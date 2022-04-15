Were you there? Easter celebrations in Dundee over the decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Easter always means a host of colourful and egg-citing events.

Crowded parks filled with happy children rolling their eggs with their families have been a welcome sight for decades in Dundee over Easter Weekend.

With the festivities now upon us we have opened up DC Thomson’s vast archives to take a look back at how people in Dundee have celebrated over the decades.

Do you recognise any of the people in these photos dating back to the 1970s?

Eggs, bunnies and bonnets in Dundee at Easter

Our first photo is of crowds arriving at Camperdown Park in 1973 to celebrate Easter.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts, face painting and the obligatory egg hunt have always been popular with families and who can blame them?

Check out some of those 1970s fashions!

Our second image shows a performance by the Majorettes in 1979.

The Majorette troop were on parade at Camperdown Park and gave a shining performance while entertaining the masses with their baton skills.

Do you recognise any of the girls that took part?

Up next we have these shepherds spreading the Easter message in 1983.

St Joseph’s Church was putting on a Palm Sunday parade, which gave these children the chance to dress up with palm leaves and their mum’s best tea towels!

One question, though: where were the sheep?

Our next image is from the Easter egg competition at Camperdown Park in 1985.

Six happy winners are pictured with their goodies although we expect the winning chocolate didn’t last long after our photographer left the scene!

Do you recognise any of these smiling faces?

Now this might take some time to finish!

In 1990 Jody Cathro joined confectioner Derek Shaw at Shaw’s Dundee sweet factory, which produced a giant chocolate Easter egg.

We are pretty sure Jody was well-rewarded for helping out!

Suzanne Holt was caught nibbling a chocolate egg by our photographer in 2002.

The two-year-old from Douglas was attending the Easter Sunday celebrations at Camperdown Park, where there was the usual fun for all the family.

We love the bunny ears, Suzanne!

Up next is Amy Campbell, who looks quite happy with her haul of Easter eggs.

The five-year-old from Broughty Ferry was having a fun day out at Camperdown Park in 2012 with her mum, dad, granny and grandpa.

It sounds perfect!

In recent times, not even the pandemic could dull the spirit of Easter.

This Easter bunny broke cover and visited local kids in Dundee to give out chocolate eggs and bring a smile to their faces during lockdown in 2020.

Social distancing rules were even followed during the egg spree!

So as you’re making your own Easter plans this weekend, bear these old images in mind and recreate some of the joys of Easter past.

And if you do eat one too many eggs?

Just sleep it off!

