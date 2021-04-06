Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 6

By Reporter
April 6 2021, 8.10am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.41pm
Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • Today on Election Hub Live we will speak to Shetland Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart, formerly the newest MSP at Holyrood, and looking at the issue of voting rights for young people. Meet the team working on Scottish Election 2021 and our new Election Hub.
  • Nicola Sturgeon is promising additional cash help for unpaid carers if the SNP is re-elected to power at Holyrood next month.

  • Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will visit a farm in Blainslie, in the Scottish Borders, with South of Scotland candidate, Catriona Bhatia, to set out the party’s rural policies.
  • Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will set out his party’s proposals to transform the country’s rail network and how Scotland can “build modern, zero-carbon network that is affordable and accessible to all and that makes rail the natural choice for commuters, business and leisure travellers”
  • Campaigners will hold a demonstration for women’s rights in the Scottish Parliament elections, including setting up pairs of shoes to demonstrate they they are “walking away from Parliament”. Some will have messages inside as part of the “If you don’t respect our sex, don’t expect our X” event.
  • Alex Salmond will launch Alba’s Holyrood election campaign in Aberdeenshire.
  • The Scottish Government is expected to confirm that all secondary pupils can return to classes full time after the Easter holiday.

In case you missed it

