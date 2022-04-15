Were you there? Easter celebrations in Dundee over the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Past Times

Were you there? Easter celebrations in Dundee over the decades

By Kate Brown
April 15 2022, 6.00am
Brother and sister Cara Black and Brandon Black with a tray of Easter eggs.
Brother and sister Cara Black and Brandon Black with a tray of Easter eggs.

Easter always means a host of colourful and egg-citing events.

Crowded parks filled with happy children rolling their eggs with their families have been a welcome sight for decades in Dundee over Easter Weekend.

With the festivities now upon us we have opened up DC Thomson’s vast archives to take a look back at how people in Dundee have celebrated over the decades.

Do you recognise any of the people in these photos dating back to the 1970s?

Eggs, bunnies and bonnets in Dundee at Easter

crowds arriving at Camperdown Park in 1973 to celebrate Easter.

Our first photo is of crowds arriving at Camperdown Park in 1973 to celebrate Easter.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts, face painting and the obligatory egg hunt have always been popular with families and who can blame them?

Check out some of those 1970s fashions!

a performance by the Majorettes in 1979.

Our second image shows a performance by the Majorettes in 1979.

The Majorette troop were on parade at Camperdown Park and gave a shining performance while entertaining the masses with their baton skills.

Do you recognise any of the girls that took part?

Young shepherds spreading the Easter message in 1983.

Up next we have these shepherds spreading the Easter message in 1983.

St Joseph’s Church was putting on a Palm Sunday parade, which gave these children the chance to dress up with palm leaves and their mum’s best tea towels!

One question, though: where were the sheep?

the Easter egg competition at Camperdown Park in 1985.

Our next image is from the Easter egg competition at Camperdown Park in 1985.

Six happy winners are pictured with their goodies although we expect the winning chocolate didn’t last long after our photographer left the scene!

Do you recognise any of these smiling faces?

Jody Cathro joined confectioner Derek Shaw at Shaw's Dundee sweet factory in 1990 which produced a giant chocolate Easter egg.

Now this might take some time to finish!

In 1990 Jody Cathro joined confectioner Derek Shaw at Shaw’s Dundee sweet factory, which produced a giant chocolate Easter egg.

We are pretty sure Jody was well-rewarded for helping out!

Suzanne Holt, 2, was caught nibbling a chocolate egg by our photographer in 2002.

Suzanne Holt was caught nibbling a chocolate egg by our photographer in 2002.

The two-year-old from Douglas was attending the Easter Sunday celebrations at Camperdown Park, where there was the usual fun for all the family.

We love the bunny ears, Suzanne!

Amy Campbell, 5, who looks quite happy with her haul of Easter eggs.

Up next is Amy Campbell, who looks quite happy with her haul of Easter eggs.

The five-year-old from Broughty Ferry was having a fun day out at Camperdown Park in 2012 with her mum, dad, granny and grandpa.

It sounds perfect!

This Easter bunny broke cover and visited local kids in Dundee to give out chocolate eggs and bring a smile to their faces during lockdown in 2020.

In recent times, not even the pandemic could dull the spirit of Easter.

This Easter bunny broke cover and visited local kids in Dundee to give out chocolate eggs and bring a smile to their faces during lockdown in 2020.

Social distancing rules were even followed during the egg spree!

So as you’re making your own Easter plans this weekend, bear these old images in mind and recreate some of the joys of Easter past.

And if you do eat one too many eggs?

Just sleep it off!

More like this:

Fireworks fun and memories of bygone bonfire nights in Dundee

Winter wonderland: Dundee under a blanket of snow in winters of yesteryear

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier