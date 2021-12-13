Winter wonderland: Dundee under a blanket of snow in winters of yesteryear

An error occurred. Please try again.

With the festive season well under way, talk has inevitably turned to whether Dundee will have a white Christmas this year.

Unlike the bitter winters of yesteryear, the city is less likely to be blanketed in thick snow for weeks on end these days.

But many Dundonians will remember the heavy snow and fun times of their childhood taking advantage of the conditions to enjoy sledging or skiing at Lochee Park, or indulging in some snowball fights.

Join us as we reminisce over archive photos of Dundee looking picturesque in its winter dress.

What better way to while away a snowy Tuesday in February when there’s no school, than a snowball fight?

Baxter Park was looking beautiful in the snow in 1958, and this large group of children certainly made the most of it to enjoy a massive snowball fight.

There were few cars on the road, with most people staying cosy at home on this bitterly cold Wednesday afternoon in January 1960.

The pedestrians that did venture out were wrapped up in their long overcoats looking like silhouettes against the snow and slush.

The architectural detail of the Nethergate and City Churches is highlighted by the sprinkling of snow that settled on the stonework.

Snow can be a real nuisance when you have places to be and people to see, with roads impassable and pavements like an ice rink.

The road conditions got the better of this Dundee Corporation bus on January 30 1960 as heavy snow made for tricky driving conditions on Old Glamis Road at Mains.

The number 9 was on the city centre route via Hilltown and eventually got going again when hot ashes were used to melt the snow and give it some traction.

Big snowflakes came fluttering down on High Street in 1961, but George Robbie’s Shire work horse was more than a match for the adverse conditions.

A familiar sight in Dundee in the 1960s and 70s, the horses and their carters would trot around the city streets, and unlike that cars wouldn’t get stuck in the snow.

No wonder there was a huge queue for the buses in Dundee’s Ward Road in December 1973 as the snow continued to fall.

Wet commuters and Christmas shoppers alike waited patiently for the bus as the slush sprayed up from passing traffic.

Snow didn’t stop the traffic in Dundee city centre in February 1978, but it made for a pretty view from DC Thomson’s building at Meadowside.

Below, a peaceful Albert Square is blanketed under a layer of snow while buses line up on the other side of the road to take cold commuters home.

More often than not, the busy Kingsway is nose-to-tail with traffic – but at least there was a good reason for it with heavy snow in 1980.

Winter had dragged on until March that year and showed no signs of abating, much to the dismay of drivers stuck in this traffic jam as the horizontal sleet continued.

It was a miserable trudge through Dundee city centre for these plucky shoppers in January 1987.

Bargain-hunters braved the Arctic conditions to peruse the January sales, despite temperatures failing to climb above zero most days that month.

It was a chilly start to the new year after a cold blast was blown over from Siberia bringing sub-zero conditions and heavy snow to the east coast of Scotland.

But not everyone hates being stuck in the snow, these cheerful children from Crieff Road Pre-School in Dundee made the most of the white stuff in November 1993.

With a carefree wave to the camera this young sledger lead the way down the small slope in the playground.

