Broughty Ferry in 1997 saw a castle knocked down and a pub open up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Broughty Ferry in 1997 saw a castle knocked down and a pub open up

Join us on another pictorial trip down memory lane. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
4 Eastern Primary nursery school children sporting sweatshirts they designed themselves.
Eastern Primary nursery school children with sweatshirts they designed themselves. Image: DC Thomson.

How much has Broughty Ferry changed since 1997?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs and they are sure to spark a memory or two.

It was a watershed year.

Tony Blair won victory for Labour in the general election and people will remember where they were when they heard Princess Diana had died.

All but a few Dundonians knew the princess, but the shocking manner of her death stirred up a powerful emotional response in many of them.

Computer game Grand Theft Auto was released by DMA Design in Dundee, and the bill to establish a Scottish Parliament was unveiled by Donald Dewar.

A pint of lager would cost you £1.83.

The average house price was £59,000.

Changed days.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Feeding time

A man feeding the birds, as swans and seagulls compete for bread.
Swans and seagulls competing for bread. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone for lunch?

A man standing on the edge of the water feeding a group of swans and seagulls from a carrier bag at Broughty Ferry harbour in January 1997.

William Ree

How the exterior of the Broughty Ferry shop looked in 1997.
How the exterior of the shop looked in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

William Ree and Partners has been providing plumbing services since 1947.

The new showroom, in Brook Street, was advertised as the ideal place to go if you were looking for a new bathroom or bathroom upgrade.

Doc Ferry’s pub

The exterior of Doc Ferry's pub in Broughty Ferry.
Doc Ferry’s has been a fixture in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Smugglers Bar, in Union Street, reopened in January 1997 with a new name and under the charge of Dennis and Anne Docherty.

Business has continued to be good, from the morning coffee regulars to the evening trade, which has made Doc Ferry’s a popular meeting place.

Barnhill rock garden

People at work on the demolition of the rock garden in March 1997.
Demolition of the rock garden in March 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Council cutbacks at the Barnhill Rock Garden saw the removal of 16 flower beds.

Around 150 Broughty Ferry residents voted to fight to save what was left, which eventually led to the establishment of the Friends of Barnhill Rock Garden.

Eastern Primary School library

Education director Anne Wilson and officials check out some books as the library is opened in March 1997.
Education director Anne Wilson opened the library in March 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Eastern Primary School pupils were enjoying the delights of books in a new environment in March 1997.

The library was funded by a spring fair and a sponsored “readathon” completed by the pupils that raised some £3,700 towards the costs.

Walker’s Bar

Donna Hood behind the bar in Erskine Lane.
Donna Hood at the bar in Erskine Lane. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember Walker’s pub in Erskine Lane?

Walker Enterprises of Carnoustie had taken over the former Rajah Indian restaurant, which was next door to the Broughty Castle Inn.

Barnetts Mazda

Staff members outside the Broughty Ferry car showroom in 1997, with the building and vehicles in the background
Staff members outside the showroom in June 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Barnetts, founded in 1939, was originally a removals firm that started a garage to service their own trucks.

Barnetts is a dealer for Mazda in Broughty Ferry, where a full range was on show in 1997 with prices from £8,800 to £28,610.

Iceland

The outside of the Iceland store in Broughty Ferry, with some cars parked at the kerb
The Iceland store in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

The Iceland store in Brook Street was being sold in May 1997.

The store was initially opened as a Lowfreeze outlet established by William Low and is now occupied by Hosies, which stocks kitchen appliances.

Line dancing

Irene Gunn, on a stage, leads the line dancers at Castle Green in July 1997.
Irene Gunn leads the line dancers at Castle Green in July 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Summer is here and it’s gala time again.

Instructor Irene Gunn was resplendent in cowboy hat and boots and leading a large crowd through a line dancing session at Castle Green.

Downfield Musical Society

Downfield Musical Society members man their bottle stall on Castle Green
Downfield Musical Society man their bottle stall on Castle Green. Image: DC Thomson.

Downfield Musical Society man their bottle stall on Castle Green at the start of Broughty Ferry gala week in July 1997.

The famous tradition of the gala week has been bringing family fun to Broughty Ferry for over 100 years and is Tayside’s longest-running summer festival.

Gift Emporium

Staff members at the counter at the Gift Emporium.
Staff members at the counter at the Gift Emporium. Image: DC Thomson.

The Gift Emporium opened in Brook Street and promised a “treasure trove of ideas for guests hunting for wedding gifts”.

You were assured of finding “not only a quality gift but something that little bit different from a wide variety of ornaments, gifts, planters and occasional furniture”.

Millars

A shop assistant shows off a rail of women's clothing.
A shop assistant shows off a rail of women’s clothing. Image: DC Thomson.

The fate of Broughty Ferry clothing store Millars was hanging in the balance after being put on the market in June by its new, Aberdeen-based owners.

Pauline Esslemont said the move came about after an unsolicited offer was received for the Broughty Ferry store.

She said the interest had prompted the company to put the store on the open market to assess its value.

End of an era…

A digger at work on the Carbet Castle site in Broughty Ferry in October 1997
Carbet Castle site with work ongoing in October 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Construction started on 15 flats on the site of Carbet Castle.

Carbet Castle at the foot of Camphill Road in Broughty Ferry was built in 1861 for jute manufacturer Joseph Grimond.

The castle was demolished in 1984 after falling into a dangerous state.

Staying on track

Members sit around some tables at a Community Council meeting in Broughty Ferry Library.
Community Council meeting in Broughty Ferry Library. Image: DC Thomson.

Broughty Ferry Community Council threw its weight behind a campaign to save the railway station and fight Railtrack’s proposals to demolish the buildings.

However, despite the community council advertising the meeting with the station plans top of the agenda, only a few members of the public attended their monthly meeting in the library.

They wanted to pull down the A-listed building.

It’s the final photograph in our look back to 1997 in Broughty Ferry.

So did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

Gordon Smith goes up against Jim Baxter of Rangers, with the crowd looking on
Gordon Smith: Prince of wingers who brought glamour to Dundee FC
5
March on RAF Edzell in October 1960.
Fear of nuclear war brought decades of protest to US base at RAF Edzell
Grant McPhee (left) with Nirvana and John Swinney. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Cupar author’s indie music history packed with curious tales – including 1982 punk tribute…
Visocchi's has always been popular on sunny days in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee ice cream shop memories serve up a scoop of nostalgia
CR0049170 - Rebecca Baird Story - Angus area - Alan Steadman, voice of the Speaking Clock, as he celebrates 35 years of jazz at Hospitalfield with a lookback in the room where every single one of the concerts has taken place - Picture shows Alan Steadman - Hospitalfield House, Hospitalfield, Arbroath -- Friday 19th July 2024 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alan Steadman, 'the Speaking Clock', marks end of jazz nights at iconic Arbroath venue
Spay can art team in Kirkton in August 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee in the 1990s: William Low supermarket, a fun run and power boats parade
A busy scene inside Coconut Grove, which was among the dozen nightclubs in Dundee in 1984.
It's 1984 in Dundee and your hair is just right - which nightclub are…
4
Kasabian.
When Kasabian played Dundee pub gig for 250 fans
Youngsters at the Rosemount Road street party. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee in the 1980s: A sponsored silence, street party and more
Robbie Winters turns away in the goalmouth after getting on the scoresheet against the Andorran side.
Dundee United's biggest-ever European win captured in unseen pictures

Conversation