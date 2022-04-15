ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t shout at NHS workers – vote for politicians who will make it better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t shout at NHS workers – vote for politicians who will make it better

By Alistair Heather
April 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 15 2022, 10.30am
NHS workers are facing anger as delays grow after Covid, but it's politicians we should be targeting.
I couldnae believe it. I was sat across fae a GP in the pub, and he was saying that folk dinnae like the NHS anymair.

“Folk are sick of us, I think,” he said.

“I don’t get it so bad, being male, but female nurses, female GPs are getting massive amount of abuse.

“It turns physical, too. There’s a lot of racism. It feels like there’s real anger there.”

I’d met this GP socially and we were just blethering in general, when I’d mentioned the fact that it’s massively difficult to get to see my doctor these days.

Even securing a brief phone appointment at my local medical centre has proved impossible on a few occasions.

I had athlete’s foot and I wanted it seen to. Not an emergency. Just part of routine medical care.

It wasnae this GP I’d just met’s problem.

And short of unwrapping ma foostie toes fae their socks and shoes and plonking them on the table before us, I couldnae really make it his problem, either.

But he looked like he took the criticism personally, and wearily.

Evidence is there – in polls and in the waiting room

The anger, he reckons, comes fae the use of staff in the NHS as the front men and women for lockdowns.

“Lockdowns were for us,” he said.

Stay Home, Protect the NHS was the stated purpose of the whole thing. Folk made huge sacrifices. Now they’re out of lockdown and they want their surgeries, they want their GPs.

“It’s like they protected us and now they think ‘get bloody on with it’.”

‘Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives’. The message is clear as Boris Johnson gives a Covid briefing last year. Photo: PA Video/PA Wire.

This isn’t just one GP’s perception.

Satisfaction in the NHS is the lowest its been in a long, long time. And that satisfaction is plummeting.

I saw what it was like for staff myself this week when I hurt my foostie foot at footie.

‘Just another day in paradise’ – assaults and threats on the NHS frontline

I nipped in to the minor injuries unit and as I waited my turn I lugged in to two nurses being briefed about a slightly dangerous looking patient.

“Nah dinnae chuck him oot,” Nurse one advised.

“I tried that last time and he assaulted us. Tried tae ran at a child wi his wheelchair too. I dinnae want you getting the same.”

The nurse on the receiving end of the info was dead young, early twenties maybe, and looked rattled.

A poster in the reception area as Alistair waited for treatment.

I was literally a metre away fae their muttered conversation so I piped up: “Yous alright?”.

(As if exactly what these medical experts needed to deal with a problematic patient was a hurpling columnist.)

“Aye fine, dinnae worry. Just another day in paradise,” nurse one smiled.

They made their plans and went off to get someone broader-backed to deal with the patient.

And I sat there, looking at several posters asking me, quite politely, not to go mental and batter the staff.

A complicated system – and an unfolding crisis

I’m glad we’re moving away from the idea of the NHS being rarified, above criticism, staffed by “angels”.

Our healthcare system is massively complex.

It’s hard enough to understand or manage as it is, without throwing a distracting haze of halos above it all.

We’re a long way from Clap for Carers. Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire.

It’s not some Avengers style superhero posse funded by plucky fundraisers.

And it does us all good to see it as a funded system, with flaws and successes and regional and temporal variations.

It’s a wing of our state, which we’ve built and which we continue to run and fund.

But the reality is we have a moment of crisis.

Queues will lengthen and pressure will mount

The Scottish NHS will take years to clear the backlog of surgeries and treatments built up during Covid.

People will die. People who would, perhaps, have otherwise been treated in plenty of time.

Surgeries might be more complex now, due to the long waits, meaning recoveries will be longer too.

The suffering implicit in these wait times is monumental.

People watching family members go through pain, uncertainty and long periods of reduced mobility as they wait and wait and wait will, of course, get angry.

And the reality is that those on the receiving end of that anger will be GPs, nurses and hospital porters.

Then there’s folk like me, with our foostie feet and other minor ailments that cannae get seen at the GP.

We’ll grumble about the fact we’re paying more than ever, but simply not getting the services we are accustomed too.

‘We are now reaching breaking point’: Concern over abuse of GPs and staff

The murmurings for further privatisation could rise.

We need patience, absolutely. NHS staff have been through a traumatic couple of years, and getting screamed at fae us wilnae help matters.

But we also need decisive political action, effective leadership within the healthcare system and the allocation of funds where needed.

NHS needs us to press for political action

Universal healthcare that is free at the point of need is a glorious social achievement, and one that needs to be constantly re-won generation after generation.

We can take action through the ballot though.

We’ll have our local elections soon.

And local councils can massively help ease the pressure on NHS services, by supporting healthier lifestyles, preventative measures and care in the community.

Make sure your vote goes to people who will push for preventative, positive health care and demand the central funding that will make this possible.

