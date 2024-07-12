Dust off those flares and stride back to Dundee in the 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dust off those flares and stride back to Dundee in the 1970s

Join us on a pictorial trip down memory lane back to 1974 in Dundee. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Queues on Panmure Street, Dundee, waiting for the bus in 1974.
Queues on Panmure Street waiting for the bus in 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Dundee look 50 years ago?

We’ve rewound the clock and opened DC Thomson’s archive to venture back to 1974.

The three-day week limited commercial users of energy to just three days’ worth of electrical consumption.

There were two general elections.

Broughty Ferry native Peter Lorimer lit up football’s biggest stage when Scotland made World Cup history as the first team to go out without losing a game.

Teachers went on strike.

The old Olympia swimming pool opened at the waterfront with admission charges of 15p for adults and 10p for children.

Known locally as ‘Fawlty Towers’, the perennially unpopular Tayside House was being constructed to become the home of Tayside Regional Council.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Haircut by headlight

Two men, John Black and Ken Dow, styling a man's hair by headlight
A haircut during the three-day week. Image: DC Thomson.

John Black and Ken Dow styling a gent’s hair by headlight in February 1974.

This was part of daily life when power cuts, strikes and the introduction of a three-day week meant the lights could go out at any time.

Jeremy the bear

Jeremy in a pool of water in her enclosure.
Jeremy in a pool of water in her enclosure. Image: DC Thomson.

Bears have been a major feature of Camperdown Wildlife Centre since 1970, when Jeremy – the original Sugar Puffs bear – was introduced.

Jeremy was actually a female and she died in Dundee in 1990.

Old Dundee Olympia opens in 1975

A group of children splashing in the water at the old Olympia
A group of children splashing in the water. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Central Baths at the harbour were replaced with the Dundee Swimming and Leisure Centre in July 1974.

Within four weeks, it had welcomed 100,000 people through its doors.

Checkers

A row of tables as players play checkers
More than 60 people took part in the tournament. Image: DC Thomson.

Competitors taking part in the British Draughts Championship at the unlikely setting of the Kirkton Community Centre in July 1974.

John McGill of East Kilbride became Britain’s king of draughts.

Harrison Avenue

Prefabricated post-war housing on Harrison Avenue in Dundee.
Prefabricated post-war housing on Harrison Avenue. Image: DC Thomson.

Prefabs were post-war Dundee houses that were a marvel of compactness.

Despite their basic nature, prefabricated houses tended to inspire affection among their inhabitants and it is said the residents’ camaraderie was second to none.

Fawlty Towers

Tayside House taking shape in August 1974, with two cranes atop the Dundee structure
Tayside House taking shape in August 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayside House would become the headquarters for Tayside Regional Council and was positioned right in the eyeline of the traffic coming across the Tay Road Bridge.

It stood as a hideous scar on Dundee’s skyline for almost four decades.

Songs of praise

People in St Ninian's Church pews for the BBC broadcast.
St Ninian’s BBC broadcast. Image: DC Thomson.

The congregation at St Ninian’s Church in Menzieshill in August 1974.

The parish mass was being shown by BBC 1 on a Sunday television bill that included Bellamy’s Britain and Bagpuss.

Sir Garnet Wilson

Sir Garnet Wilson holds the stone thrown through the light outside his home
Sir Garnet was angry at the vandalism. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Garnet Wilson holds the stone that was thrown through the light outside his home in Perth Road in August 1974.

Sir Garnet served as Dundee Lord Provost from 1940 to 1946.

Our Lady’s Primary School

The outside of Our Lady's Roman Catholic Primary School in Nelson Street. In the background are the Alexander Street multis
Our Lady’s Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Our Lady’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Nelson Street.

In the background are the Alexander Street multis, which dominated the skyline of Dundee for 43 years until demolition in 2011.

St Andrews Church

Adults and children walk on boards across rubble and dirt as rebuilding work goes on at St Andrew's Church.
Rebuilding St Andrew’s Church. Image: DC Thomson.

The rebuilding of the new halls at St Andrew’s Parish Church in September 1974.

St Andrew’s Church was completed in 1774 after it was felt that another place of worship was required due to the rapid increase in population within the Dundee area.

Cobra Kai

Rows of martial artists in the beginners’ class at Ancrum getting down to some training in October 1974.
The beginners’ class in 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

The martial arts craze swept Britain in the 1970s thanks to badass movies, with many a Dundee bedroom wall adorned with the latest Bruce Lee poster.

This image wouldn’t look out of place in a scene from Enter The Dragon and shows the beginners’ class at Ancrum getting down to some training in October 1974.

Looking down the Murraygate

View of the Dundee skyline from Victoria Road, with the River Tay visible in the distance
View from Victoria Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Photograph showing a view looking towards the Murraygate and St Andrew’s Parish Church from Victoria Road in November 1974.

The crane on top of Tayside House can be seen in the distance.

Striking teachers

Teachers marching on a road with an EIS Dundee banner.
Teachers marching with an EIS Dundee banner. Image: DC Thomson.

Striking teachers march past Dundee Railway Station in November 1974.

More than 2,000 teachers in Scotland began a three-day official strike at selected schools in pursuit of a wage increase.

Keeping fit

Two people ride bike machines at the swimming baths.
Bike machines at the swimming baths. Image: DC Thomson.

Two people riding the cycling machines at the Dundee Swimming and Leisure Centre.

Riding with dripping hair and in swimming shorts with bare feet might get you on the wrong side of health and safety nowadays but these were different times.

Do you recognise them?

It’s the final image of our pictorial trip down memory lane.

Did these awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

