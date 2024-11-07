Fintry Clubbie pictures show Dundee centre was ‘home’ of the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fintry Clubbie pictures show Dundee centre was ‘home’ of the community

Charlie Morgan's photograph albums were included in a display to mark the 60th anniversary which brought the Fintry community together to reminisce. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Charlie pictured with members of the 5-11 club beside a field at Kinloch Rannoch in 1981.
Charlie with the 5-11 club at Kinloch Rannoch in 1981. Image: Supplied.

Charlie Morgan has shared more old photographs of local kids enjoying life at the Fintry Clubbie during the 1970s and 1980s.

It was a chance to mix with pals and enjoy some of the best years of your life.

Charlie was the club leader.

He became a member as a schoolboy and stayed until he was 41.

Fintry Community Centre – now called the Finmill Centre – was a second home.

The Fintry Clubbie was home for Charlie

Charlie shared with us a batch of images to mark the 60th anniversary of the Fintry Clubbie, which was opened by Lord Provost Maurice McManus in September 1964.

They proved to be incredibly popular.

Charlie has kindly shared more photos from his personal collection and reveals his emotional ties to the venue were so strong he even held his wedding reception there.

Charlie with a group of youngsters outside the Fintry Clubbie in 1978.
Charlie with a group of youngsters outside the Fintry Clubbie in 1978. Image: Supplied.

“There really wasn’t much to do or much on offer,” said Charlie.

“It was really needed to give the community somewhere to go.

“It became the focal point of the community and everybody went there.

“They were the best years of my life.

“It felt like home.

“That sums it up completely.”

photo albums full of pictures of youngsters attending the Fintry Clubbie in Dundee
Charlie has been opening up his photo albums. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A small but strong community was built in Fintry from 1949.

Community associations and youth clubs would meet in the primary school building.

It was far from ideal.

Fintry was the first community centre to be completed.

youngsters pose for a pic in woods with a bridge in the background while on a Fintry Clubbie trip to Kinloch Rannoch in 1979
A Fintry Clubbie trip to Kinloch Rannoch in 1979 from Charlie’s album. Image: Supplied.

Lord Provost McManus cut the ribbon and said Dundee Corporation realised “houses alone do not make complete happiness” and “learned our lesson”.

The Fintry Clubbie was replicated in schemes like Ardler and Menzieshill.

It was much needed.

Charlie stayed on and became a helper

Charlie said Fintry Clubbie leaders John and Nan Middleton were a married couple who served as second parents to everyone in the community.

He forged a strong bond with them.

smiling kids pose a picture
Having fun at the Fintry Clubbie in 1979. Image: Supplied.

“They were like a second mother and father to me,” said Charlie.

“John encouraged me to help out when I got older and I really enjoyed it.

“I ended up being there four or five times a week.

“I enjoyed giving something back and seeing the happy faces made it all worthwhile.”

youngsters were having a game of table tennis in 1979.
These youngsters were having a game of table tennis in 1979. Image: Supplied.

A membership card was the passport to hanging out with like-minded individuals who enjoyed playing table tennis, pool, darts, football and board games.

The Fintry five-a-side tournament was a huge event in the playing fields.

Sliding down hills on bin bags in the snow

Another highlight was travelling in the minibus to places like St Andrews, Blair Drummond, Kinloch Rannoch, Loch Morlich and Aviemore.

For some this was the first time they had left their home city.

The adventures would stay with them for life.

kids pose for a picture beside a stone building while on a trip to Kinloch Rannoch for the 12-14 age group at Easter 1979.
A trip to Kinloch Rannoch for the 12-14 age group at Easter, 1979. Image: Supplied.

“The kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said Charlie.

“Every trip was full.

“There was never an empty seat.

“Kinloch Rannoch was probably the standout trip.

“We went for a week and from there we would use the minibus and travel up to places like Aviemore and Loch Morlich for a day trip to go walking.

“They used to slide down the hill on black bin liners in the snow!”

paddling with trousers rolled up to their knees, these youngsters are having a splashing time at Loch Morlich in 1979
Having a splashing time at Loch Morlich in 1979. Image: Supplied.

Charlie said the Fintry Clubbie gave youngsters the freedom to express themselves.

“They were given trust and responsibility,” said Charlie.

“They knew the ground rules and they behaved themselves.”

lots of smiling faces as a group of kids poses for a pic outside at Kinloch Rannoch in 1979.
All smiles at Kinloch Rannoch in 1979. Image: Supplied.

It wasn’t all rosy, though.

“We did have problems at the time with drinking,” said Charlie.

“Some kids used to sneak drink into the hall and I would pour it down the sink in the kitchen and make them watch if I caught them.

“They never took umbrage to it because they knew the rules.

“But there was very little trouble.”

Charlie would never run out of aftershave

The Easter, Halloween and Christmas discos were legendary.

“Christmas was great fun and everyone got a present,” said Charlie.

“I never had to buy a pair of socks or aftershave during my time at the Fintry Clubbie.

“The kids always gave me them at Christmas.

“Some would smell better than others!”

Fintry Clubbie kids strike funny poses as they are pictured outside with a field and trees in the background
Do you know who was striking a pose at Loch Morlich in 1979? Image: Supplied.

Charlie played matchmaker as master of ceremonies at the Valentine’s Disco.

“The kids used to bring their cards in and I would hand them out,” he said.

“If someone got two cards I would make a big thing of it.

“It was good fun.”

four youngsters pictured beside the river on a trip to Pitlochry Dam in 1979
A trip to Pitlochry Dam in 1979 with corduroy and tweed in fashion. Image: Supplied.

Love was in the air when Charlie met his future wife at the Fintry Clubbie.

“We got married and held our reception there,” he said.

“There was nowhere else we would have chosen.

“It was a great night.

“I’m divorced now but those memories are still very special to me.”

Remembering the Fintry Clubbie stalwarts

The Fintry Clubbie was the place for all age groups.

“There were wedding anniversaries held there too,” said Charlie.

“The Saturday night dances for adults were also popular.

“It was the place where everyone could meet.”

kids pictured by the water at Kinloch Rannoch in 1979.
Fun by the water at Kinloch Rannoch in 1979. Image: Supplied.

Charlie also paid tribute to the community stalwarts and unsung heroes who gave up a lot of their time to help out at the Fintry Clubbie over the years.

Some still do.

“It wasn’t just me and John and Nan Middleton,” said Charlie.

“So many others deserve credit for their incredible contribution.

“Names like Maureen Ritchie, Frank Livingstone, Lorraine Bruce and Linda Mawhinney.

“Gary Martin was another.”

a snap beside the minibus on a trip to Blair Castle in 1981.
A trip to Blair Castle in 1981. Image: Supplied.

Charlie said Alan Wright was a member during his time at Fintry Clubbie.

“He is still there today,” he said.

“Alan is now a leader in the youth club and has been there 50 years.”

Magical memories in his photograph album

Charlie’s photographs from the 1970s and 1980s stir up nostalgic feelings.

His photograph albums were included in a display at the Finmill Centre in August to mark the 60th anniversary, which brought the community together to reminisce.

Charlie enjoying the recent Fintry Clubbie reunion with some old pals
Charlie in the yellow shirt enjoying the recent reunion with his old pals. Image: Supplied.

There was no shortage of stories.

The laughter rang out throughout the hall.

Just as it has done for the past six decades at the Fintry Clubbie.

Conversation