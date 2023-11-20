Fife villager could face three-year wait for superfast broadband despite neighbours being upgraded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fife villager could face three-year wait for superfast broadband despite neighbours being upgraded

Telecoms engineer Barry Cruickshank has no clue why his home has been ignored in the rollout of the SNP's R100 scheme when most of his village has much better wi-fi.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
A Fife villager could face a three-year wait before his high-speed broadband is installed.
A Fife villager could face a three-year wait before his high-speed broadband is installed.

A frustrated Fife villager, who works as a telecoms engineer, could face a wait of up to three years for superfast broadband despite most of his street being upgraded to much better wi-fi.

Barry Cruickshank, 56, from Blairhall, Fife, has no clue why his home has not yet been covered in the rollout of the SNP’s national R100 programme.

The scheme – initially aimed to be completed by 2021 – has been bogged down by delays after the initial target date was not met.

The flagship project’s goal is to ensure all Scottish homes and businesses can access superfast internet even when it is not commercially profitable.

Mr Cruickshank hoped his broadband would be updated when he saw workers installing new cables on his street earlier this year.

But he has since been on a fruitless search for answers as to why his house was one of 16 ignored on a road with more than 100 homes.

‘I haven’t a scooby’

The Fife villager said he was told there is no guarantee his wi-fi will be improved before the end of 2026.

He told us: “They’ve done the whole of the village, apart from 16 houses on my street. Unfortunately I’m in one of those 16 houses.

“I haven’t a scooby why. I’ve been on a Twitter campaign trying to get someone to give me an answer.

“It doesn’t make any sense.”

Mr Cruickshank added: “There doesn’t seem to be any direct point of contact.

“You get told you will be in the plan, but that it could take up to 2026.

“Why am I potentially waiting three years when everyone else in the village has been upgraded? The capability is there.”

It’s understood a number of different upgrade schemes – including commercial projects – have been taking place on the street where Mr Cruickshank lives.

Yet houses being covered as part of the R100 rollout appear to have been left behind while nearby neighbours benefit from improved wi-fi.

Telecoms firm Openreach confirmed there had not been any R100 build on the street yet, but said commercial installations were ongoing.

The R100 scheme was unveiled by the SNP in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

Two years ago, it emerged the R100 scheme may not now be finished in full until 2026, despite previous promises from SNP ministers.

It was later warned the programme’s completion may be held back by a further year beyond that, a decade after it was first unveiled by the government.

Rural affairs chief Mairi Gougeon blamed the UK Government for missed targets since Westminster has powers over broadband regulation.

Fife Labour Councillor Graeme Downie, who is standing in Dunfermline and Dollar at the next UK election, said the delays in Blairhall were “not acceptable”.

Fife Labour candidate Graeme Downie.
Fife Labour candidate Graeme Downie. Image: Scottish Labour.

He told us: “This is yet another example where the SNP has failed to deliver for people in Dunfermline and Dollar.

“They have been floundering around since 2017 trying to bring basic fast broadband to rural Scotland but the project is now running at least seven years late.”

“Technology moves quickly and it is not acceptable that people in Blairhall and across West Fife and Clackmannanshire are left without adequate broadband.”

He added: “This is another example of the Scottish Government not caring about rural communities. These people are being allowed to slip through the cracks.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “This anomaly sums up the SNP’s failures to deliver on their flagship R100 broadband programme.

Murdo Fraser MSP.
Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser.

“It beggars belief that a resident in the same street cannot enjoy the same superfast broadband connections as his neighbours a few doors away.

“Having access to the best connectivity is vital for boosting economic growth and encouraging people to come and live in communities in Fife.”

Three years ago, we revealed superfast coverage in Fife had increased from 52.9% of households in January 2014 to 96.3%.

Last year, it emerged the SNP had failed to meet a key deadline for connecting up to 4,000 houses, including in Perthshire and Angus.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Some 3,057 premises across Fife and Clackmannanshire can already receive future-proofed gigabit-capable broadband speeds as part of the Reaching 100% contracts, with many more connections to come.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring more rural homes and businesses can access faster broadband.

“Despite telecoms legislation being reserved to the UK Government, more than £600 million is being invested in the Scottish Government’s R100 contracts, providing access to faster and more reliable broadband to around 114,000 homes and businesses where it is needed most.”

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re investing in full fibre in many areas of Fife and we do have some commercial deployment in the New Oakley exchange area.

“Our commercial plans run until the end of 2026, so we’d usually advise people to check our website to see what’s available.”

More from Politics

An inquiry has said Ofsted is in need of major reform and is seen as ‘not fit for purpose’ (Ben Birchall, PA)
Inquiry says Ofsted viewed as ‘not fit for purpose’
The Chancellor has been urged to provide emergency funding to protect crucial services after it emerged the share of council budgets spent on protecting vulnerable children has ballooned, with allocations in some of the poorest areas more than doubling over the last decade (Picture posed by a model/PA)
Calls for emergency funds to protect vulnerable children support
The Government should stand up to ‘vested interests’ and avoid any further delay in banning the overuse of antibiotics on farms, former environment minister Zac Goldsmith has suggested (PA)
Zac Goldsmith calls for end to delay in banning overuse of antibiotics on farms
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will lead a roundtable about AI (Lucy North/PA)
Film, music and publishing bosses to meet Government to discuss risks of AI
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Peter Powell/PA)
Rishi Sunak to open Global Food Security Summit in London
Marina Legge Gardiner says girls’ schools are helping to create a fairer world through their pupils (Ed Nix/GSA/PA)
Female pupils encouraged to ‘challenge bias’ to create fairer world
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, will say Labour’s plans for workers would be a ‘game changer’ for productivity (Pete Byrne/PA)
Union backing for Labour’s New Deal for Working People
Ms Newton-Smith is set to call on the Government to boost green growth (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Find ‘consensus’, CBI boss urges politicians ahead of budget
The Prime Minister’s speech comes ahead of Wednesday’s autumn statement (Peter Powell/PA)
Sunak to give update on state of the nation’s finances ahead of autumn statement
Centrepoint stages a snowman protest to highlight the 24,400 young people who will face homelessness this Winter (Jeff Moore/PA)Don’t let it snowPicture Shows Paul Brocklehurst, Centrepoint Senior Helpline Manager
Charity predicts 24,400 young homeless people in England this winter

Conversation