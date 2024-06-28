Six stylish shoppers Perth talk us through their summer outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Six stylish shoppers Perth talk us through their summer outfits

This week our fashion radar took us to the Fair City.

Three stylish shoppers in Perth. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish shoppers in Perth. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It is evident that school will soon be out for summer when I visit Perth city centre this week.

The High Street is teaming with stylish locals enjoying the sunshine (and some kids spraying water guns at unsuspecting pedestrians).

I stopped six shoppers with unique looks to learn how they put their outfits together.

Lottie Lane, 21, from Perth

Lottie Lane likes to shop online. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work at Brew & Chew cafe in Perth and I’m a student.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Depop, my top is from Brandy Melville, my bag is from Pull & Bear, my jeans are from Motel Rocks and my shoes are Reeboks.

How would you describe your style?

I’m going through a cowgirl phase at the moment but today’s outfit doesn’t really reflect that!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Vinted and Depop.

Who is your style icon?

Penny Lane from Almost Famous. I like the 70s vibe and long Afghan coats.

Rebecca Stokes, 27, from Scone

Rebecca Stokes takes inspiration from Scandinavian fashion. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a primary school teacher.

What are you wearing?

My top and trousers are from H&M and my shoes are just old Adidas. I need something comfortable to run around in as a teacher.

How would you describe your style?

I like Scandinavian clothing.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M, & Other Stories and Zara are my favourites.

Who is your style icon?

Maybe Matilda Djerf? (Swedish Instagram fashion influencer). But usually I just search ‘Scandinavian style clothes’ on Pinterest for ideas.

Steve Hossack, 34, from Canada, visiting Perth

Steve Hossack dresses casually. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in wildlife management in Canada. I’m over here for a wedding!

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Anian, my jeans are from Sitka and my shoes are from Blundstone.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I live in a rural area so I shop online.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a style icon.

Deniz Kokcu, 18, from Turkey, living in Perth

Deniz Kokcu likes to buy clothes from charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a university student in Perth.

What are you wearing?

My top and jacket are from shops in Turkey – that is where I am from – and the trousers are from Primark and the shoes are Fila.

How would you describe your style?

Some days it is more classic and other times it is more flamboyant. Usually I dress comfortable chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops – you get pretty things for a cheap price.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I just wear what I feel like!

Ian Frazer, 30, from Pennsylvania, USA, visiting Perth

Ian Frazer takes fashion inspiration from his ex-partner. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bike mechanic.

What are you wearing?

My shirt and shorts are from Goodwill – a charity shop in the US. The shorts were originally long jeans but I cut them!

The bag is from a bike shop and the shoes are just Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

Biker cool? Biker affordable? Biker comfortable? Something like that.

Where do you like to shop?

Thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

My ex-partner. Their style was comfortable and gender fluid.

Anne Henderson, 67, from Inverness, visiting Perth

Anne Henderson says her style is casual. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jeans are from M&S, my T-shirt is from White Stuff and my shoes are Skechers.

How would you describe your style?

Boring. No – don’t write that…! Casual. That is something my kids would say.

Where do you like to shop?

White Stuff.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller. I absolutely love her style.

More from Lifestyle

BESTPIC - CR0048831, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Thomas Sim Club Foot story. Picture Shows: Thomas Sim (6) at home in Kirkcaldy. Saturday 22nd June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy school sports day was extra special for Thomas, 6, after casts, braces and…
Perthshire grandmother Liz Mason climbed to the top of Glas Maol in Glenshee after being diagnosed with Bronchiectasis.
Perthshire grandmother Liz continues to climb Munros despite long term lung condition
Margaux and Ben Larg run their Frrench-themed crepe hut in Tentsmuir Forest, Salt and Pine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
France to Fife: Meet the couple serving up delicious crepes in Tentsmuir Forest
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Relight Church feature Picture shows; Relight Church baptisms in the Tay. Broughty Ferry, Nov 2023. . Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 2023
Relight: Inside the new Dundee church baptising people in the Tay
Emily Eavis opens the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Emily Eavis defends Glastonbury line-up as Dua Lipa readies to dazzle crowds
Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’ (Leon Neil/PA)
Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’
Items owned by Princess Diana and other royals fetches £4 million at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Items owned by Princess Diana and other royals fetches £4 million at auction
Fred Sirieix will join the BBC presenters (Ian West/PA)
First Dates star Fred Sirieix will join BBC presenters for Olympic coverage
ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, with her lookalike Barbie doll on the ISS (ESA)
Barbie taken into space to feature in Design Museum’s new exhibition
Rupert Everett (Matt Crossick/PA)
Rupert Everett, Queen’s son and Strictly judges among Henley line-up

Conversation