracy in 1593.

Sir James Caird presented the castle and grounds to the city of Dundee.

Easter Egg rolling

Families enjoying picnics and egg rolling in good weather on Easter Sunday at the Den o’ Mains in April 1958.

While it is still a beautiful place with abundant wildlife, it is no longer such a popular venue and has slipped down the list of go-to destinations.

Walking on water

These lads were walking on water at the beauty spot in August 1970.

The Evening Telegraph said the pond at Den o’ Mains was full of so much rubbish and silt that it could be walked across.

Mains Castle restoration

Mains Castle undergoing some of its restoration work in October 1978.

Dundee District Council’s architects repaired the castle and re-roofed its north range, initially as a Manpower Services Commission project.

A dumping ground in 1981

Nowadays the Den o’ Mains and its pond is a haven of peace and nature, home to a variety of flora and fauna, including kingfishers, deer, orchids and red squirrels.

In 1981 it was an unsightly dumping ground.

A clean up for the pond in 1984

The one-time beauty spot became unacceptable as a public amenity.

The public demanded prompt action and the pond was cleared out and looking back to its best in this image from September 1984.

Treading the boards…

The grass-covered amphitheatre with the car park in the background in April 1986.

The Mains Castle steps have always been popular when snow falls with people sledging down them to enjoy a very bumpy ride!

Restaurant opening in 1987

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the Mains Castle Restaurant in May 1987.

Alexander Selkirk and Elaine Baine spent £100,000 to convert the 16th Century structure into one of Dundee’s finest quality eating establishments.

Water steps

Water steps being put in place at the Den o’ Mains upper pond in April 1992.

There was a big upgrading project costing £111,000, which was being carried out by Scottish Enterprise Tayside with the support of Dundee District Council.

The Graham Clan

American descendants of the Graham family, who originally owned Mains Castle, returned to their roots in August 1995.

They attended a dinner in their honour.

The new owner of the castle, chef Mark Bulle, was approached by descendants of the Grahams, who live in Georgia.

They wanted to know if they could visit the old family seat when they came to tour Scotland.

Mr Bulle went one step further and invited the party to a special dinner.

It is the final picture in our look back at Den o’ Mains.

