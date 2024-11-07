Fintry Clubbie pictures show Dundee centre was ‘home’ of the community

Charlie Morgan has shared more old photographs of local kids enjoying life at the Fintry Clubbie during the 1970s and 1980s.

It was a chance to mix with pals and enjoy some of the best years of your life.

Charlie was the club leader.

He became a member as a schoolboy and stayed until he was 41.

Fintry Community Centre – now called the Finmill Centre – was a second home.

The Fintry Clubbie was home for Charlie

Charlie shared with us a batch of images to mark the 60th anniversary of the Fintry Clubbie, which was opened by Lord Provost Maurice McManus in September 1964.

They proved to be incredibly popular.

Charlie has kindly shared more photos from his personal collection and reveals his emotional ties to the venue were so strong he even held his wedding reception there.

“There really wasn’t much to do or much on offer,” said Charlie.

“It was really needed to give the community somewhere to go.

“It became the focal point of the community and everybody went there.

“They were the best years of my life.

“It felt like home.

“That sums it up completely.”

A small but strong community was built in Fintry from 1949.

Community associations and youth clubs would meet in the primary school building.

It was far from ideal.

Fintry was the first community centre to be completed.

Lord Provost McManus cut the ribbon and said Dundee Corporation realised “houses alone do not make complete happiness” and “learned our lesson”.

The Fintry Clubbie was replicated in schemes like Ardler and Menzieshill.

It was much needed.

Charlie stayed on and became a helper

Charlie said Fintry Clubbie leaders John and Nan Middleton were a married couple who served as second parents to everyone in the community.

He forged a strong bond with them.

“They were like a second mother and father to me,” said Charlie.

“John encouraged me to help out when I got older and I really enjoyed it.

“I ended up being there four or five times a week.

“I enjoyed giving something back and seeing the happy faces made it all worthwhile.”

A membership card was the passport to hanging out with like-minded individuals who enjoyed playing table tennis, pool, darts, football and board games.

The Fintry five-a-side tournament was a huge event in the playing fields.

Sliding down hills on bin bags in the snow

Another highlight was travelling in the minibus to places like St Andrews, Blair Drummond, Kinloch Rannoch, Loch Morlich and Aviemore.

For some this was the first time they had left their home city.

The adventures would stay with them for life.

“The kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said Charlie.

“Every trip was full.

“There was never an empty seat.

“Kinloch Rannoch was probably the standout trip.

“We went for a week and from there we would use the minibus and travel up to places like Aviemore and Loch Morlich for a day trip to go walking.

“They used to slide down the hill on black bin liners in the snow!”

Charlie said the Fintry Clubbie gave youngsters the freedom to express themselves.

“They were given trust and responsibility,” said Charlie.

“They knew the ground rules and they behaved themselves.”

It wasn’t all rosy, though.

“We did have problems at the time with drinking,” said Charlie.

“Some kids used to sneak drink into the hall and I would pour it down the sink in the kitchen and make them watch if I caught them.

“They never took umbrage to it because they knew the rules.

“But there was very little trouble.”

Charlie would never run out of aftershave

The Easter, Halloween and Christmas discos were legendary.

“Christmas was great fun and everyone got a present,” said Charlie.

“I never had to buy a pair of socks or aftershave during my time at the Fintry Clubbie.

“The kids always gave me them at Christmas.

“Some would smell better than others!”

Charlie played matchmaker as master of ceremonies at the Valentine’s Disco.

“The kids used to bring their cards in and I would hand them out,” he said.

“If someone got two cards I would make a big thing of it.

“It was good fun.”

Love was in the air when Charlie met his future wife at the Fintry Clubbie.

“We got married and held our reception there,” he said.

“There was nowhere else we would have chosen.

“It was a great night.

“I’m divorced now but those memories are still very special to me.”

Remembering the Fintry Clubbie stalwarts

The Fintry Clubbie was the place for all age groups.

“There were wedding anniversaries held there too,” said Charlie.

“The Saturday night dances for adults were also popular.

“It was the place where everyone could meet.”

Charlie also paid tribute to the community stalwarts and unsung heroes who gave up a lot of their time to help out at the Fintry Clubbie over the years.

Some still do.

“It wasn’t just me and John and Nan Middleton,” said Charlie.

“So many others deserve credit for their incredible contribution.

“Names like Maureen Ritchie, Frank Livingstone, Lorraine Bruce and Linda Mawhinney.

“Gary Martin was another.”

Charlie said Alan Wright was a member during his time at Fintry Clubbie.

“He is still there today,” he said.

“Alan is now a leader in the youth club and has been there 50 years.”

Magical memories in his photograph album

Charlie’s photographs from the 1970s and 1980s stir up nostalgic feelings.

His photograph albums were included in a display at the Finmill Centre in August to mark the 60th anniversary, which brought the community together to reminisce.

There was no shortage of stories.

The laughter rang out throughout the hall.

Just as it has done for the past six decades at the Fintry Clubbie.