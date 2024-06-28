Six stylish shoppers Perth talk us through their summer outfits

It is evident that school will soon be out for summer when I visit Perth city centre this week.

The High Street is teaming with stylish locals enjoying the sunshine (and some kids spraying water guns at unsuspecting pedestrians).

I stopped six shoppers with unique looks to learn how they put their outfits together.

Lottie Lane, 21, from Perth

What do you do for a living?

I work at Brew & Chew cafe in Perth and I’m a student.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Depop, my top is from Brandy Melville, my bag is from Pull & Bear, my jeans are from Motel Rocks and my shoes are Reeboks.

How would you describe your style?

I’m going through a cowgirl phase at the moment but today’s outfit doesn’t really reflect that!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Vinted and Depop.

Who is your style icon?

Penny Lane from Almost Famous. I like the 70s vibe and long Afghan coats.

Rebecca Stokes, 27, from Scone

What do you do for a living?

I am a primary school teacher.

What are you wearing?

My top and trousers are from H&M and my shoes are just old Adidas. I need something comfortable to run around in as a teacher.

How would you describe your style?

I like Scandinavian clothing.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M, & Other Stories and Zara are my favourites.

Who is your style icon?

Maybe Matilda Djerf? (Swedish Instagram fashion influencer). But usually I just search ‘Scandinavian style clothes’ on Pinterest for ideas.

Steve Hossack, 34, from Canada, visiting Perth

What do you do for a living?

I work in wildlife management in Canada. I’m over here for a wedding!

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Anian, my jeans are from Sitka and my shoes are from Blundstone.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I live in a rural area so I shop online.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a style icon.

Deniz Kokcu, 18, from Turkey, living in Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a university student in Perth.

What are you wearing?

My top and jacket are from shops in Turkey – that is where I am from – and the trousers are from Primark and the shoes are Fila.

How would you describe your style?

Some days it is more classic and other times it is more flamboyant. Usually I dress comfortable chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops – you get pretty things for a cheap price.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I just wear what I feel like!

Ian Frazer, 30, from Pennsylvania, USA, visiting Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bike mechanic.

What are you wearing?

My shirt and shorts are from Goodwill – a charity shop in the US. The shorts were originally long jeans but I cut them!

The bag is from a bike shop and the shoes are just Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

Biker cool? Biker affordable? Biker comfortable? Something like that.

Where do you like to shop?

Thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

My ex-partner. Their style was comfortable and gender fluid.

Anne Henderson, 67, from Inverness, visiting Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and jeans are from M&S, my T-shirt is from White Stuff and my shoes are Skechers.

How would you describe your style?

Boring. No – don’t write that…! Casual. That is something my kids would say.

Where do you like to shop?

White Stuff.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller. I absolutely love her style.