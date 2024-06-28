Pictures show how castle keeps watch over Dundee beauty spot Den o’ Mains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures show how castle keeps watch over Dundee beauty spot Den o’ Mains

Mains Castle and Den o' Mains take centre stage in our trip down memory lane. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A view inside the restaurant which opened in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
A view inside the restaurant which opened in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The subject of this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is Den o’ Mains in Dundee.

The beauty spot is overlooked by Mains Castle.

In past times the Den o’ Mains was crowded with families rolling eggs down the hill at Easter, while the pond has always been home to a range of wildlife.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

Looking across to Fintry

A view of trees and fields from Den o' Mains before housing schemes were prominent.
View from Den o’ Mains before housing schemes were prominent in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A rural scene looking towards Mains of Fintry in June 1948.

Den o’ Mains will rekindle memories of days of their childhood for older Dundonians.

History of Mains Castle

The plaque on the wall outlining the history of Mains Castle
The plaque on the wall. Image: DC Thomson.

A plaque on the wall in Mains Castle, which was built around 1550 by Sir David Graham who was beheaded in Edinburgh for conspiracy in 1593.

Sir James Caird presented the castle and grounds to the city of Dundee.

Easter Egg rolling

A crowded scene as families walk and roll eggs on Easter Sunday at Den o Mains.
Easter Sunday at Den o’ Mains. Image: DC Thomson.

Families enjoying picnics and egg rolling in good weather on Easter Sunday at the Den o’ Mains in April 1958.

While it is still a beautiful place with abundant wildlife, it is no longer such a popular venue and has slipped down the list of go-to destinations.

Walking on water

Youngsters at the pond in 1970.
Youngsters at the pond in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

These lads were walking on water at the beauty spot in August 1970.

The Evening Telegraph said the pond at Den o’ Mains was full of so much rubbish and silt that it could be walked across.

Mains Castle restoration

Mains Castle restoration work, with a man standing in the yard surrounded by building materials
Mains Castle restoration work. Image: DC Thomson.

Mains Castle undergoing some of its restoration work in October 1978.

Dundee District Council’s architects repaired the castle and re-roofed its north range, initially as a Manpower Services Commission project.

A dumping ground in 1981

The Den o' Mains pond, filled with rubbish including a shopping trolley.
The Den o’ Mains pond, filled with rubbish. Image: DC Thomson.

Nowadays the Den o’ Mains and its pond is a haven of peace and nature, home to a variety of flora and fauna, including kingfishers, deer, orchids and red squirrels.

In 1981 it was an unsightly dumping ground.

A clean up for the pond in 1984

A view across the recently cleaned Den o' Mains pond.
A view across the recently cleaned Den o’ Mains pond. Image: DC Thomson.

The one-time beauty spot became unacceptable as a public amenity.

The public demanded prompt action and the pond was cleared out and looking back to its best in this image from September 1984.

Treading the boards…

The amphitheatre and steps of Mains Castle seen from above in 1986.
Amphitheatre and steps in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

The grass-covered amphitheatre with the car park in the background in April 1986.

The Mains Castle steps have always been popular when snow falls with people sledging down them to enjoy a very bumpy ride!

Restaurant opening in 1987

Dignitaries at the ribbon cutting for the Mains Castle opening ceremony.
Mains Castle opening ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the Mains Castle Restaurant in May 1987.

Alexander Selkirk and Elaine Baine spent £100,000 to convert the 16th Century structure into one of Dundee’s finest quality eating establishments.

Water steps

a man at work inside a concrete structure as water steps are put in place at the Den o' Mains upper pond in April 1992.
Work ongoing in April 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Water steps being put in place at the Den o’ Mains upper pond in April 1992.

There was a big upgrading project costing £111,000, which was being carried out by Scottish Enterprise Tayside with the support of Dundee District Council.

The Graham Clan

The Graham family assembled for a picture in front of the castle.
The Graham family enjoyed haggis at the castle. Image: DC Thomson.

American descendants of the Graham family, who originally owned Mains Castle, returned to their roots in August 1995.

They attended a dinner in their honour.

The new owner of the castle, chef Mark Bulle, was approached by descendants of the Grahams, who live in Georgia.

They wanted to know if they could visit the old family seat when they came to tour Scotland.

Mr Bulle went one step further and invited the party to a special dinner.

It is the final picture in our look back at Den o’ Mains.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

