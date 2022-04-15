Climate Catch-Up: Rangers gear up for tourist season, cash boost for Angus community and more

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Climate Catch-up — our fortnightly roundup of environmental stories from Tayside and Fife.

This time around, we’ll be hearing how rangers are out in force in the Perthshire countryside.

Meanwhile, residents near an Angus solar farm are set to benefit from a community cash boost and Dundee families are keeping the legacy of COP26 alive.

Meet the rangers

Perth and Kinross Council has increased its squad of Visitor Rangers as local beauty spots brace themselves for the tourist season.

The team has been increased from seven to 10.

Warmer weather has in the past led to littering, vandalism and abandoned encampments blighting the Perthshire countryside.

And the rangers, who we met at Kinloch Rannoch, are urging the minority who cause problems to behave more responsibly while enjoying the outdoors.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Our main aim is to make sure everyone enjoys our beautiful countryside responsibly and not to curb visitor numbers.

“We have increased our Visitor Rangers from seven to 10 who, together with our partners, will patrol our main beauty spots every weekend.

“They will also deal with instances of abandoned campsites, littering and provide reassurance to residents of the affected areas.

“Anyone with any concerns can contact the ranger service directly by emailing visitormanagmentgroup@pkc.gov.uk. We will do our best to respond quickly and effectively.”

Community bond boost

Community projects around the New Mains solar farm near Arbroath are in line for a share of a funding boost.

It follows a £4.7 million community renewable energy bond launched by Triodos Bank for Empower Community Foundation.

The foundation owns New Mains and a similar solar farm near Salisbury in England.

According to Triodos, Angus community projects could be in line for a share of payments totalling £1.3 million.

This would be over the 16 year term of the bond.

Foundation trustee Alex Grayson said: “This bond will ensure that these two community solar projects have funding in place for their remaining life, meaning that each solar park will generate more income for the local community to meet local needs.”

Continuing the COP26 legacy

Dundee Science Centre has been working to keep COP26 and the climate crisis in the spotlight.

More than 1,000 primary school pupils took part in the centre’s events during COP26 Schools Week.

To build on this, Dundee Science Centre teamed up with science centres in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The recent Scottish Science Centres Together for Climate campaign saw events held across the country.

Community garden taking shape

School children and local residents have been out helping the new Douglas Community Park in Dundee to blossom.

They planted bulbs and shrubs, and sowed wildflower seeds.

Douglas Community Spaces Group has collaborated with Dundee City Council for the project.

T&N Gilmartin are the contractors on site.

The National Lottery Community Fund’s “Our Place” programme provided funding.

Tree Planting

Elsewhere, more than 30 volunteers planted shrubs and trees in the Angus village of Padanaram.

It was part of an effort to plant up to 1,600 saplings between St Ninians Rd and the old railway.

Woodland Trust supplied hazel, blackthorn, hawthorn, crab apple, rowan, alder, Scots pine, willow and birch saplings.

Those contributing to the effort include Paddy Action Group, Sustainable Kirriemuir, Forfar East and Old Parish Church and the local Community Payback team.

