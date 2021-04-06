Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 6

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

Today on Election Hub Live we will speak to Shetland Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart, formerly the newest MSP at Holyrood, and looking at the issue of voting rights for young people. Meet the team working on Scottish Election 2021 and our new Election Hub.

Nicola Sturgeon is promising additional cash help for unpaid carers if the SNP is re-elected to power at Holyrood next month.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will visit a farm in Blainslie, in the Scottish Borders, with South of Scotland candidate, Catriona Bhatia, to set out the party’s rural policies.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will set out his party’s proposals to transform the country’s rail network and how Scotland can “build modern, zero-carbon network that is affordable and accessible to all and that makes rail the natural choice for commuters, business and leisure travellers”

Campaigners will hold a demonstration for women’s rights in the Scottish Parliament elections, including setting up pairs of shoes to demonstrate they they are “walking away from Parliament”. Some will have messages inside as part of the “If you don’t respect our sex, don’t expect our X” event.

Alex Salmond will launch Alba’s Holyrood election campaign in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish Government is expected to confirm that all secondary pupils can return to classes full time after the Easter holiday.

In case you missed it